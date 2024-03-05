Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson Enjoy Romantic Trip to Paris for Fashion Week

Sophie Turner and Peregrine "Perry" Pearson are all about romance in the City of Love.
After all, the Game of Thrones star was spotted with the British aristocrat at Paris Fashion Week, and the duo even took a break from the crowds on a romantic walk around the city.
On March 4, Sophie and Perry engaged in some subtle PDA as they walked around Paris. In one photo of the pair sitting on a bench, the Do Revenge star wore a green bomber jacket that Perry was seen wearing in other photos, and rested her head on his shoulder as the couple's arms were intertwined.
They were also seen walking arm-in-arm down the street and hugging in several other snaps.
It appeared to be a casual day-date, as Perry wore a hat, jeans, a light gray T-shirt and light blue Adidas sneakers, while Sophie donned an all-black ensemble, including sunglasses, loafers, jeans and a biker jacket.
And while it seems the duo enjoyed their lowkey hang, Sophie and Perry are spending what remains of the winter leveling up their romance.
In fact, later that evening, the pair were seen heading out to dinner. For that occasion, Sophie wore a low cut purple blouse with jeans, paired with a Louis Vuitton purse, while Perry wore an army green zip-up with navy pants and dark blue Adidas sneakers.
Although the 28-year-old said in January that this year would be "fairly consistent" to her 2023 "year of the girlies," following her divorce from Joe Jonas, she appears to be growing more comfortable with bringing her romance with Perry to the forefront. In fact, the duo stepped out for the first time as a pair at a Feb. 10 boat party in London, shortly after going Instagram official in late January.
And Sophie—who shares daughters Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2, with her ex—isn't the only one who appears to be starting over with someone new. In early January, the "Waffle House" singer was spotted on a ski trip with rumored new girlfriend Stormi Bree—who he was spotted with again in Sydney earlier this month as the Jonas Brothers kicked off the Australian leg of their tour.