Pregnant Ayesha Curry Shares the Lessons She’s Passing on to Her 4 Kids

For Ayesha Curry, being a role model for her children is a slam dunk.
In fact, her three kids (soon to be four) are a large part of why she takes on certain projects. Especially when it comes to her daughters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8—who she shares with husband Stephen Curry in addition to son Canon, 5—Ayesha wants to prove the sky's the limit.
"I think leading by example," she told E! News' correspondent Carolina Bermudez of choosing her latest acting endeavor, Irish Wish. "And showing them you can have a passion and you can explore your interests and still be able to maintain everything else. I think that was important for me, as a woman, to be able to show them that."
So when given the opportunity to star alongside Lindsay Lohan in the Netflix rom-com came along, everyone was game.
"The family, everybody was like, 'It's a no-brainer. Go, we'll hold it down,'" Ayesha remembered. "So it was great for me, there was a lot of self-discovery during the six weeks." (For more of Ayesha and Lindsay, tune into E! News on March 5 at 11 p.m.)
The Food Network star's comments about her family's perfect recipe comes shortly after she announced she and Stephen will soon be adding another to their family roster, as they're expecting their fourth child.
"For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done," Ayesha shared in Sweet July Magazine March 1. "We said, ‘Three, that's it, we're not doing this again.' And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again. For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing. I would load up the car and think, ‘Oh, I forgot something.' But nobody was forgotten."
For the Seasoned Life author, it was a feeling that just wouldn't quit.
"Maybe somebody was missing," she continued. "So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family."
Until the littlest Curry makes their debut in the world, keep reading to see some of Ayesha and Steph's sweetest family moments from over the years.