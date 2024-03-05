Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos Welcome First Baby

Watch : Taylor Swift's Football Fashion: All 12 Looks!

Dak Prescott has a new MVP in his life.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback and girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos have welcomed their first baby together, a little girl the athlete referred to as "Baby MJ" Feb. 29.

"I feel different," Dak explained after confirming his daughter's birth at a recent event promoting the Children's Cancer Fund gala, per NBC 5 Dallas. "Especially when you see that baby and you understand the responsibilities. It's special. Baby's doing great, mom's doing great, everybody's healthy and at home and we're blessed."

Back in November, the duo announced they were expanding their family.

"A little bit of Heaven sent down to Earth," Sarah wrote in a Nov. 25 Instagram post. "I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you."

And the quarterback also expressed his excitement about their new adventure.

"I love you, and y'all can always count on me," he wrote under his girlfriend's post. "Let's do this Mama!"