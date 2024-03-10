We Won't Be Quiet Over Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's Cutest Pics

As Emily Blunt continues to celebrate her first-ever Oscar nomination at the 2024 Academy Awards on March 10, revisit her award-worthy photos with husband John Krasinski.

By Jess Cohen Mar 10, 2024 1:00 PMTags
Red CarpetAwards 2024OscarsJohn KrasinskiEmily BluntCouples
Watch: Emily Blunt's Kids Keep Her and John Krasinski "Humble"

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's relationship? Groundbreaking indeed.

This summer, the Oppenheimer actress and The Office alum will mark 14 years of marriage, which is no easy feat in Hollywood.

And this weekend, the couple will celebrate another milestone: Emily's first-ever Oscar nomination. (See the complete list of nominees here.)

At the March 10 ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Emily is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her role as Kitty Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan film. To get the award, Emily will need to beat out Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), America Ferrera (Barbie), Jodie Foster (NYAD) and Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers).

Win or lose, however, Emily will have John by her side for support. In fact, it was his chance encounter with Christopher that led to Emily's casting in Oppenheimer.

As costar and neighbor Matt Damon previously explained to E! News, "[Christopher] came to our apartment building to meet with me, and he already knew that he was gonna go to Emily with the other part. But he literally didn't because he didn't want to seem like he was only going to one building to cast the entire movie."

photos
2024 Oscars: All the First-Time Nominees

But then, John ran into Christopher in the elevator. 

"He said, 'I was about to come to you for the part, but I didn't want it to be offensive,'" Emily recalled, adding, "'Oh, by the way, while you're here, give this to your wife.'"

And the rest is cinema history.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

The Wild Case of Dumped Body Parts & a Suspected Deadly Love Triangle

2

See Kate Middleton in First Official Photo Since Her Abdominal Surgery

3

The Bloodcurdling True Story Behind Killers of the Flower Moon

In recent months, John—who shares daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7, with Emily—has credited The Devil Wears Prada star as "the hero at home."

"I also take such inspiration from her," he told E! News in June, "in everything."

To revisit Emily and John's sweetest pics from over the years, keep reading...

John Shearer/Getty images
Love At First Sight!

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski met in 2008, where John says that it was love at first sight.

On a visit to The Ellen Degeneres Show, he said, "I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, 'Oh god, I think I'm going to fall in love with her.' As I shook her hand I went, ‘I like you.'"

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Fairytale Romance

The couple—who wed in 2010—make an appearance in 2013 at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images
Met Gala Ready

In May 2013, Blunt channels her inner character from The Devil Wears Prada alongside her husband as they party away at the Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Hollar At Your Girl

Too cute! The lovely couple only have eyes for one another at a New York screening for Krasinski's film, The Hollars', in Aug. 2016.

Instagram

BTS

John supports Emily at the 2017 SAG Awards, where she was nominated for her role in The Girl On The Train. He shared this adorable shot to Instagram captioning it, "So proud of this nominee!"

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Cuties

Moments later, the duo hits the red carpet looking absolutely stunning.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Happy Wife, Happy Life

The two share a look of love at the 2017 BAFTA Awards.

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Time
Hot Parents

Blunt and Krasinski look as cute as can be at the Time 100 Gala in April 2018.

Gotham/GC Images
Dapper Duo

The stylish pair are caught hand-in-hand in New York City during the summer of 2018.

Dave Benett/Getty Images
Quiet on Set!

In Oct. 2018, the couple celebrate their movie A Quiet Place by catching a private screening of their film.

GOTV!

We loved seeing the duo encouraging their fans to vote in the 2018 midterms.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Premiere PDA

John supports Emily at the premiere of Mary Poppins Returns in Los Angeles in Nov. 2018. The adorable duo hold hands as they pose for pictures together on the carpet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Darling Duo

The two turn heads at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Perfect Pair

The dynamic duo look stunning while attending the 2019 SAG Awards.

SAG Selfie

Before heading to the 2019 SAG Awards, Krasinski uploaded this sweet selfie to his Instagram.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Proud Spouse

The two appear at the 2019 SAG Awards, where the actress won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

Marion Curtis/StarPix/Shutterstock
Movie Night

The couple enjoy a screening of Fighting With My Family in New York in February 2019.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Film Festival Fun

The couple poses while at the SXSW Festival in Austin where A Quiet Place—in which Blunt stars and Krasinski acts and directs—premiered.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Supportive Spouses

The pair look gorgeous at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Jan. 2019. Blunt was nominated for her lead role in Mary Poppins Returns.

Noam Galai/WireImage
Twinning!

The two wear matching tuxes at the 2019 Writers Guild of America Awards.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI
Cute Couple

The stars appear at the 19th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Jan. 2019.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
A Quiet Place Part II Premiere

The two are all smiles at the 2020 premiere of their movie.

Amy Sussman/WireImage
All Smiles

Krasinski watches as his wife poses for pics at the 2023 SAG Awards.

Gotham/GC Images
Out With the Kiddos

The pair bring their daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7, to the 2023 US Open, marking a rare public sighting of the family all together.

The 2024 Academy Awards air live Sunday, March 10, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. ET/4 to 7:30 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E!'s Oscars red carpet starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on E!.

Trending Stories

1

The Wild Case of Dumped Body Parts & a Suspected Deadly Love Triangle

2

See Kate Middleton in First Official Photo Since Her Abdominal Surgery

3

The Bloodcurdling True Story Behind Killers of the Flower Moon

4

Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Speaks Out After Garrison's Death

5

Unpacking the Kate Middleton Conspiracies Amid a Tangle of Royal News