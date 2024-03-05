These Stylish Pieces Are Perfect for Transitioning Your Closet From Winter to Spring & They're on Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
March is here, the skies are clearer, the sun is out for longer — in just the past few days, it feels as though we've gotten a small preview of the bright, lively energy that spring 2024 is about to bring us, and we couldn't be more ready for it. We've finalized our spring vacation (or staycation) plans, and we've started packing away our fuzzy winter coats and bulky layers that helped us survive through marshmallow weather. We've started shopping for spring break outfits, comfy travel loungewear, and swimsuits galore, and we haven't looked back since... until we woke up this morning for work and realized that, yes, it is still kind of chilly, and, no, spring sadly hasn't actually come knocking on our doors already. So, we brought our cozy layers out of almost-retirement and headed to work all bundled up — only to get there and realize that the sun had come up by then, and boy, was it toasty. So, we peeled off our layers of clothing, feeling defeated by the up-and-down weather that, like every year before, took us for a rollercoaster ride at around this time when it's not quite winter anymore but also not quite spring just yet.
If you've also struggled with finding the right clothes to wear during this shift from winter to spring, what you need is a spring transitional wardrobe. Think of it like your spring capsule wardrobe, featuring timelessly chic pieces that you'll wear for many seasons to come — what sets it apart from your spring closet, though, is the strategic layering that goes into the process of curating each outfit. We want to be mindful of how we're pairing certain textures, designs, and materials, because there's a fine balance we're walking between too hot and too cold. The outer layers need to be cozy but lightweight, so we can take them off easily if it gets too warm and won't be weighed down trying to carry it around with us everywhere. Our inner layers need to be stylishly reliable enough to wear on their own, if the weather permits, but are also breathable and won't become unbearably stuffy when worn under outer layers. If this feels a bit overwhelming to you, not to worry; we've done the leg work for you. We curated the best picks from top brands known for their elevated-chic styles, including Madewell, Free People, and J.Crew, to help you nail the spring transitional style. From essential tanks, cardigans & jeans to effortlessly chic blouses, skirts, shoes & more, we've got you covered from A-Z on how to nail the spring transitional style.
Oh, but that's not even the best part. Did we mention that all of these top-rated picks are on major sale right now? Go, go, go & shop, shop, shop before they're all sold out!
The Signature Shimmer Knit Cutaway Sweater Tank
Winter to spring fashion is all about strategic layering, and this chic sweater tank provides the perfect base layer to start building your outfit from. Also available in gold and white, the wide-ribbed tank features a slim, flattering fit that hugs your body and keeps you feeling comfy all day long — in other words, it's the ultimate all-season wardrobe essential, whether you're layering up in the colder months or styling it on its own for the sunnier seasons.
Volume Sleeve Blouse
At $28, this gorgeous blouse is an absolute fashion steal. It's designed with a split neckline and long sleeves with button cuffs, along with shirring around the neckline and shoulders. What we especially love about this blouse is the volume sleeve detail, which lends an air of trendy-chic boldness to the timeless design — that is, it accents your outfit without diminishing the understated elegance of it all. In other words, this will be a closet staple for many years to come.
Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
The '90s called; they want their jeans back. Just kidding — but the '90s really did have the best jeans. Lucky for us, these ultra high-rise jeans are straight out of a fashion time capsule, and they're the perfect staple bottoms to keep in our all-season wardrobe rotation. They're made from the brand's vintage stretch fabric, which is designed with both an authentic vintage look and slight built-in stretch for added comfort.
Cotton-blend V-neck Cardigan Sweater
Complete your transitional-style OOTD with a this lightweight V-neck cardigan, which comes in four different colors. It's crafted from a cotton-cashmere blend, and you can currently score an extra 50% off of the cardigan's listed sale price ($69.99) by using promo code EXTRA50.
The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant
Madewell's Harlow Wide Leg Pant is one of the brand's bestselling items, so it's kind of a big deal that it's on sale for almost $40 off right now (and we wouldn't be surprised if the pants sold out in all colors... even the ones that aren't currently discounted). What makes them so great — apart from how effortlessly stylish they are — is that they're crafted from a breathable TENCEL lyocell and linen blend that's perfect for early spring.
