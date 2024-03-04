Noah Cyrus Frees the Nipple During Paris Fashion Week Outing With Fiancé Pinkus

There's a time and place for lace.
For Noah Cyrus, that's at Paris Fashion Week, where she went braless underneath her black lacy gown during an outing with her fiancé Pinkus. Completing her statement-making look with a pair of simple, black ballet flats, the "July" singer let her dress to the talking as she sat front row at Vetements' womenswear Fall 2024/Winter 2025 runway show on March 1.
Noah—whose been making headlines thanks to her alleged rift with mom Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell—also kept her makeup minimal, opting for a pale pink lip and little product on her bleached eyebrows.
However, this wasn't the first time the 24-year-old dared to bare at Paris Fashion Week. Last year, she freed the nipple in a plunging black gown featuring a large chain-link attachment that barely covered her breasts at a Stéphane Rolland fashion presentation.
Then, in January, Miley Cyrus' little sister rocked a see-through cape dress from the French designer during the haute couture iteration of Paris Fashion Week, before going sheer again in a Prototypes sheath on her Instagram earlier this month.
Sharing an uncensored photo of the transparent getup, Noah wrote on Feb. 15, "forgive me @prototypes.ch."
But outside of the spotlight, Noah has a more laid back approach to style. As she previously explained, "I like baggy clothes, or like an oversized hoodie with over-the-knee boots."
"I think it's a little more of like a street-inspired style for me," she told British Vogue in 2018. "For stage, I take it a little bit up a level. That's when I am most comfortable and for me it's all about being comfortable with yourself."
Explaining how it's always "good to dress in the way that you're comfortable," Noah added, "If you're worried about what you look like the whole time, you're not going to be able to be confident."
