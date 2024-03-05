These Stylish Pieces Are Perfect for Transitioning Your Closet From Winter to Spring & They're on Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

March is here, the skies are clearer, the sun is out for longer — in just the past few days, it feels as though we've gotten a small preview of the bright, lively energy that spring 2024 is about to bring us, and we couldn't be more ready for it. We've finalized our spring vacation (or staycation) plans, and we've started packing away our fuzzy winter coats and bulky layers that helped us survive through marshmallow weather. We've started shopping for spring break outfits, comfy travel loungewear, and swimsuits galore, and we haven't looked back since... until we woke up this morning for work and realized that, yes, it is still kind of chilly, and, no, spring sadly hasn't actually come knocking on our doors already. So, we brought our cozy layers out of almost-retirement and headed to work all bundled up — only to get there and realize that the sun had come up by then, and boy, was it toasty. So, we peeled off our layers of clothing, feeling defeated by the up-and-down weather that, like every year before, took us for a rollercoaster ride at around this time when it's not quite winter anymore but also not quite spring just yet.

If you've also struggled with finding the right clothes to wear during this shift from winter to spring, what you need is a spring transitional wardrobe. Think of it like your spring capsule wardrobe, featuring timelessly chic pieces that you'll wear for many seasons to come — what sets it apart from your spring closet, though, is the strategic layering that goes into the process of curating each outfit. We want to be mindful of how we're pairing certain textures, designs, and materials, because there's a fine balance we're walking between too hot and too cold. The outer layers need to be cozy but lightweight, so we can take them off easily if it gets too warm and won't be weighed down trying to carry it around with us everywhere. Our inner layers need to be stylishly reliable enough to wear on their own, if the weather permits, but are also breathable and won't become unbearably stuffy when worn under outer layers. If this feels a bit overwhelming to you, not to worry; we've done the leg work for you. We curated the best picks from top brands known for their elevated-chic styles, including Madewell, Free People, and J.Crew, to help you nail the spring transitional style. From essential tanks, cardigans & jeans to effortlessly chic blouses, skirts, shoes & more, we've got you covered from A-Z on how to nail the spring transitional style.