Suit Yourself Long Sleeve Scoop Neck Bodysuit
Comfy, stylish, and flattering — this Spanx bodysuit checks all the boxes! It's crafted from stretchy, opaque knit fabric, and it features a tummy-smoothing design that snatches your figure. Dress it up with jeans or a skirt or keep it casual with some sweatpants; the styling possibilities are near endless.
Tracee Loafers
An elevated take on the classic loafer, the Tracee Loafers are just what you need to take your winter-to-spring 'fit to the next level. Not only are they super stylish (did you see the jeweled ornament?!), the slip-one shoes are also super comfy. They're lined with memory foam padding and a super-flexible rubber outsole with a stacked heel, so you can strut your stuff all day long without stressing about blisters.
The Layton Midi Slip Skirt
Midi slip skirts are a warm-weather style essential, and this animal-print version from Madewell is the perfect way to rock the trend while keeping things unique. The skirt features a comfy pull-on waist and stylish side slit, and it's crafted from sustainable fabric that's sourced from responsible managed forests. Really, we see this skirt as an absolute win (especially when you look at the discounted amount).
Katrina Crop Vest Top in Softdrape
Crop vests are so on-trend right now for the effortlessly cool vibe they give your 'fit, and they're great for layering up or wearing on their own. This Madewell tank top is designed with a V-shaped neckline and pearly buttons down the front, and it's also available in black, oat, and olive (but there's just something so charming about the vibrant green that makes us want to add to cart ASAP).
The Dylan Mock Neck
When the weather is too cold to wear a T-shirt all day but too warm to actually don a jacket, this minimal-chic long-sleeve top is the way to go. Featuring a slim-fitting silhouette with a mock neckline and exaggerated cuffs, this shirt falls down to your hips for full coverage and is super stretchy (& soft!!). Wear it as a layering piece or on its own with your fave bottoms.
Arboretum Relaxed Puffer Jacket
On the somewhat chillier days when a long-sleeve just won't cut it, this lightweight puffer jacket is the perfect outer layer to put on. The oversized fit keeps you comfy as you move around, while the drawstring hood helps contain the warmth around your body. The stylish coat is made from 100% recyclable materials, and you can choose from seven gorgeous colors.
Soft Matte Long-Sleeve Ruched Bodysuit
This long-sleeve bodysuit is so soft and comfy that there's a very real possibility that you'll forget you even have it on. It features a trendy slash neckline and ruching details along the bodice, and it's topped off with a two-snap bottom closure (which will come in so handy when nature calls). The lightweight compression helps smooth and create a snatched, flattering silhouette, and it's available in four neutral colors that will match & elevate the aesthetic of your 'fit.
Relaxed Button-up Shirt
It's always a good idea to have a classic white button-up shirt in your closet inventory, and this $90 pick from J.Crew Factory happens to be only $54 right now. It's made from 100% cotton, and it looks great tucked into your pants for a more elevated look or left untucked for a casual-chic vibe.
Cropped Wrap Blouse
As unbelievably stunning as this wrap blouse is, what's more unbelievable is the fact that it's only $13 — if you don't hurry, it'll be out of stock, and your winter-spring wardrobe will be left with style FOMO. Available in three chic colors, the blouse features a deep V-neck with blouson long sleeves and button cuffs. It's fully lined, and the wrap can be tied in the back (there's also an invisible side zipper on the left).
Ribbed Ruffleeck Henley
This ribbed henley is a closet staple we bet you'll have in heavy rotation for many seasons to come, because we'd do the same. Available in four cute colors (pink, ivory, red, black), the henley is accented with a dainty ruffle detailing around the neck and skims your body with a slim-yet-comfy fit, falling right around your hip.
Lounge Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress
A maxi dress that's comfy enough to lounge around in & cute enough to wear to lunch? And, is currently 40% off? Sign us up. Made from oh-so-soft cotton-modal rib fabric, the dress features a scoop neckline, center back-slit detail, and two available colors.
We The Free Calling You Cardi
The easiest way to turn your spring outfit into a spring-transitional look? Slip on a cardigan! From sundresses to tanks & more, this timeless cardigan will bring your OOTD together in the cutest, coziest way possible — no matter how chilly this weird, in-between-winter-and-spring period gets.
