Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos Welcome First Baby

Dak Prescott has a new MVP in his life.
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback and girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos have welcomed their first baby together, a little girl the athlete referred to as "Baby MJ" Feb. 29.
"I feel different," Dak explained after confirming his daughter's birth at a recent event promoting the Children's Cancer Fund gala, per NBC 5 Dallas. "Especially when you see that baby and you understand the responsibilities. It's special. Baby's doing great, mom's doing great, everybody's healthy and at home and we're blessed."
Back in November, the duo announced they were expanding their family.
"A little bit of Heaven sent down to Earth," Sarah wrote in a Nov. 25 Instagram post. "I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you."
And the quarterback also expressed his excitement about their new adventure.
"I love you, and y'all can always count on me," he wrote under his girlfriend's post. "Let's do this Mama!"
In the months after sharing their baby news, Sarah had updated fans on each step of her pregnancy, including sharing glimpses of her maternity photoshoot and baby shower—the latter of which teased the name she and Dak chose for their little one.
After all, the celebration, an all-pink affair, included a neon "MJ" sign as part of the decorations. As Sarah added in the post's caption, "You are already so loved, my angel."
For Dak, the event was nothing short of a touchdown. "That's mine!" He commented under the post. "So thankful my girls were celebrated in the right way."
