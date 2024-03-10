Don't Look Down and Miss Jennifer Lawrence's Delightfully Demure 2024 Oscars Look

Watch : 2024 Oscar Nominations: History-Making Milestones

So Jennifer Lawrence wasn't nominated for Best Actress after being up for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical/Comedy at the 2024 Golden Globes? No hard feelings.

The Academy Award winner signed on to present at the 2024 Oscars instead, turning up on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles March 10 in a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture and Swarovski Created Diamonds jewelry. (See all the fashionable looks here.)

Besides, she'd already emerged from shooting Gene Stupnitsky's racy comedy feeling like a winner. "I had so much fun making No Hard Feelings, it almost feels wrong to accept such an honor," she shared in a statement with E! News after her Golden Globe nom. "But I will!!!"

And for the Kentucky native—who nabbed her first Oscar nod for 2011's Winter's Bone when she was just 20 years old and won for Silver Linings Playbook two years later—playing the part of a bartender hired by a wealthy couple to seduce and date their awkward 19-year-old son was a chance to enjoy a high school experience she largely missed out on.