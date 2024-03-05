16 and Pregnant Star Sean Garinger Dead at 20 After ATV Accident

A son, father and brother has been lost too soon.
Sean Garinger, who appeared on MTV's 16 and Pregnant, has died following a Feb. 28 ATV accident at his home in Boone, North Carolina. He was 20.
"Sean, known affectionately as 'Squishy,' was a military brat who touched lives all around the country," his obituary reads. "He never knew a stranger, regardless of age, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. His kind and generous nature endeared him to all who knew him."
It continues, "Sean had a passion for living life to the fullest. His adventurous spirit and love for excitement were evident in all aspects of his life."
Following his passing, Garinger's mother Mary Hobbs detailed the events leading up to the tragedy.
"He was just moving [the ATV] from one parking spot to the next for me, so I could back into park," she told the U.S. Sun March 1. "He pulled [in] front of me to park the ATV and the ground gave way from all the rain and mud."
Hobbs went on to explain how the ATV flipped on her son and how she attempted to get help from a neighbor to move the vehicle, before realizing Garinger had already died.
"I just laid next to him until the ambulance showed up," she continued. "There was a huge part of my heart that died with my son on Wednesday. He was my only son, my rock, my strength when I had none left."
E! News has reached out to Garinger's family and local police for further comment but has not heard back.
According to local outlet Watauga Democrat, the Watauga County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said the fire department, medics and police reported to the scene of the accident. In a statement, the WCSO shared, "Our hearts are heavy with sorrow for the loss experienced by the family and loved ones of the victim."
Garinger appeared on season six of 16 and Pregnant alongside his ex-girlfriend Selena Gutierrez. With Gutierrez, Garinger was father to daughters Dareli and Esmi, who survive him in addition to his mother and sisters Shania, Lydia, Isabella, Ember, Kayden and Casslyn.
Per his obituary, a service was held on March 2 in Boone to honor Garinger's life.
"Sean brightened my world in a way no one else could ever come close to," his mother added to the Sun. "He was my baby boy, my squishy, my heartbeat."