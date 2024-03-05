Landon Barker Shares He Has Tourette Syndrome

Landon Barker is telling fans a little bit more about himself.
The 20-year-old shared he lives with Tourette syndrome after being asked about it on social media.
"Hi guys!" Landon said in a video recently reposted on TikTok. "I figured I'd speak on this eventually. But yeah, I actually do have very, very minor Tourette's."
According to Cedars Sinai, "Tourette syndrome is a neurological disorder that causes people to make unintended sounds, words and body movements, called tics." And Landon noted he first became aware of the condition when he was a kid.
"I've had it since I can remember, like preschool," Travis Barker's eldest son continued. "I remember exactly 'cause a teacher used to accuse me of rolling my eyes at her. Because one of tics was like that. It was like a weird thing I do with my eyes."
Landon explained some of his "more common" tics now include head jerking or certain jaw movements.
"Yeah, it really just acts up in nervous situations and nerve-racking environments for me," he added. "But I thought I'd just share because why not?"
And fans appreciated that he did.
"Thanks for sharing Landon!!" one commenter wrote. Added another, "Never noticed by thx for keeping it real with us."
Landon, who's been open about aspects of his life before, is one of three kids Travis shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler—with the other two including daughter Alabama Barker, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24. The Blink-182 drummer is also dad to baby boy Rocky Barker, whom he welcomed with wife Kourtney Kardashian in November.
And they aren't the only ones to keep up with. The Kardashians star is also mom to Mason Disick, 14; Penelope Disick, 11; and Reign Disick, 9, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.
To see photos of Kourtney and Travis' blended family, keep reading.