Don't Look Down and Miss Jennifer Lawrence's Delightfully Demure 2024 Oscars Look

So Jennifer Lawrence wasn't nominated for Best Actress after being up for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical/Comedy at the 2024 Golden Globes? No hard feelings.
The Academy Award winner signed on to present at the 2024 Oscars instead, turning up on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles March 10 in a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture and Swarovski Created Diamonds jewelry. (See all the fashionable looks here.)
Besides, she'd already emerged from shooting Gene Stupnitsky's racy comedy feeling like a winner. "I had so much fun making No Hard Feelings, it almost feels wrong to accept such an honor," she shared in a statement with E! News after her Golden Globe nom. "But I will!!!"
And for the Kentucky native—who nabbed her first Oscar nod for 2011's Winter's Bone when she was just 20 years old and won for Silver Linings Playbook two years later—playing the part of a bartender hired by a wealthy couple to seduce and date their awkward 19-year-old son was a chance to enjoy a high school experience she largely missed out on.
"I didn't go to prom," she revealed in an interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker. "Nobody invited me."
Though while her fellow 2008 grads were preparing to collect their diplomas, she acknowledged, "I was in New York auditioning."
Of course the 33-year-old has since made up for lost time, donning couture for a seemingly endless parade of black tie events.
But there is one surprising A-list affair that still gives her agita to think about.
Though she was thrilled to have wed art dealer Cooke Maroney in 2019, the act of being a bride was "awful" she shared with E! News' Keltie Knight at the Golden Globes.
"It's so stressful. You're not having fun. You're just like, 'Is that person having fun?'" explained the mom to 2-year-old son Cy. "I'll never forget—I was freaking out about the guests being cold, and all of my friends were lying they're like, 'Nobody's cold, nobody's cold, everything's fine, everything's fine.'"
But it was her mom who tossed some cold water on the situation, she shared: "My mom was like, 'It's freezing out there, your grandmother almost died."
Though the guest who stressed her out the most was actually Robert De Niro, her costar in Joy, American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook.
While he dutifully turned up to her rehearsal dinner, "I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn't know anybody and he's kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, 'No, this isn't what he wants to be doing. I don't want him here,'" she recalled. "So I went over and whispered, I was like, 'Go home' and he was nice—he like talked to my parents and was polite—but I was like, 'Go.'"
Once he took her advice and left, she continued, "That just genuinely made me feel better."
Should De Niro take home the trophy for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in Killers of the Flower Moon (he's up against American Fiction's Sterling K. Brown, Oppenheimer's Robert Downey Jr., Barbie's Ryan Gosling and Poor Things' Mark Ruffalo), she'll likely have an entirely different message for him.
