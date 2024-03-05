Sinbad Makes First Public Appearance 3 Years After Suffering Stroke

Sinbad is ready to take the stage again.
The comedian, who has been out of the spotlight since suffering a stroke in 2020, made his first public appearance in three years during a virtual A Different World reunion Feb. 29 for the show's HBCU College Tour event at Morehouse College in Atlanta.
"Thank you for your prayers, support, and positive thoughts," Sinbad wrote in a March 4 Instagram video, recapping the event. "They've carried me this far and will see me through to the finish line. It really is a different world out here!"
And the 67-year-old was touched by the reaction of college students in the crowd during his most recent appearance.
"Man, that was so cool," he added in the video. "It's wild that the kids even know who I am—that's beautiful. Thank you to everybody who's been praying for me and saying good things and supporting me during this time in my life. It means a lot to me."
Sinbad (real name David Adkins) gained a loyal fanbase starring as Coach Walter Oakes in A Different World in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s—alongside other stars like Jasmine Guy and Jada Pinkett Smith. The stand-up comedian later fronted his eponymous sitcom, which ran for one season in the mid-‘90s and starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1996 film Jingle All The Way.
And while he continued to take acting and voice roles throughout the 2000s and 2010s, he's ultimately focused on recuperation in the last few years—other than playing himself in an episode of Atlanta and voicing a business manager in Good Burger 2 (2023). Still, throughout his recovery, he's maintained a focus on his fans.
"It means so much when I hear from y'all, and you tell me ‘Sinbad keep going,' ‘Sinbad, we're sending prayers," he added. "Those words are important and I feel it—I'm reading these things, I'm gonna try to answer as many as I can."
And he promises this is only the beginning of his return to the spotlight.
"Expect to see more of me soon," he concluded on Instagram. "Don't freak out if you turn around and I'm standing right behind you. ‘Sinbad I can't believe you're here,' You can't believe it? You better believe it. Miracles happen."