Don't Look Down and Miss Jennifer Lawrence's Delightfully Demure 2024 Oscars Look

Set to present at the 2024 Oscars, No Hard Feelings star Jennifer Lawrence turned up at the March 10 event in elegant Christian Dior Haute Couture.

By Sarah Grossbart Mar 10, 2024 11:09 PMTags
Red CarpetAwards 2024OscarsJennifer LawrenceEvents
Watch: 2024 Oscar Nominations: History-Making Milestones

So Jennifer Lawrence wasn't nominated for Best Actress after being up for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical/Comedy at the 2024 Golden Globes? No hard feelings. 

The Academy Award winner signed on to present at the 2024 Oscars instead, turning up on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles March 10 in a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture and Swarovski Created Diamonds jewelry. (See all the fashionable looks here.) 

Besides, she'd already emerged from shooting Gene Stupnitsky's racy comedy feeling like a winner. "I had so much fun making No Hard Feelings, it almost feels wrong to accept such an honor," she shared in a statement with E! News after her Golden Globe nom. "But I will!!!"

And for the Kentucky native—who nabbed her first Oscar nod for 2011's Winter's Bone when she was just 20 years old and won for Silver Linings Playbook two years later—playing the part of a bartender hired by a wealthy couple to seduce and date their awkward 19-year-old son was a chance to enjoy a high school experience she largely missed out on

photos
Jennifer Lawrence's Hilarious Quotes

"I didn't go to prom," she revealed in an interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker. "Nobody invited me." 

Though while her fellow 2008 grads were preparing to collect their diplomas, she acknowledged, "I was in New York auditioning." 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Of course the 33-year-old has since made up for lost time, donning couture for a seemingly endless parade of black tie events. 

But there is one surprising A-list affair that still gives her agita to think about. 

Though she was thrilled to have wed art dealer Cooke Maroney in 2019, the act of being a bride was "awful" she shared with E! News' Keltie Knight at the Golden Globes. 

"It's so stressful. You're not having fun. You're just like, 'Is that person having fun?'" explained the mom to 2-year-old son Cy. "I'll never forget—I was freaking out about the guests being cold, and all of my friends were lying they're like, 'Nobody's cold, nobody's cold, everything's fine, everything's fine.'"

But it was her mom who tossed some cold water on the situation, she shared: "My mom was like, 'It's freezing out there, your grandmother almost died."

Though the guest who stressed her out the most was actually Robert De Niro, her costar in Joy, American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook

Trending Stories

1

Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky Have an A-Thor-able Date Night

2

Why Ryan Gosling Didn't Bring Eva Mendes as His Date to 2024 Oscars

3

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look As the Stars Arrive

 

While he dutifully turned up to her rehearsal dinner, "I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn't know anybody and he's kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, 'No, this isn't what he wants to be doing. I don't want him here,'" she recalled. "So I went over and whispered, I was like, 'Go home' and he was nice—he like talked to my parents and was polite—but I was like, 'Go.'" 

Once he took her advice and left, she continued, "That just genuinely made me feel better." 

Should De Niro take home the trophy for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in Killers of the Flower Moon (he's up against American Fiction's Sterling K. Brown, Oppenheimer's Robert Downey Jr., Barbie's Ryan Gosling and Poor Things' Mark Ruffalo), she'll likely have an entirely different message for him. 

See which other stars could be celebrating at the 2024 Oscars by checking out all the first-time nominees. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

America Ferrera

This Barbie is a first-time Oscar nominee for Best Supporting Actress.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cillian Murphy

The Oppenheimer star earned a Best Actor in a Motion Picture nod for his work as J. Robert Oppenheimer in frequent collaborator Christopher Nolan’s biographical drama.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

Following her breakout role as Molly Burkhart in The Killers of the Flower Moon, the 37-year-old picked up an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture.

Jason Mendez / Stringer (Getty Images)

Jeffrey Wright

The Emmy winner is a first-time Oscar nominee for his role as frustrated novelist Thelonious "Monk" Ellison in American Fiction.

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Robbie Robertson

The founding member of The Band and longtime Martin Scorsese collaborator, who passed away in August, posthumously earned his first Oscar nomination for Best Original Score.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Emily Blunt

While she’s has attended the Oscars several times as a presenter, 2024 marks her first year as a nominee for Best Supporting Actress

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Colman Domingo

The Rustin star earned a Best Actor nomination for his role as Bayard Rustin in the biopic

Leon Bennett / Stringer (Getty Images)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

The Holdovers star will continue her impressive 2024 award season run as a Best Supporting Actress nominee. So far this year, she’s nabbed a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Scott George

Killers of a Flower Moon earned Best Original Song nomination for "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)." 

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Sandra Hüller

The German performer is up for Best Actress for her work in the French legal thriller Anatomy of a Fall.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

The Orange Is the New Black alum is a Best Supporting Actress nominee for her work in The Color Purple.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Sterling K. Brown

The This is Us alum will compete for Best Supporting Actor for his work in American Fiction.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Justine Triet

The Anatomy of a Fall director picked up her first Best Director nod.

Trending Stories

1

Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky Have an A-Thor-able Date Night

2

Why Ryan Gosling Didn't Bring Eva Mendes as His Date to 2024 Oscars

3

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look As the Stars Arrive

4

Julianne Hough's Stunning Oscars 2024 Look Includes Surprise Pants

5

The Wild Case of Dumped Body Parts & a Suspected Deadly Love Triangle