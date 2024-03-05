Nab $140 Worth of Isle of Paradise Tanning Butter for $49 and Get Your Glow On

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Are you dreaming of a sun-kissed glow without the harmful UV rays? Don't let the winter season stop your from getting a summer tan. The Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Butter is your ticket to a natural-looking tan without sun damage. This revolutionary formula is easy to use and it is also super hydrating, leaving your skin soft and supple while extending the life of your tan.
What sets Isle of Paradise apart from other self-tanners? It's all about the formula. Infused with nourishing ingredients, this self-tanning butter keeps your skin moisturized and glowing. Say goodbye to dry, patchy skin and hello to a radiant, sun-kissed complexion. That's not all. An innovative aspect of this formula is the green pigment, which helps conceal redness and improve the overall tone and texture of your skin.
The best part? It's super easy to use. Simply apply the self-tanning butter like you would your regular body lotion, and watch as your tan develops into a beautiful, golden glow.
And now, for a limited time only, you can score a major deal on two super-size versions of the Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Butter. If you shop now, you'll spend $49 instead of $140. With an incredible 64% discount, this deal is too good to pass up. But hurry— you only have three days left to snag this unbeatable offer before it sells out. Again.
Isle of Paradise Super-Size Self-Tanning Butter Duo
Apply this just like a typical body moisturizer. Apply more often if you want a deeper bronze. Wash your hands right after you use this or apply it with gloves to make sure you don't tan your palms.
For the ultimate, even glow, make sure you exfoliate your skin beforehand. I recommend doing so 12-24 hours ahead of self-tanning butter application. Don't miss this 64% off deal.
Shoppers adore this self-tanning butter. Read these rave reviews and you may be compelled to check this out for yourself.
Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Butter Reviews
A shopper shared, "I have tried a million self tanners over the years with so-so results. This one is easy to apply, no yucky smells, and the results are beautiful. It doesn't transfer to clothing or sheets either. It's as easy as applying moisturizer. I'm hooked!"
Another admitted, "I was skeptical when I saw this advertised but ordered it. Oh my, how happy I am I did. I have to limit my sun exposure. Absolutely no smell. I applied it with a Mit so no streaking. It works beautifully. Thank you for this product."
Someone raved, "I love this tanning butter. It goes on so easy just like putting on body lotion and the smell is great. It lasts a long time and fades just like a natural tan. I would rather get a tan this way instead of by the sun that damages your skin. Also the sun can give you skin cancer, this tanning butter is a much safer way to get a tan. I hope they never stop making this tanning butter because I will continue to use it and love it."
A QVC customer gushed, "Love this! It goes on smoothly. No orange color and softens skin a bit— can't ask for more than that!"
A reviewer shared, "I've been using this tanner for about 2 weeks—I use exam gloves to apply, and I'm not orange— just an even, golden tan that looks totally natural. It has not transferred to clothing- not even on white shorts! I'm very pleased, and plan to reorder and stock up! Thanks, QVC!"
