HBO Confirms When House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Fly onto Screens

'House of the Dragon': Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed

The dragons are coming.

House of the Dragon season two will be debut on HBO in June Warner Bros. Discovery streaming and gaming chief J.B. Perrette revealed March 4 during Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media and Telecom conference, according to Variety.

While HBO has yet to share the Games of Thrones prequel's official season premiere date co-creator Ryan Condal confirmed last April that season two had begun production with cast members Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans among those set to return.

And while many productions were shut down last summer as part of the SAG-AFTRA strike, House of the Dragon's filming was able to go ahead as schedule as the show falls under the UK Equity contract.

As for where season two finds the feuding factions of the Targaryen family? Well, likely nowhere closer to reconciliation as season one ended with the shocking death of Queen Rhaenyra's (D'Arcy) young son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), who was killed in the season one finale. And while the first season was noted for its violence, season two will be taking it up a notch.