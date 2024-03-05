Get 55% off Fresh Skincare, 68% off Kate Spade Bags, Plus Nab JBL Earbuds for $29 & More Today Only Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Good morning to my fellow shopping enthusiasts. This Tuesday morning is shaping up to be a shopper's paradise! I've got the scoop on skincare steals, home discounts, tech gadget sales, and fashion bargains. Trust me, these discounts are too good to pass up. So, why not treat yourself to a little retail indulgence?

Get radiant, smooth skin with a $58 deal on $131 worth of Fresh skincare products. Score a 68% discount on this Kate Spade tote bag I carry on repeat. Immerse yourself in crystal-clear sound and unmatched comfort with a $29 deal on the JBL Vibe 200TWS Wireless Earbuds.

Don't miss the top 100 spring deals from Nordstrom Rack. I snagged this $49 deal on $130 worth of bestsellers from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. You only have 48 hours to save 30% on spring essentials from Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American (use the promo code FLASH30 at checkout).

Pamper yourself without breaking the bank. Let's make this Tuesday one to remember with some unbeatable deals from J.Crew Factory, Swimsuits For All, Bluemercury, NuFace, and more.