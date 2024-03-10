We Won't Be Quiet Over Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's Cutest Pics

Watch : Emily Blunt's Kids Keep Her and John Krasinski "Humble"

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's relationship? Groundbreaking indeed.

This summer, the Oppenheimer actress and The Office alum will mark 14 years of marriage, which is no easy feat in Hollywood.

And this weekend, the couple will celebrate another milestone: Emily's first-ever Oscar nomination. (See the complete list of nominees here.)

At the March 10 ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Emily is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her role as Kitty Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan film. To get the award, Emily will need to beat out Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), America Ferrera (Barbie), Jodie Foster (NYAD) and Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers).

Win or lose, however, Emily will have John by her side for support. In fact, it was his chance encounter with Christopher that led to Emily's casting in Oppenheimer.

As costar and neighbor Matt Damon previously explained to E! News, "[Christopher] came to our apartment building to meet with me, and he already knew that he was gonna go to Emily with the other part. But he literally didn't because he didn't want to seem like he was only going to one building to cast the entire movie."