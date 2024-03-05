Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson Enjoy Romantic Trip to Paris for Fashion Week

Watch : Sophie Turner and Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson Are Instagram Official

Sophie Turner and Peregrine "Perry" Pearson are all about romance in the City of Love.

After all, the Game of Thrones star was spotted with the British aristocrat at Paris Fashion Week, and the duo even took a break from the crowds on a romantic walk around the city.

On March 4, Sophie and Perry engaged in some subtle PDA as they walked around Paris. In one photo of the pair sitting on a bench, the Do Revenge star wore a green bomber jacket that Perry was seen wearing in other photos, and rested her head on his shoulder as the couple's arms were intertwined.

They were also seen walking arm-in-arm down the street and hugging in several other snaps.

It appeared to be a casual day-date, as Perry wore a hat, jeans, a light gray T-shirt and light blue Adidas sneakers, while Sophie donned an all-black ensemble, including sunglasses, loafers, jeans and a biker jacket.

And while it seems the duo enjoyed their lowkey hang, Sophie and Perry are spending what remains of the winter leveling up their romance.