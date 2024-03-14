Derek Hough Details Wife Hayley Erbert's Possible Dance Comeback After Skull Surgery

Hayley Erbert deserves a perfect 10 for her commitment.
After a health battle that included emergency skull surgery, there's a "strong possibility" the pro dancer is returning to work with husband Derek Hough.
"There's a possibility, there really is," Derek told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Keltie Knight of his upcoming tour during the show's March 13 episode, "And we actually met dancing on stage on tour. Our first kiss was on stage on tour. We were touring last year for the first time as a married couple and now this, going back out, there's a completely different meaning and tension."
As the ballroom pro explained, her journey has served as a source of inspiration.
"I almost need to rename the tour to the Miracle Tour or something," he noted, "because if there's a moment where she's with us and joining us on stage, it's going to be unbelievably special. I don't know even know how I'm going to through it. I'm an emotional guy."
Her possible return to the spotlight comes three months after Hayley became disoriented during a Symphony of Dance Tour performance and was taken to the hospital.
"She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy," Derek wrote on Instagram Dec. 7. "She is in stable condition."
A few weeks later, the 29-year-old underwent a cranioplasty. Since that time, Hayley has been in recovery, with Derek by her side.
"It's been quite the journey," she said in a Feb. 5 Instagram video. "There's been so much that has happened in two months."
"To this day, I still have really good days and I have really bad days—emotionally and physically sometimes—but I'm doing so much better every single day," she added. "Truly there is so much progress every day and I'm so grateful for that."
In addition to Derek, Hayley also found support in her sister-in-law, Julianne Hough.
"The more you can trust yourself and know you're in a secure place, then you can have the capacity for others," the Dancing With the Stars host recently told E! News. "With their situation, being able to be a very stable force was needed—and I think appreciated because I could get the things done that they weren't thinking about."
