Lululemon's New Travel Capsule Collection Has Just What You Need to Effortlessly Elevate Your Wardrobe

With spring break just a few weeks ahead of us, it's starting to get to that point in time where we're curating our packing list (don't forget your phone charger!), setting aside the most Insta-worthy pieces in our closet (or shopping for new ones), and putting our homes in order to get a head start on spring cleaning (after all, there's no feeling like returning to a tidy home when you get back from traveling). From travel loungewear to swimwear & underwear, there are a lot of different clothes you need make sure to pack — not to mention all the other necessities, like sunscreen & makeup. If you're struggling to stuff everything into your tiny carry-on but don't want to sacrifice your vacay style, what you need is a capsule wardrobe that features a few versatile pieces with timelessly stylish designs that pair well with any other piece in your wardrobe.
If there's any brand that understands the assignment, it's lululemon. The brand has long been a cult-fave for its activewear & loungewear, but now, it's gone above & beyond with the new Travel Capsule Collection. The new collection includes everything you need for your travels, whether it's packing cubes to organize your luggage, a packable tote that'll help you hold all your souvenirs on the way back (without adding to the bulk on the way there), or elevated-chic clothes that are as comfy as they are stylish. From midi skirts & essential tank tops to sneakers & more, this versatile collection is one you'll have in heavy rotation for many seasons to come.
lululemon Softstreme High-Rise Midi Skirt
From running around the airport to relaxed brunches by the beach, this trendy midi skirt has you covered. Made from oh-so-soft & stretchy fabric, the skirt features a high-rise cut and hand pockets with a hidden card sleeve so you can always have your essentials close by.
lululemon Relaxed-Fit Twill Blazer
Dress this blazer up with a dress & heels or keep it casual with your fave hoodie or tank top. It's styled with a loose, relaxed fit to give you some extra room, and it's made from lightly textured twill fabric that's also sweat-wicking.
lululemon Silk-Blend Knit Tank Top
This knit tank top will look as great as it feels, featuring a slim fit that contours your body and a length that's not too short & not too long (you know, it's just right). It's made from soft, cotton-silk blend fabric that's stretchy & smooth at the same time.
lululemon Travel Organizer
Organize everything from your shirts to pants to socks & more with this intuitively designed travel organizer. Made from water-repellent fabric, the organizer features three compartments — two that are zippered and one with open organizational straps. It's also equipped with side compression straps to help you reduce the size once you've fully packed it (because every bit of space counts).
lululemon Cityverse Women's Sneaker
Your classic white sneaker, but so much better. The Cityverse Sneaker is designed to keep you comfy on the go, with cool features like 3D-molded cushioning, abrasion rubber traction and a streamlined look that's available in four different colors.
lululemon Lightweight Oversized Coaches Jacket
This oversized jacket is the perfect, lightweight outer layer to complete your OOTD. It's made from water-repellent, glossy fabric that's as functional as it is stylish, and it's equipped with a cinchable hen, zippered interior chest pockets, and zippered hand pockets (with a hidden phone sleeve).
lululemon City Essentials Bag 25L
Or, if you're looking for a more compact option, this sleek tote bag is perfect. It comes with a removable, adjustable shoulder strap, handles for easy carrying, a trolley-compatible sleeve located behind the exterior zippered pocket, and all the space & compartments you need to store all your essentials on the go.
lululemon 2-in-1 Travel Duffle Backpack 45L
Pack all your essentials with plenty of extra room with this ergonomic duffle. You can carry it as is or use the hidden straps to convert it into a backpack. Plus, it's designed with everything you need to stay organized, from an exterior zippered pocket with hidden key clip to dedicated pockets for your water bottle, laptop & more.
lululemon Align™ Cropped Cami Tank Top
Rise & shine, babe, new Align tank shade just dropped. Crafted from the brand's signature Nulu fabric, this tank is a closet staple that can be worn on its own but is also perfect for layering up.
lululemon Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Spaghetti-Strap Cami Tank Top
Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this ultra-soft cami tank top. Available in four trendy colors, the tank is made from ultra-soft, lightweight fabric and is designed with delicate spaghetti straps for a classic, elevated feel.
lululemon Travel Packing Cubes 3 Pack
Keep the clothes in your luggage organized while saving space with these lightweight packing cubes. They're designed with side handles for easy carrying, along with pull-tabs that let you easily open the zippered ciosure. No need to sit on your suitcase to force it closed this time around.
lululemon Packable Tote Bag 32L
Speaking of saving space, this packable tote bag folds down into a compact size that's about the size of a small toiletry bag, but don't let that fool you. It can carry up to a whopping 32L when it's opened, and it's equipped with cool features like an exterior zippered pocket that doubles as the packable pouch, a trolley-compatible strap, and an adjustable shoulder strap for comfortable carrying.
