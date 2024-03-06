Lululemon's New Travel Capsule Collection Has Just What You Need to Effortlessly Elevate Your Wardrobe

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

With spring break just a few weeks ahead of us, it's starting to get to that point in time where we're curating our packing list (don't forget your phone charger!), setting aside the most Insta-worthy pieces in our closet (or shopping for new ones), and putting our homes in order to get a head start on spring cleaning (after all, there's no feeling like returning to a tidy home when you get back from traveling). From travel loungewear to swimwear & underwear, there are a lot of different clothes you need make sure to pack — not to mention all the other necessities, like sunscreen & makeup. If you're struggling to stuff everything into your tiny carry-on but don't want to sacrifice your vacay style, what you need is a capsule wardrobe that features a few versatile pieces with timelessly stylish designs that pair well with any other piece in your wardrobe.

If there's any brand that understands the assignment, it's lululemon. The brand has long been a cult-fave for its activewear & loungewear, but now, it's gone above & beyond with the new Travel Capsule Collection. The new collection includes everything you need for your travels, whether it's packing cubes to organize your luggage, a packable tote that'll help you hold all your souvenirs on the way back (without adding to the bulk on the way there), or elevated-chic clothes that are as comfy as they are stylish. From midi skirts & essential tank tops to sneakers & more, this versatile collection is one you'll have in heavy rotation for many seasons to come.