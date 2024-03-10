Margot Robbie Trades Barbie Pink for Shimmering Black at the 2024 Oscars

Watch : Ryan Gosling To Perform ‘Barbie’ Hit ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the 2024 Oscars!

Turns out life in plastic is still fantastic, even without a Best Actress nomination for Barbie.

Because Margot Robbie was still sparkling at the 2024 Oscars March 10 wearing a shining black, strapless gown on Dolby Theatre's red carpet. (See all the fashionably decked-out stars here.)

And with all that shimmer, Margot was able to keep the rest of her look pretty simple, pairing her dress with her natural messy waves and one gold chunky bangle bracelet.

And while many fans may have expected Margot to show up in Barbie pink, Margot has said she'd always go for the unexpected.

"We're going to keep surprising you," the actress previously teased to E! News' Keltie Knight of channeling the iconic toy IRL, "so just keep a look out."

And much like the Mattel doll she portrayed on screen, the Australian star likes keeping people on their metaphorical toes. "It's just fun to keep surprising people," she told E! at the Golden Globes. "I think with the Barbie movie, we gave people something they didn't know they actually wanted and to keep doing that is such a joy."