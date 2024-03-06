Lala Kent Says Ariana Madix Needs to "Pull Her Head From Out of Her Own Ass" After Post-Scandoval Success

It looks like Scheana Shay and Lala Kent might be switching sides post-Scandoval.
On Vanderpump Rules' March 5 episode, the costars took the first steps in repairing their friendship with Tom Sandoval several months after his cheating scandal with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss ended his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix and divided the Bravo friend group into two alliances.
After a healing therapy session during the group trip to Lake Tahoe, Shay broke down over Sandoval's betrayal, but ultimately admitted she needed to move on from the controversy for the sake of her own emotional well-being. However, Madix might not let that happen so easily.
"When I try to talk to Ariana and say that I'm struggling, she either dismisses how I feel or tells me I shouldn't feel this way because he's a bad person," Shay confided to Kent. "It's just like, 'I know, but I'm telling you I'm struggling.'"
The Give Them Lala podcast agreed it's not fair for Madix to expect complete loyalty from them in the aftermath of the affair.
"Your feelings are absolutely valid," she told Shay. "Ariana is doing just fine. She's booking everything under the sun. She's having her moment and she deserves that."
A tearful Shay insisted she still has Madix's back amid all her post-Scandoval success.
"I'm so happy for her," the "Good as Gold" singer noted. "Even her getting Dancing With the Stars, she knew how bad I wanted that. And I told her I'm so genuinely happy for you, I will be there every f--king Monday you want me there. She does deserve everything she's getting right now and I'm so happy for her that she did not go down a dark spiral. I just am hurting still."
But as Kent reasoned, "You can still have Ariana's back, but she also has to acknowledge what you've been through."
In a confessional, Kent shared her frustrations over Madix ultimately benefitting from the scandal in a professional sense.
"It's time for Ariana to pull her head from out of her own ass," the 33-year-old said. "She needs to come back to reality and remember who her friends are and what they've done for her. Scheana has been ride or die since day one for Ariana, and now it's time for Ariana to return the favor."
As for Shay, she didn't feel the support she had given Madix was equally reciprocated.
"Why can I never have one moment where it can be about me?" she asked Kent. "'He didn't cheat on you!' I'm hurt. I lost a very, very dear friend here. I am struggling with that, but I'm not allowed to feel anything because it's only about Ariana. And I'm tired."
Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
