Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt and Fiancée Shannon Nelson Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch : Will There Be a Season 4 of Ted Lasso? Jason Sudeikis Says...

This Ted Lasso star added a new member to his family's roster.

Brendan Hunt—who plays Coach Beard on the AppleTV+ series—welcomed his second son, Archibald Felix Nelson Hunt, on March 1 with his fianceé Shannon Nelson.

"Say hello to Archibald Felix Nelson Hunt (Archie will do), born Friday March 1st, coming in at 9+lbs. He's in perfect health, and his weary hero of a mother is recovering peacefully," Brendan wrote in a March 4 Instagram post. "He looks just like his brother; not sure about hair color yet tho. He's met his bro and his grandmother and he's even watched his first Arsenal game."

Brendan and Shannon also share 2-year-old son Sean—and the We're The Millers actor hinted that Archie may perfectly round out their team.

"He's beautiful and perfect and we are in love," the 51-year-old continued. "I don't know if he's our George (youngest Beatle) or our Ringo (last Beatle to join) but we are now a Fabulous Foursome and ready to rock forever."