Landon Barker Shares He Has Tourette Syndrome

Landon Barker is telling fans a little bit more about himself.

The 20-year-old shared he lives with Tourette syndrome after being asked about it on social media.

"Hi guys!" Landon said in a video recently reposted on TikTok. "I figured I'd speak on this eventually. But yeah, I actually do have very, very minor Tourette's."

According to Cedars Sinai, "Tourette syndrome is a neurological disorder that causes people to make unintended sounds, words and body movements, called tics." And Landon noted he first became aware of the condition when he was a kid.

"I've had it since I can remember, like preschool," Travis Barker's eldest son continued. "I remember exactly 'cause a teacher used to accuse me of rolling my eyes at her. Because one of tics was like that. It was like a weird thing I do with my eyes."

Landon explained some of his "more common" tics now include head jerking or certain jaw movements.

"Yeah, it really just acts up in nervous situations and nerve-racking environments for me," he added. "But I thought I'd just share because why not?"