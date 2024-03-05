Landon Barker Shares He Has Tourette Syndrome

Landon Barker detailed his experience of living with Tourette syndrome after being asked about it on social media. "I thought I’d just share," Travis Barker's eldest son said, "because why not?"

By Elyse Dupre Mar 05, 2024 1:25 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesTravis BarkerCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Landon Barker Shares He Hasn't Yet Held Baby Bro Rocky

Landon Barker is telling fans a little bit more about himself.

The 20-year-old shared he lives with Tourette syndrome after being asked about it on social media.

"Hi guys!" Landon said in a video recently reposted on TikTok. "I figured I'd speak on this eventually. But yeah, I actually do have very, very minor Tourette's."

According to Cedars Sinai, "Tourette syndrome is a neurological disorder that causes people to make unintended sounds, words and body movements, called tics." And Landon noted he first became aware of the condition when he was a kid.

"I've had it since I can remember, like preschool," Travis Barker's eldest son continued. "I remember exactly 'cause a teacher used to accuse me of rolling my eyes at her. Because one of tics was like that. It was like a weird thing I do with my eyes."

Landon explained some of his "more common" tics now include head jerking or certain jaw movements.

"Yeah, it really just acts up in nervous situations and nerve-racking environments for me," he added. "But I thought I'd just share because why not?"

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Lakeside Family Vacation

And fans appreciated that he did. 

"Thanks for sharing Landon!!" one commenter wrote. Added another, "Never noticed by thx for keeping it real with us."

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Joshua Jackson & Lupita Nyong'o Confirm Romance With PDA-Filled Vacay

2

Untangling Rumors Surrounding Noah Cyrus, Tish Cyrus & Dominic Purcell

3

Taylor Swift Shares Relatable Message About Her Hair During Eras Tour

Landon, who's been open about aspects of his life before, is one of three kids Travis shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler—with the other two including daughter Alabama Barker, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24. The Blink-182 drummer is also dad to baby boy Rocky Barker, whom he welcomed with wife Kourtney Kardashian in November.

And they aren't the only ones to keep up with. The Kardashians star is also mom to Mason Disick, 14; Penelope Disick, 11; and Reign Disick, 9, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

To see photos of Kourtney and Travis' blended family, keep reading.

Instagram / Travis Barker

Like Father, Like Son

Rocky Thirteen makes a cameo in his dad's photos from the Australia/New Zealand leg of Blink-182's world tour in March 2024.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Mom & Me Mirror Selfie

Penelope Disick appears with her mother on their family trip to Australia, during Blink-182's tour in February 2024.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Australian Summer

Reign Disick and Penelope Disick enjoy some fun in the sun during their family trip to Australia during Blink-182's tour in February 2024.

Instagram / Travis Barker

Kravis Down Under

Kourtney and Travis enjoy some touristy activities in Australia during Blink-182's tour in February 2024.

Instagram/@kourtneykardashian

Boys Club

In honor of Landon's 20th birthday in October 2023, Kourtney shares a throwback photo from 2017 of the then-teenager hanging out with Mason.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ

Celebrating Dad

Travis is joined by Kourtney and Landon at GQ's Men of the Year party in November 2022.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

A Fashionable Family

Kourtney and Travis take Alabama to Tommy Factory's New York Fashion Week show in September 2022.

Instagram
Girl Gang

Alabama snaps a silly selfie with  half-sister Atiana annd Kourt and her daughter Penelope Disick during the Kardashians star's May 2022 wedding with Travis.

Instagram
Here Comes the Bride

Kourtney takes a break from her wedding festivities in to pose for a selfie with Alabama.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

Meet the Kardashian-Barkers

Travis Barker take daughter Alabama Barker, son Landon Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya to the premiere of The Kardashians in April 2022. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian is joined by her youngest son Reign Disick.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Front Row

Kourtney's oldest son, Mason Disick, tags along with Alabama and Atiana to Travis and Kourtney's front row outing at the AMIRI fashion show in February 2022.

Instagram
Alabama and Penelope

Kourtney shares a close up of this sweet throwback of Alabama and Penelope for Alabama's 17th birthday.

Instagram
Birthday Bunch

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign pose at Disneyland in April 2022 for Kourtney's 43rd birthday celebration. 

Instagram
Magic Kingdom

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign spend the day at the Happiest Place on Earth in April 2022 in honor of Kourtney's 43rd birthday.

Instagram
The Three Mouseketeers

Landon, Atiana and Kourtney strike a pose.

Instagram
A Portrait by Penelope

Penelope the artist! Travis shared her drawing of him in March 2022.

Instagram
Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve 2021, the Kardashian-Jenners join the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Instagram
Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoy a game of checkers, while Kourtney and matriarch MJ watch the pair.

Instagram
The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday in December 2021, Kourtney and Travis surprise her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. Her dad writes in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok / @pandkourt
TikTok Fun

Travis appears with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama writes on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrate their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Landon joins his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween 2021 fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruits her son Mason for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama in 2022.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya pose as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope rocks a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing. This time, the crew heads to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captures Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walks around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July 2021.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July 2021 than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opts to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

photos
View More Photos From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Joshua Jackson & Lupita Nyong'o Confirm Romance With PDA-Filled Vacay

2

Untangling Rumors Surrounding Noah Cyrus, Tish Cyrus & Dominic Purcell

3

Taylor Swift Shares Relatable Message About Her Hair During Eras Tour

4

Lindsay Lohan Confirmed a Freaky Friday Sequel is Happening

5

Megan Fox’s Ex Brian Austin Green Reacts to Love Is Blind