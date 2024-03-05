Lindsay Lohan Shares How Baby Boy Luai Has Changed Her

Lindsay Lohan is feeling brilliant beyond brilliant about motherhood.
Seven months after giving birth to son Luai, the Parent Trap alum shared how being a mom is affecting her career, especially when it comes to the movies she's making.
"I want to do things that my son can see," the 37-year-old exclusively told E! News' Carolina Bermudez on the March 5 episode. "But I also want to do things that inspire me."
Noting that "everything's changing" for her these days, she explained, "It's a learning process—I'm having a different go at it. Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it."
But one major plus for Lindsay—who married husband Bader Shammas in April 2023—is that she can keep baby Luai close by on set with her. She even brought him along to Ireland while filming her new movie Irish Wish, hitting Netflix on March 15.
"I'm still fortunate he's young, so I can bring him everywhere," she told E!. "And he is everywhere with me, because I don't want to leave him. But I think it will definitely play more of a factor as time passes."
Since having a baby, the Freaky Friday star has been candid about all the ways she's changed, especially when it comes to her postpartum body.
"I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery," Lindsay captioned an August mirror selfie. "Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world!"
And in a hilarious nod to her 2004 movie Mean Girls, she joked that she was wearing Frida Mom postpartum underwear, "Because I'm not a regular mom, I'm a postpartum mom."
For more from Lindsay and her Irish Wish costar Ayesha Curry (who also happens to be Luai's godmother), tune in to E! News on March 5 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.