Margot Robbie Trades Barbie Pink for Shimmering Black at the 2024 Oscars

Turns out life in plastic is still fantastic, even without a Best Actress nomination for Barbie.
Because Margot Robbie was still sparkling at the 2024 Oscars March 10 wearing a shining black, strapless gown on Dolby Theatre's red carpet. (See all the fashionably decked-out stars here.)
And with all that shimmer, Margot was able to keep the rest of her look pretty simple, pairing her dress with her natural messy waves and one gold chunky bangle bracelet.
And while many fans may have expected Margot to show up in Barbie pink, Margot has said she'd always go for the unexpected.
"We're going to keep surprising you," the actress previously teased to E! News' Keltie Knight of channeling the iconic toy IRL, "so just keep a look out."
And much like the Mattel doll she portrayed on screen, the Australian star likes keeping people on their metaphorical toes. "It's just fun to keep surprising people," she told E! at the Golden Globes. "I think with the Barbie movie, we gave people something they didn't know they actually wanted and to keep doing that is such a joy."
Though, of course, this Barbie would love to be an Oscar winner.
While the 33-year-old was notably snubbed in the Best Actress category, as was director Greta Gerwig (see the full list of nominees here), she's nominated as a producer on the film, which will face off against American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest in the Best Picture category.
"There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed," she said at a special SAG screening of the film on Jan. 30, according to Deadline. "Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is."
But at the end of the day, the film brought the Kenergy and earned itself eight Oscar nominations, including a Best Adapted Screenplay nod for Gerwig and husband Noah Baumbach.
"We set out to do something that would shift culture," noted Robbie. "And it's already done that. Way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this."
So even without the hardware—though both America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling are nominated for their roles—the acclaim is more than kenough.
As for what's next, Robbie is looking forward to slipping out of her heels for a bit. "Everyone's probably sick of the sight of me for now," she joked to Deadline in a Jan. 10 interview. "Honestly, if I did another movie too soon, people would say, 'Her again? We just did a whole summer with her. We're over it.' I don't know what I'll do next, but I hope it's a little while away."
