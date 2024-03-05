Sinbad Makes First Public Appearance 3 Years After Suffering Stroke

Watch : Sinbad Returns to the Spotlight Following His 2020 Stroke

Sinbad is ready to take the stage again.

The comedian, who has been out of the spotlight since suffering a stroke in 2020, made his first public appearance in three years during a virtual A Different World reunion Feb. 29 for the show's HBCU College Tour event at Morehouse College in Atlanta.

"Thank you for your prayers, support, and positive thoughts," Sinbad wrote in a March 4 Instagram video, recapping the event. "They've carried me this far and will see me through to the finish line. It really is a different world out here!"

And the 67-year-old was touched by the reaction of college students in the crowd during his most recent appearance.

"Man, that was so cool," he added in the video. "It's wild that the kids even know who I am—that's beautiful. Thank you to everybody who's been praying for me and saying good things and supporting me during this time in my life. It means a lot to me."