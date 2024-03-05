Pregnant Ayesha Curry Shares the Lessons She’s Passing on to Her 4 Kids

Watch : Steph Curry Tells Which Sports His 3 Kids Are Playing

For Ayesha Curry, being a role model for her children is a slam dunk.

In fact, her three kids (soon to be four) are a large part of why she takes on certain projects. Especially when it comes to her daughters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8—who she shares with husband Stephen Curry in addition to son Canon, 5—Ayesha wants to prove the sky's the limit.

"I think leading by example," she told E! News' correspondent Carolina Bermudez of choosing her latest acting endeavor, Irish Wish. "And showing them you can have a passion and you can explore your interests and still be able to maintain everything else. I think that was important for me, as a woman, to be able to show them that."

So when given the opportunity to star alongside Lindsay Lohan in the Netflix rom-com came along, everyone was game.

"The family, everybody was like, 'It's a no-brainer. Go, we'll hold it down,'" Ayesha remembered. "So it was great for me, there was a lot of self-discovery during the six weeks." (For more of Ayesha and Lindsay, tune into E! News on March 5 at 11 p.m.)