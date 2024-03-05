Exclusive

Pregnant Ayesha Curry Shares the Lessons She’s Passing on to Her 4 Kids

Ayesha Curry told E! News the ways in which she's using her acting career to set an example for her and Stephen's children, especially daughters Riley and Ryan.

Watch: Steph Curry Tells Which Sports His 3 Kids Are Playing

For Ayesha Curry, being a role model for her children is a slam dunk. 

In fact, her three kids (soon to be four) are a large part of why she takes on certain projects. Especially when it comes to her daughters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8—who she shares with husband Stephen Curry in addition to son Canon, 5—Ayesha wants to prove the sky's the limit. 

"I think leading by example," she told E! News' correspondent Carolina Bermudez of choosing her latest acting endeavor, Irish Wish. "And showing them you can have a passion and you can explore your interests and still be able to maintain everything else. I think that was important for me, as a woman, to be able to show them that."

So when given the opportunity to star alongside Lindsay Lohan in the Netflix rom-com came along, everyone was game. 

"The family, everybody was like, 'It's a no-brainer. Go, we'll hold it down,'" Ayesha remembered. "So it was great for me, there was a lot of self-discovery during the six weeks." (For more of Ayesha and Lindsay, tune into E! News on March 5 at 11 p.m.)

Steph Curry & Ayesha Curry's Romance in Pictures

The Food Network star's comments about her family's perfect recipe comes shortly after she announced she and Stephen will soon be adding another to their family roster, as they're expecting their fourth child.

JP Yim/Getty Images for Girls Write Now

"For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done," Ayesha shared in Sweet July Magazine March 1. "We said, ‘Three, that's it, we're not doing this again.' And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again. For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing. I would load up the car and think, ‘Oh, I forgot something.' But nobody was forgotten."

For the Seasoned Life author, it was a feeling that just wouldn't quit. 

"Maybe somebody was missing," she continued. "So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family."

Until the littlest Curry makes their debut in the world, keep reading to see some of Ayesha and Steph's sweetest family moments from over the years.  

Instagram / Ayesha Curry
Mommy & Me

Ayesha Curry shared this pic of herself and daughter Riley Curry on the child's 11th birthday.

Instagram
Say Cheese

Steph CurryAyesha Curry, Riley Curry, Ryan Curry and Canon Curry pose for a pic in June 2023.

Instagram
Family on the Court

Steph Curry appears with Ayesha Curry, Riley Curry, Ryan Curry and Canon Curry in 2022.

Instagram
Joy to the Currys

When you wear matching pajamas and have holiday traditions, how can Santa not stop by your house with a few presents? Well done, Currys! 

Instagram
Love Wins

Whether enjoying elaborate date nights or romantic getaways, these two always make time for each other. Oh yah, and they also know how to plan epic parties. Anyone else remember when Stephen Curry surprised Ayesha Curry with a birthday celebration when she turned 30? 

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
Star of the Show

It's hard to forget the post-game press conferences where Riley Curry made a special appearance. Between her facial expressions, funny answers and love for dad, viewers couldn't get enough. 

Kimberly White/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.
Do-Gooders

In addition to the busy family and professional lives, Stephen and Ayesha make it a priority to give back. They recently launched their new foundation Eat. Learn. Play.  

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Family Fun

They're not average parents, they are cool parents! Ayesha and Stephen were able to score tickets to The Lion King premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Lucky, kids! 

Instagram
Equality Matters

Back in August 2018, Stephen penned an essay about gender equality. "I want our girls to grow up knowing that there are no boundaries that can be placed on their futures, period," he wrote for The Player's Tribune. "I want them to grow up in a world where their gender does not feel like a rulebook for what they should think, or be, or do. And I want them to grow up believing that they can dream big, and strive for careers where they'll be treated fairly. And of course: paid equally."

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
Fanning Out

Whether cheering in the stands or voicing her fandom on social media, Ayesha never hesitates to support her husband and his team. "I'm such a passionate fan. I can't help myself," she previously shared on E! News' Daily Pop. "I'm such a fan."

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
Celebrate Good Times

After the 2015 NBA Finals, Stephen received a whole lot of love from his wife Ayesha and daughter Riley. Trophies are cool, but families like this are epic. 

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Support System

It's not all about the basketball court. When Ayesha was celebrating her book The Seasoned Life, Stephen couldn't help but attend several book signings including one at Williams-Sonoma. 

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Go Dad

Whether you like sports or not, chances are you enjoy a Golden State Warriors game when Stephen's kids are in the audience.

