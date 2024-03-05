Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt and Fiancée Shannon Nelson Welcome Baby No. 2

This Ted Lasso star added a new member to his family's roster.
Brendan Hunt—who plays Coach Beard on the AppleTV+ series—welcomed his second son, Archibald Felix Nelson Hunt, on March 1 with his fianceé Shannon Nelson.
"Say hello to Archibald Felix Nelson Hunt (Archie will do), born Friday March 1st, coming in at 9+lbs. He's in perfect health, and his weary hero of a mother is recovering peacefully," Brendan wrote in a March 4 Instagram post. "He looks just like his brother; not sure about hair color yet tho. He's met his bro and his grandmother and he's even watched his first Arsenal game."
Brendan and Shannon also share 2-year-old son Sean—and the We're The Millers actor hinted that Archie may perfectly round out their team.
"He's beautiful and perfect and we are in love," the 51-year-old continued. "I don't know if he's our George (youngest Beatle) or our Ringo (last Beatle to join) but we are now a Fabulous Foursome and ready to rock forever."
Shannon also shared her own post for the family's new arrival, offering more of her new son's stats.
"Born roaring on Friday 3/1/24 at 11:06 p.m. 9lbs 3.4oz and 21 inches long," she added. "My torso wasn't mad at the early reprieve. Thanks buddy."
And several of Brendan's on-screen teammates, as well as Ted Lasso fans, congratulated his family in the comments.
Bronson Webb, who plays Jeremy in the Jason Sudeikis-led comedy, wrote: "Massive congratulations."
Meanwhile, David Elsendoorn (Jan Maas), added, "Welcome Archie! Congratulations dear family."
Now that Brendan and Shannon have welcomed their second baby, they may officially turn their focus to wedding planning, as the duo got engaged in June. However, the couple has opened up before about how tying the knot isn't the most important part of building a family together.
"We are a family," Shannon wrote in her engagement announcement. "Some folks have assumed we had already done this, but truth be told we had other priorities in becoming a family. Now it feels right. I get to marry this beautiful man."
