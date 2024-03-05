16 and Pregnant Star Sean Garinger Dead at 20 After ATV Accident

Watch : Tech CEO Sanjay Shah Dies in Freak Accident

A son, father and brother has been lost too soon.

Sean Garinger, who appeared on MTV's 16 and Pregnant, has died following a Feb. 28 ATV accident at his home in Boone, North Carolina. He was 20.

"Sean, known affectionately as 'Squishy,' was a military brat who touched lives all around the country," his obituary reads. "He never knew a stranger, regardless of age, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. His kind and generous nature endeared him to all who knew him."

It continues, "Sean had a passion for living life to the fullest. His adventurous spirit and love for excitement were evident in all aspects of his life."

Following his passing, Garinger's mother Mary Hobbs detailed the events leading up to the tragedy.

"He was just moving [the ATV] from one parking spot to the next for me, so I could back into park," she told the U.S. Sun March 1. "He pulled [in] front of me to park the ATV and the ground gave way from all the rain and mud."

Hobbs went on to explain how the ATV flipped on her son and how she attempted to get help from a neighbor to move the vehicle, before realizing Garinger had already died.