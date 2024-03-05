I Shop Fashion for a Living, and I Predict These Chic H&M Finds Will Sell Out Quick

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's any brand we can always rely on for shopping cute and affordable basics and statement pieces, it's H&M. Many years ago, when I was a young aspiring fashion journalist going to fashion school, it was one of the only brands I constantly shopped at that both helped me stay on trend while also keeping in mind my student budget. And even now, many years later as a commerce editor, I can't help but emphasize to shoppers enough that this is the place to shop for staples, on-trend pieces, and basically everything you need. That's why you can always find me scrolling through their sale section and the latest drops for pieces everyone needs in their closet ASAP. Because if there's anything I've learned from being a commerce editor and an H&M lover, the really chic items always sell out FAST.
So, with their latest Balletcore-inspired collection recently dropping plus many other new arrivals, I did all the girlies who are in their soft-girl era a favor (me included) and scoped out the cutest pieces that no one will be able to resist buying. From ballet-inspired rib-knit wrap tops to stylish short twill pea coats, keep scrolling to shop budget-friendly and head-turning pieces from H&M. Just make sure to hurry girlies, because many of these are already selling out quickly—you can thank me later!
Short Twill Pea Coat
It's not a surprise that everyone loves to wear light trench coats for spring, but this season we're trying something new and going for a chic pea coat. This one features notched lapels, welt side pockets, and long raglan sleeves. It also comes in three neutral colors.
Chiffon Blouse with Flounces
Show some extra skin with this must-have chiffon blouse. Not only is it the perfect top to wear on a night out with friends, it can also be dressed up and down, and looks even cuter when worn over a plain tee.
Dressy Mini Skirt
Micro/mini skirts are still in this season, and this dressy version is tailored to the perfect length for any occasion. Complete with sophisticated mock welt front pockets and a sleek straight-cut hem, it's available in a sophisticated dark gray or classic black colorway.
Rib-knit Wrap Top
If you've been loving the balletcore trend as much as us, it doesn't get any better than this rib-knit wrap top. Pair it with a light, flowy skirt and you'll look like you just stepped out of ballet class (so cute!).
Twill Trench Coat
Yes, you're reading that right besties. This twill double-breasted trench coat isn't just a stylish outerwear option available in three versatile neutral colorways, it's also incredibly budget-friendly! Priced at just $74.99, it's an unbeatable steal.
Linen-blend Shorts
If you're a corporate girlie, we recommend snagging these office-appropriate linen-blend shorts ASAP. They'll keep you cool as the seasons change and the days get hotter and can be paired with any basic top you already own.
Gathered Jazz Pants
What we love about the balletcore trend is how it gives us any excuse to wear comfy pieces while staying on-trend, especially like these jazz pants. Available in three colors, these are the perfect pants to wear around the house or out and about. For that ballerina look, pair it with the wrap top from above!
Long Shirt
In our opinion, you can never have too many oversized shirts, and you can bet we'll be adding this neutral little number straight to our carts. Crafted from 100% linen, it boasts a gently rounded hem, dropped shoulders, and long sleeves for an effortlessly chic look.
Tie-detail Puff-sleeved Blouse
This spring, we're fully embracing puffed sleeves, and our latest obsession is this adorable tie-back blouse. Available in black or cream, it can be yours for less than $10.
Slit-hem Denim Skirt
With long denim skirts making a comeback, we can't resist snagging this slit-hem one from H&M. Not only does it have a budget-friendly price tag, it's also available in a denim blue and dark gray wash, and would look gorgeous when paired with the puff-sleeve blouse from above.
