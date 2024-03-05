Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt and Fiancée Shannon Nelson Welcome Baby No. 2

Nearly a year after announcing their engagement, Ted Lasso alum Brendan Hunt and Drop Dead Gorgeous star Shannon Nelson welcomed their second son, Archie.

This Ted Lasso star added a new member to his family's roster. 

Brendan Hunt—who plays Coach Beard on the AppleTV+ series—welcomed his second son, Archibald Felix Nelson Hunt, on March 1 with his fianceé Shannon Nelson.  

"Say hello to Archibald Felix Nelson Hunt (Archie will do), born Friday March 1st, coming in at 9+lbs. He's in perfect health, and his weary hero of a mother is recovering peacefully," Brendan wrote in a March 4 Instagram post. "He looks just like his brother; not sure about hair color yet tho. He's met his bro and his grandmother and he's even watched his first Arsenal game."

Brendan and Shannon also share 2-year-old son Sean—and the We're The Millers actor hinted that Archie may perfectly round out their team. 

"He's beautiful and perfect and we are in love," the 51-year-old continued. "I don't know if he's our George (youngest Beatle) or our Ringo (last Beatle to join) but we are now a Fabulous Foursome and ready to rock forever."

Shannon also shared her own post for the family's new arrival, offering more of her new son's stats. 

"Born roaring on Friday 3/1/24 at 11:06 p.m. 9lbs 3.4oz and 21 inches long," she added. "My torso wasn't mad at the early reprieve. Thanks buddy."

And several of Brendan's on-screen teammates, as well as Ted Lasso fans, congratulated his family in the comments. 

Bronson Webb, who plays Jeremy in the Jason Sudeikis-led comedy, wrote: "Massive congratulations."

Meanwhile, David Elsendoorn (Jan Maas), added, "Welcome Archie! Congratulations dear family." 

Now that Brendan and Shannon have welcomed their second baby, they may officially turn their focus to wedding planning, as the duo got engaged in June. However, the couple has opened up before about how tying the knot isn't the most important part of building a family together. 

"We are a family," Shannon wrote in her engagement announcement. "Some folks have assumed we had already done this, but truth be told we had other priorities in becoming a family. Now it feels right. I get to marry this beautiful man."

Brendan and Shannon aren't the only celebrity duo to expand their family tree in 2024. Read on for all the new additions. 

Tron Austin/Jeong Ah Wang/Instagram

Tron Austin and Jeong Ah Wang

TLC singer Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas is officially a grandmother after her son and wife welcomed their baby girl on March 2.

Brendan Hunt and Shannon Nelson

Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt welcomed his second son with fianceé Shannon Nelson on March 1. The 51-year-old announced on Instagram, “Say hello to Archibald Felix Nelson Hunt (Archie will do), born Friday March 1st, coming in at 9+lbs. He’s in perfect health, and his weary hero of a mother is recovering peacefully."

Miranda Kerr/Snapchat

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

On Feb. 27, the former Victoria's Secret Angel and Snap Inc. CEO announced the couple welcomed their third baby, a son named Pierre Kerr Spiegel.

Gemma Styles and Michal Mylnowski

On Feb. 23, Harry Styles' older sister announced she and her partner of nine years, Michal Mylnowski, had welcomed a baby girl. The 33-year-old wrote on Instagram, "Took some time off to ensure the safe arrival of our baby girl, who is adored by her whole family."

Instagram / Madisson Hausburg

Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto

Two years after the death of their son Elliot, the Siesta Key star and husband Ismael "Ish" Soto welcomed baby girl Sunday Christina Soto.

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner

Their second son, Boone Joseph Russell, arrived on Feb. 13, with mom noting he came "a week before his due date. 8 pounds 3 oz of heaven. Hearts overflowing."

Instagram / Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker

On Feb. 9, the retired NFL star and country singer welcomed their fourth baby together, a son named Denver Calloway Decker. As she shared on Instagram a week later, "Our beautiful boy is here."

Instagram

Johnny Galecki and Morgan Galecki

In his first interview in years, The Big Bang Theory actor revealed to Architectural Digest he’s now married and that he and his wife welcomed baby girl Oona Evelena.

Nick Viall/Instagram

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy

The Bachelor Nation alum and his fiancée welcomed baby girl River Rose Viall Feb. 2: "Named after Natalie's great grandmother and niece…the best part of life starts now."

Christie Murphy

Christie Murphy and Jamie Martin

The Big Brother alum gave birth to twin girls Sage Martin Murphy and Sela James Murphy in January, she exclusively told E! News

"Since my wife, Jamie and the girls took my last name, we wanted to honor Jamie's full birth name in both of their names," Christie explained. "'James' after Jamie and 'Martin' after her maiden name. It feels special and right!"

Instagram

Ashley Cain

Two years after the death of his baby girl, The Challenge alum welcomed a son with a friend he had been romantically involved with.

"Aliyas Diamond Cain - 16.01.24, 4:32am, 9lbs 3oz," he wrote. "I will love you, appreciate you, guide you and protect you with all of my heart, for the rest of my life. & you will have the most beautiful guardian angel heaven holds watching over you and protecting you too." 

Instagram / Amanda Stanton

Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel

The Bachelor alum welcomed her third baby, her first with her husband, in late January.

"She's finally here," she wrote on Instagram at the time, noting they named the little one Rosie. "1.24.24 at 1:40pm in room 42."

Their baby girl joins big sisters Kinsley, 11, and Charlie, 10, who Amanda shares with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio.

Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Michael Phelps and Nicole Phelps

Nico Michael Phelps entered the world on Jan. 16, joining his three older brothers Boomer, 7, Beckett, 5, and Maverick, 4.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards

Kailyn Lowry and Elijah Scott

The Teen Mom 2 star officially became a mom of seven after she welcomed a baby boy and a baby girl with boyfriend Elijah Scott in January.

Cody Ko, Kelsey Kreppel/Instagram

Kelsey Kreppel and Cody Ko

The YouTube couple welcomed a baby boy in January.

"our little guy arrived last week and everyone is happy and healthy," they wrote on Instagram Jan. 21. "we feel like the luckiest people in the world. we love you, Otis."

Paul Citone/Variety via Getty Images

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari

Alongside a black-and-white photo of their baby's feet, the actor and former Miss World America winner announced the arrival of their first baby together, Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel.

Josh is also dad to son Axl, born in 2013, with ex Fergie.

Instagram/Emely Fardo

Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo

"Our worlds have been forever changed," the couple wrote on Instagram Jan. 10, announcing the arrival of their daughter Ella Reine Palmer. "Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude."

Instagram/Clare Crawley

Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins

The Bachelorette alum and her husband welcomed a baby girl via surrogate, Clare announced Jan. 15.

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Prince Felix and Princess Claire

The Luxembourg royal family welcomed their third child on Jan. 7, a baby boy named Balthasar Felix Karl. “He weighs 3,220 kg [7.1 lbs.] and measures 50 cm,” or 7 lbs, 1 oz. and 19.7 inches," a birth annoucement note. “Prince Balthazar and Princess Claire are in perfect health."

Instagram/Cassidy Montalvo

Cassidy Montalvo and Cort Bogan

The TikToker and her husband welcomed daughter Piper Presley Bogan Jan. 15, two years after Cassidy experienced a miscarriage with daughter Phoebe. Now, mom can't wait to watch oldest daughter Lucy "be a big sister," she told People, "and to watch the bond form between the two!"

