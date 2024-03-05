Get 55% off Fresh Skincare, 68% off Kate Spade Bags, Plus Nab JBL Earbuds for $29 & More Today Only Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Good morning to my fellow shopping enthusiasts. This Tuesday morning is shaping up to be a shopper's paradise! I've got the scoop on skincare steals, home discounts, tech gadget sales, and fashion bargains. Trust me, these discounts are too good to pass up. So, why not treat yourself to a little retail indulgence?
Get radiant, smooth skin with a $58 deal on $131 worth of Fresh skincare products. Score a 68% discount on this Kate Spade tote bag I carry on repeat. Immerse yourself in crystal-clear sound and unmatched comfort with a $29 deal on the JBL Vibe 200TWS Wireless Earbuds.
Don't miss the top 100 spring deals from Nordstrom Rack. I snagged this $49 deal on $130 worth of bestsellers from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. You only have 48 hours to save 30% on spring essentials from Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American (use the promo code FLASH30 at checkout).
Pamper yourself without breaking the bank. Let's make this Tuesday one to remember with some unbeatable deals from J.Crew Factory, Swimsuits For All, Bluemercury, NuFace, and more.
Today's Best Beauty Deals- Fresh, NuFace, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Philosophy, & More
Fresh Smooth, Radiant Skin Ritual
Unlock the secret to glowing, youthful skin with the Smooth Radiant Skin Ritual set from Fresh. This set is a curated selection of our most beloved skincare products from Fresh. Experience the transformative power of the Soy Face Cleanser, which is renowned for its gentle yet effective cleansing action. Use the iconic Lotus Youth Preserve Moisturizer to hydrate and rejuvenate your skin. Complete your ritual with their best-selling Sugar Face Polish, with a formula enriched with real sugar crystals that exfoliate and reveal a radiant complexion.
Bluemercury: Get $490 worth of makeup for only $99: Pat McGrath Labs, Bobbi Brown, RMS Beauty, Jane Iredale, Indie Lee, RevitaLash, and more from Bluemercury.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna: Score this $49 deal on $130 worth of bestsellers from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.
NuFace: Shop 25% off deals on NuFace toning devices and skincare products.
Philosophy: Buy one, get one free deals sitewide (no promo needed, discount applied at checkout).
Clarins: Get 15% off Clarins products, which have been recommended by Kourtney Kardashian, The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, and WAGS alum Nicole Williams. My go-to is this instant de-puffing face mask, which I'm obsessed with. Plus, there is free shipping.
IT Cosmetics: You only have 48 hours to get 50% off IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores pressed and loose powder. Refresh your beauty routine and save 25% on select products from IT Cosmetics.
Dermstore: Use the code REFRESH to get 20% off Sunday Riley, Skinmedica, Paula's Choice, Dr. Dennis Gross, and more from Dermstore.
MAC: Don't miss your last chance to save on MAC makeup and skincare. My pick: get 12 lipsticks for $66.
Fresh: Save 25% on Fresh skincare, no promo code needed. I love the Fresh Soy pH-Balanced Hydrating Face Wash.
Smashbox: Save 25% on Smashbox makeup and skincare products.
Skinstore: Use the code SS15 to get 15% off brightening skincare products from Sunday Riley, Elemis, StriVectin, COSRX, and more from Skinstore.
Skin Gym: Don't miss 60% off last chance deals on skincare products and devices from Skin Gym.
Ogee: Use the promo code BIRTHDAY20 to save 20% on Ogee makeup and skincare. I recommend their makeup brush cleanser. It's the best I've ever used.
First Aid Beauty: Use the promo code FAMFIRST to get 25% off First Aid Beauty skincare products.
Today's Best Fashion Deals- Kate Spade, Good American, J.Crew Factory, Swimsuits For All & More
Kate Spade Kitt Nylon Large Tote
Whether you're heading to the office, running errands, or jetting off for a weekend getaway, this bag has a spacious interior and multiple pockets that provide ample room for all your essentials. Crafted from durable nylon with sleek leather trim, this tote effortlessly combines fashion with functionality. You can also get this in lilac.
Use the code EXTRA at checkout to get his price at checkout.
J.Crew Factory: Get an extra 50% off J.Crew clearance styles with the promo code EXTRA50.
lululemon: Technically speaking, there isn't a lululemon sale, but you can find the best prices on your lululemon favorites in their We Made Too Much section.
Swimsuits For All: Save up to 50% on size-inclusive swimwear collections from Swimsuits For All.
Good American: You only have 48 hours to use the promo code FLASH30 at checkout to save 30% on spring essentials from Good American.
Soma: Get 5 pairs of panties for $39. Buy 1 bra, get another bra for 50% off.
