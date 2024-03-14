Derek Hough Details Wife Hayley Erbert's Possible Dance Comeback After Skull Surgery

Watch : Derek Hough Spills What Really Happened After Jennifer Lopez's Viral Documentary Phone Call

Hayley Erbert deserves a perfect 10 for her commitment.

After a health battle that included emergency skull surgery, there's a "strong possibility" the pro dancer is returning to work with husband Derek Hough.

"There's a possibility, there really is," Derek told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Keltie Knight of his upcoming tour during the show's March 13 episode, "And we actually met dancing on stage on tour. Our first kiss was on stage on tour. We were touring last year for the first time as a married couple and now this, going back out, there's a completely different meaning and tension."

As the ballroom pro explained, her journey has served as a source of inspiration.

"I almost need to rename the tour to the Miracle Tour or something," he noted, "because if there's a moment where she's with us and joining us on stage, it's going to be unbelievably special. I don't know even know how I'm going to through it. I'm an emotional guy."

Her possible return to the spotlight comes three months after Hayley became disoriented during a Symphony of Dance Tour performance and was taken to the hospital.