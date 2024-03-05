Why Kate Winslet Says Ozempic Craze “Sounds Terrible”

Watch : See Kate Winslet's Hilarious Response to Bennifer Question

Kate Winslet's mind is spotless when it comes to Ozempic.

The Titanic star just learned about the weight loss drug and has some thoughts about its popularity in Hollywood.

"I actually don't know what Ozempic is," Kate admitted to The New York Times Magazine in an interview published March 3. "All I know is that it's some pill that people are taking or something like that."

After learning about the diabetes drug during the interview, which is an injection that has become a prevalent weight loss solution, the 48-year-old wasn't too impressed.

"Oh, my God," Kate remarked. "This sounds terrible."

And while she disagrees with the regiment, the Oscar winner knows a thing or two about having a complicated relationship with weight. Kate admitted that she had developed an eating disorder at the height of her popularity after the release of Titanic.

"I never told anyone about it," she told the outlet. "Because guess what—people in the world around you go: ‘Hey, you look great! You lost weight!' So even the compliment about looking good is connected to weight. And that is one thing I will not let people talk about. If they do, I pull them up straight away."