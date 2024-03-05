Brian Austin Green Defends Love Is Blind’s Chelsea From Criticism Over Megan Fox Comparison

Watch : Brian Austin Green Ranks His Top 5 '90210' Storylines! (Exclusive)

At this point, Chelsea Blackwell must wish love is blind forgetful.

Amid the never-ending chatter that's emerged online after the Love Is Blind contestant said people have compared her looks to Megan Fox , the Transformers star's ex Brian Austin Green is coming to Chelsea's defense.

"It's crazy," he said of the media storm the comment created during a March 4 appearance on E! News. "I mean I've had it before, where people go, 'Hey you kind of look like so and so,' and to me watching that, that's all she was doing. She doesn't know, she's on a show called Love Is Blind. She's never done anything like this before."

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum—who was married to Megan for 11 years and shares three kids with her, added, "I'm sure it felt really good when people were like, 'You kind of look like Megan,' as far as, who knows if her eye makeup or her hair that day or what was going on, so she shared it. But she shared it in a format where millions of people are watching and are judging her for it."