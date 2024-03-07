The Masked Singer Epically Pranks Host Nick Cannon With a Surprise A-List Reveal

Watch : The Masked Singer Season 10 Finale: See the Winner!

The Masked Singer might have just pulled off its most surprising—and hilarious—reveal to date.

On the Fox singing competition series' season 11 premiere March 6, host Nick Cannon got pranked in a major way following a night of rockin' performances.

After new contestants Goldfish, Starfish, Ugly Sweater and Lovebird took the stage to impress judges Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Rita Ora and Ken Jeong with their respective covers, the night ended with a surprise twist after Book did a rendition of Ne-Yo's song "So Sick."

"One of the most charming performances I've ever seen," Nick said, with the Book saying this was their "most novel experience yet."

But when it came time for the final hopeful's reveal, it turned out it wasn't actually a mystery celeb competing for The Masked Singer title—it was Cannon's BFF and longtime prank rival Kevin Hart!

After Robin correctly guessed it was the comedian, the Book took his costume off and shocked the panelists with his identity.