Cider: Shop 60% off flash deals from Cider.
Victoria's Secret: Buy 1, get 1 free on everything from Victoria's Secret. Hurry, this is the last day to get this deal.
Draper James: Score $60 and under deals from Reese Witherspoon's brand Draper James.
Coach Outlet: Accessorize and save 70% on Coach bags, shoes, and more.
Kate Spade Outlet: Get 75% off Kate Spade bags, shoes, jewelry and more style essentials.
Nordstrom Rack: Don't miss the top 100 spring deals from Nordstrom Rack. Get sunny weather getaway deals for 60% off. Save 70% on shoes from Sorel, Sam Edelman, Sorel, and more. Shop 60% off Easter deals.
Michael Kors: Use the promo code EXTRASALE to get an EXTRA 30% off Michael Kors last chance styles.
ASOS: Get 20% off thousands of styles from ASOS with the promo code SPRING.
Bare Necessities: Buy 5 panties, get 5 panties free. Score 40% off spring bras, panties, swimwear, activewear and more from Bare Necessities.
Barefoot Dreams: Shop major discounts on cozy styles from Barefoot Dreams.
J.Crew: Get 50% off swimwear from J.Crew.
Sam Edelman: Step up into style and get 60% off Sam Edelman boots, mules, loafers, and more.
Old Navy: Shop spring break fashion under $15 from Old Navy.
CUUP: Get CUUP bras for only $45. I love these bras because they give amazing support and look invisible under clothes.
Saks Off 5th: Save 60% on spring fashion from Saks Off 5th.
Windsor: Score 60% off trending fashions from Windsor.
Vince Camuto: Use the promo code EXCLUSIVE to get 25% off select Vince Camuto styles.
TJ Maxx: Get luxury fashion for less with major discounts on runway styles from TJ Maxx.
Kate Spade: Save up to 50% off Kate Spade's latest styles.
LoveShackFancy: Save 30% on winter essentials during the BOGNER x LoveShackFancy Flash Sale.
Today's Best Tech and Home Deals- JBL, Our Place, Dyson, Chamberlain Coffee, Apple Watches & More
JBL Vibe 200TWS True Wireless Earbuds
Immerse yourself in crystal-clear sound and unmatched comfort with the JBL Vibe 200TWS Wireless Earbuds. These earbuds deliver powerful JBL Pure Bass sound that will elevate your listening experience to new heights. With Bluetooth 5.0 technology, you can enjoy seamless connectivity and freedom from tangled wires. The ergonomic design ensures a secure and comfortable fit, while the compact charging case provides up to 24 hours of playtime. Whether you're working out at the gym, commuting to work, or relaxing at home, the JBL Vibe 200TWS Wireless Earbuds are your perfect audio companion.
You can also save 40% on more JBL Earbuds from Amazon.
Amazon: Save 40% on JBL True Wireless Earbuds with 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
West Elm: Get 60% off home essentials from West Elm.
JBL: Get up to 50% off JBL bluetooth speakers, headphones, and more.
Marshalls: Don't miss these Easter decor discounts from Marshalls.
Our Place: Score $170 off 4-piece Our Place cookware sets, which come in several cute colors that I adore.
Sur La Table: Don't miss cookware flash deals on Le Creuset, Staub, GreenPan, All-Clad and more top brands at Sur La Table.
Chamberlain Coffee: Use the code NEWSITE to get 15% off Emma Chamberlain's Chamberlain Coffee. I love the vanilla matcha powder.
Walmart: Get $200 off an Apple Watch Series 8 from Walmart.
iRobot: Save up to $645 on iRobot Roomba vacuums that do all of the cleaning for you.
Dyson: Get $150 off select Dyson devices, including vacuums.
Wayfair: Spring into savings with 70% off deals from Wayfair.
Revolution Cooking: Get $70 off the viral Revolution Cooking InstaGLO R180 Toaster.
HexClad: Save 30% on HexClad cookware, which has been recommended by Hailey Bieber.
Cuisinart: Get $30 off select Cuisinart small appliances.
What are the best deals happening today?
On March 5, 2024, there are lots of amazing deals that are worth checking out. Get a $58 deal on $131 worth of Fresh skincare products. Score a 68% discount on this Kate Spade tote bag I carry on repeat. Immerse yourself in crystal-clear sound with a $29 deal on the JBL Vibe 200TWS Wireless Earbuds. Don't miss the top 100 spring deals from Nordstrom Rack. Snag a $49 deal on $130 worth of bestsellers from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. You only have 48 hours to save 30% on spring essentials from Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American (use the promo code FLASH30 at checkout).
How can you find the best deals for today?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, Saks Off 5th, Quince, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
