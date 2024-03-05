Brian Austin Green Defends Love Is Blind’s Chelsea From Criticism Over Megan Fox Comparison

At this point, Chelsea Blackwell must wish love is
blind forgetful.
Amid the never-ending chatter that's emerged online after the Love Is Blind contestant said people have compared her looks to Megan Fox , the Transformers star's ex Brian Austin Green is coming to Chelsea's defense.
"It's crazy," he said of the media storm the comment created during a March 4 appearance on E! News. "I mean I've had it before, where people go, 'Hey you kind of look like so and so,' and to me watching that, that's all she was doing. She doesn't know, she's on a show called Love Is Blind. She's never done anything like this before."
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum—who was married to Megan for 11 years and shares three kids with her, added, "I'm sure it felt really good when people were like, 'You kind of look like Megan,' as far as, who knows if her eye makeup or her hair that day or what was going on, so she shared it. But she shared it in a format where millions of people are watching and are judging her for it."
But on whether the Jennifer's Body star has seen the clip? "I have no idea," Brian noted, "and I'm not gonna ask."
For her part, Chelsea has continued to take it all in stride.
"It's so silly that people are so, so mad," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "I'm just kind of like, 'Listen, I gotta ride this out.'"
She also noted the comment was one small part of a much longer conversation—and that her future fiancé on the show, Jimmy Presnell, made a similar comparison.
"It was such a silly comment that was made," she explained. "This was a five-hour date and it just kind of came out. And just before that, [Jimmy] was telling me he looks like Christian McCaffrey."
However as the online discourse has grown, there was one person Chelsea felt she should reach out to: Megan herself.
"I reached out to Megan," she said, "and I just apologized to her, like 'I'm so sorry I included you in this mess.'"
But while Chelsea didn't reveal whether the actress responded, she did share she's proud of the way in which she's handled her time in the spotlight. "I am so much stronger than I ever thought I could be," she reflected. "I don't know how I'm handling everything."
The final episodes of Love Is Blind premiere March 6 on Netflix. Until then, keep reading to revisit all the contestants from this season.