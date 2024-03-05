Why Kate Winslet Says Ozempic Craze “Sounds Terrible”

Kate Winslet's mind is spotless when it comes to Ozempic.
The Titanic star just learned about the weight loss drug and has some thoughts about its popularity in Hollywood.
"I actually don't know what Ozempic is," Kate admitted to The New York Times Magazine in an interview published March 3. "All I know is that it's some pill that people are taking or something like that."
After learning about the diabetes drug during the interview, which is an injection that has become a prevalent weight loss solution, the 48-year-old wasn't too impressed.
"Oh, my God," Kate remarked. "This sounds terrible."
And while she disagrees with the regiment, the Oscar winner knows a thing or two about having a complicated relationship with weight. Kate admitted that she had developed an eating disorder at the height of her popularity after the release of Titanic.
"I never told anyone about it," she told the outlet. "Because guess what—people in the world around you go: ‘Hey, you look great! You lost weight!' So even the compliment about looking good is connected to weight. And that is one thing I will not let people talk about. If they do, I pull them up straight away."
Kate's rise to fame eventually made her a major target for British tabloids, which often focused on her appearance.
"It was almost laughable how shocking, how critical, how straight-up cruel tabloid journalists were to me," she told The Guardian in February 2021. "I was still figuring out who the hell I bloody well was! They would comment on my size, they'd estimate what I weighed, they'd print the supposed diet I was on. It was critical and horrible and so upsetting to read."
Looking back at the onslaught of comments and criticism about her body, Kate would've handled it differently if she could turn back the clock.
"I would have said, 'Don't you dare treat me like this. I'm a young woman, my body is changing, I'm figuring it out, I'm deeply insecure, I'm terrified, don't make this any harder than it already is,'" she explained on the Happy Sad Confused podcast in December 2022. "This nonsense on commenting on bodies and how women look, it's getting better but we've still got such a ways to go."
