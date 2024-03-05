Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos Welcome First Baby

NFL quarterback Dak Prescott confirmed his girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos gave birth to the couple’s first baby, daughter MJ, on Feb. 29.

Dak Prescott has a new MVP in his life. 

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback and girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos have welcomed their first baby together, a little girl the athlete referred to as "Baby MJ" Feb. 29. 

"I feel different," Dak explained after confirming his daughter's birth at a recent event promoting the Children's Cancer Fund gala, per NBC 5 Dallas. "Especially when you see that baby and you understand the responsibilities. It's special. Baby's doing great, mom's doing great, everybody's healthy and at home and we're blessed." 

Back in November, the duo announced they were expanding their family. 

"A little bit of Heaven sent down to Earth," Sarah wrote in a Nov. 25 Instagram post. "I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you." 

And the quarterback also expressed his excitement about their new adventure. 

"I love you, and y'all can always count on me," he wrote under his girlfriend's post. "Let's do this Mama!"

photos
The Most Memorable Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements

In the months after sharing their baby news, Sarah had updated fans on each step of her pregnancy, including sharing glimpses of her maternity photoshoot and baby shower—the latter of which teased the name she and Dak chose for their little one.

After all, the celebration, an all-pink affair, included a neon "MJ" sign as part of the decorations. As Sarah added in the post's caption, "You are already so loved, my angel."

For Dak, the event was nothing short of a touchdown.  "That's mine!" He commented under the post. "So thankful my girls were celebrated in the right way."

Dak and Sarah have plenty of company in welcoming a new baby in 2024. Read on to see every star who's expanded their family this year. 

Tron Austin/Jeong Ah Wang/Instagram

Tron Austin and Jeong Ah Wang

TLC singer Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas is officially a grandmother after her son and wife welcomed their baby girl on March 2.

Brendan Hunt and Shannon Nelson

Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt welcomed his second son with fianceé Shannon Nelson on March 1. The 51-year-old announced on Instagram, “Say hello to Archibald Felix Nelson Hunt (Archie will do), born Friday March 1st, coming in at 9+lbs. He’s in perfect health, and his weary hero of a mother is recovering peacefully."

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos

On Feb. 29, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott welcomed his first child, daughter MJ, with girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos

Miranda Kerr/Snapchat

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

On Feb. 27, the former Victoria's Secret Angel and Snap Inc. CEO announced the couple welcomed their third baby, a son named Pierre Kerr Spiegel.

Gemma Styles and Michal Mylnowski

On Feb. 23, Harry Styles' older sister announced she and her partner of nine years, Michal Mylnowski, had welcomed a baby girl. The 33-year-old wrote on Instagram, "Took some time off to ensure the safe arrival of our baby girl, who is adored by her whole family."

Instagram / Madisson Hausburg

Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto

Two years after the death of their son Elliot, the Siesta Key star and husband Ismael "Ish" Soto welcomed baby girl Sunday Christina Soto.

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner

Their second son, Boone Joseph Russell, arrived on Feb. 13, with mom noting he came "a week before his due date. 8 pounds 3 oz of heaven. Hearts overflowing."

Instagram / Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker

On Feb. 9, the retired NFL star and country singer welcomed their fourth baby together, a son named Denver Calloway Decker. As she shared on Instagram a week later, "Our beautiful boy is here."

Instagram

Johnny Galecki and Morgan Galecki

In his first interview in years, The Big Bang Theory actor revealed to Architectural Digest he’s now married and that he and his wife welcomed baby girl Oona Evelena.

Nick Viall/Instagram

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy

The Bachelor Nation alum and his fiancée welcomed baby girl River Rose Viall Feb. 2: "Named after Natalie's great grandmother and niece…the best part of life starts now."

Christie Murphy

Christie Murphy and Jamie Martin

The Big Brother alum gave birth to twin girls Sage Martin Murphy and Sela James Murphy in January, she exclusively told E! News

"Since my wife, Jamie and the girls took my last name, we wanted to honor Jamie's full birth name in both of their names," Christie explained. "'James' after Jamie and 'Martin' after her maiden name. It feels special and right!"

Instagram

Ashley Cain

Two years after the death of his baby girl, The Challenge alum welcomed a son with a friend he had been romantically involved with.

"Aliyas Diamond Cain - 16.01.24, 4:32am, 9lbs 3oz," he wrote. "I will love you, appreciate you, guide you and protect you with all of my heart, for the rest of my life. & you will have the most beautiful guardian angel heaven holds watching over you and protecting you too." 

Instagram / Amanda Stanton

Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel

The Bachelor alum welcomed her third baby, her first with her husband, in late January.

"She's finally here," she wrote on Instagram at the time, noting they named the little one Rosie. "1.24.24 at 1:40pm in room 42."

Their baby girl joins big sisters Kinsley, 11, and Charlie, 10, who Amanda shares with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio.

Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Michael Phelps and Nicole Phelps

Nico Michael Phelps entered the world on Jan. 16, joining his three older brothers Boomer, 7, Beckett, 5, and Maverick, 4.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards

Kailyn Lowry and Elijah Scott

The Teen Mom 2 star officially became a mom of seven after she welcomed a baby boy and a baby girl with boyfriend Elijah Scott in January.

Cody Ko, Kelsey Kreppel/Instagram

Kelsey Kreppel and Cody Ko

The YouTube couple welcomed a baby boy in January.

"our little guy arrived last week and everyone is happy and healthy," they wrote on Instagram Jan. 21. "we feel like the luckiest people in the world. we love you, Otis."

Paul Citone/Variety via Getty Images

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari

Alongside a black-and-white photo of their baby's feet, the actor and former Miss World America winner announced the arrival of their first baby together, Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel.

Josh is also dad to son Axl, born in 2013, with ex Fergie.

Instagram/Emely Fardo

Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo

"Our worlds have been forever changed," the couple wrote on Instagram Jan. 10, announcing the arrival of their daughter Ella Reine Palmer. "Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude."

Instagram/Clare Crawley

Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins

The Bachelorette alum and her husband welcomed a baby girl via surrogate, Clare announced Jan. 15.

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Prince Felix and Princess Claire

The Luxembourg royal family welcomed their third child on Jan. 7, a baby boy named Balthasar Felix Karl. “He weighs 3,220 kg [7.1 lbs.] and measures 50 cm,” or 7 lbs, 1 oz. and 19.7 inches," a birth annoucement note. “Prince Balthazar and Princess Claire are in perfect health."

Instagram/Cassidy Montalvo

Cassidy Montalvo and Cort Bogan

The TikToker and her husband welcomed daughter Piper Presley Bogan Jan. 15, two years after Cassidy experienced a miscarriage with daughter Phoebe. Now, mom can't wait to watch oldest daughter Lucy "be a big sister," she told People, "and to watch the bond form between the two!"

