Lala Kent Says Ariana Madix Needs to "Pull Her Head From Out of Her Own Ass" After Post-Scandoval Success

Watch : VPR’s Raquel Leviss Sues Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix

It looks like Scheana Shay and Lala Kent might be switching sides post-Scandoval.

On Vanderpump Rules' March 5 episode, the costars took the first steps in repairing their friendship with Tom Sandoval several months after his cheating scandal with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss ended his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix and divided the Bravo friend group into two alliances.

After a healing therapy session during the group trip to Lake Tahoe, Shay broke down over Sandoval's betrayal, but ultimately admitted she needed to move on from the controversy for the sake of her own emotional well-being. However, Madix might not let that happen so easily.

"When I try to talk to Ariana and say that I'm struggling, she either dismisses how I feel or tells me I shouldn't feel this way because he's a bad person," Shay confided to Kent. "It's just like, 'I know, but I'm telling you I'm struggling.'"

The Give Them Lala podcast agreed it's not fair for Madix to expect complete loyalty from them in the aftermath of the affair.