Lindsay Lohan Shares How Baby Boy Luai Has Changed Her

Lindsay Lohan is feeling brilliant beyond brilliant about motherhood.

Seven months after giving birth to son Luai, the Parent Trap alum shared how being a mom is affecting her career, especially when it comes to the movies she's making.

"I want to do things that my son can see," the 37-year-old exclusively told E! News' Carolina Bermudez on the March 5 episode. "But I also want to do things that inspire me."

Noting that "everything's changing" for her these days, she explained, "It's a learning process—I'm having a different go at it. Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it."

But one major plus for Lindsay—who married husband Bader Shammas in April 2023—is that she can keep baby Luai close by on set with her. She even brought him along to Ireland while filming her new movie Irish Wish, hitting Netflix on March 15.