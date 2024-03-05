Dakota Johnson Shares Her Outlook on Motherhood Amid Chris Martin Romance

Watch : Proof Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin's Romance Is Pure Magic

Dakota Johnson may want some itsy bitsy spiders of her own.

In fact, the Madame Web star—who has been dating Chris Martin for six years—revealed whether she sees motherhood in her future.

"I'm so open to that," Dakota told Bustle in an interview published March 5. "I've gotten to this place where I really want to experience everything that life has to offer. And especially being a woman, I'm like, ‘What a magical f--king thing to do. What a crazy, magical, wild experience.'"

However, she's leaving it up to destiny.

"If that's meant to happen for me, I'm totally down for it," she continued. "I've been really tripping out recently like, we're not here for very long. There's so much to eat up and learn and grow from and experience and feel."

As Dakota put it, "If I'm meant to be a mother, bring it on."

But that's not to say she doesn't have plenty of with kids. After all, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress explained that she has a great relationship with the Coldplay frontman's children Apple, 19, and Moses, 17, whom he shares with ex Gwyneth Paltrow.