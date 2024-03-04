Noah Cyrus Frees the Nipple During Paris Fashion Week Outing With Fiancé Pinkus

Noah Cyrus dared to bare at Paris Fashion Week, going braless in a lacy, see-through look as she sat front row with her fiancé Pinkus at Vetements' womenswear Fall 2024/Winter 2025 runway show.

By Gabrielle Chung Mar 04, 2024 11:04 PMTags
Fashion 2024Noah CyrusParis Fashion WeekCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Noah Cyrus Is Engaged to Boyfriend Pinkus

There's a time and place for lace.

For Noah Cyrus, that's at Paris Fashion Week, where she went braless underneath her black lacy gown during an outing with her fiancé Pinkus. Completing her statement-making look with a pair of simple, black ballet flats, the "July" singer let her dress to the talking as she sat front row at Vetements' womenswear Fall 2024/Winter 2025 runway show on March 1.

Noah—whose been making headlines thanks to her alleged rift with mom Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell—also kept her makeup minimal, opting for a pale pink lip and little product on her bleached eyebrows.

However, this wasn't the first time the 24-year-old dared to bare at Paris Fashion Week. Last year, she freed the nipple in a plunging black gown featuring a large chain-link attachment that barely covered her breasts at a Stéphane Rolland fashion presentation.

Then, in January, Miley Cyrus' little sister rocked a see-through cape dress from the French designer during the haute couture iteration of Paris Fashion Week, before going sheer again in a Prototypes sheath on her Instagram earlier this month.

photos
Paris Fashion Week: Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024

Sharing an uncensored photo of the transparent getup, Noah wrote on Feb. 15, "forgive me @prototypes.ch."

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Joshua Jackson & Lupita Nyong'o Confirm Romance With PDA-Filled Vacay

2

Kate Middleton Spotted Out for First Time Since Abdominal Surgery

3

Travis Kelce Tears Up as Brother Jason Kelce Announces Retirement

But outside of the spotlight, Noah has a more laid back approach to style. As she previously explained, "I like baggy clothes, or like an oversized hoodie with over-the-knee boots."

"I think it's a little more of like a street-inspired style for me," she told British Vogue in 2018. "For stage, I take it a little bit up a level. That's when I am most comfortable and for me it's all about being comfortable with yourself."

Explaining how it's always "good to dress in the way that you're comfortable," Noah added, "If you're worried about what you look like the whole time, you're not going to be able to be confident."

Keep reading to see Noah—as well as more stars—at Paris Fashion Week.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

At Balenciaga show.

Francois Durand/Getty Images

Noah Cyrus

At Ottolinger show.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

Winnie Harlow

At Marine Serre show.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Sam Smith

At Andreas Kronthaler show.

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Lila Moss

Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Victoria Beckham

Barbara Palvin

At Victoria Beckham show.

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images

Georgina Rodriguez

At Vetements show.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

J Balvin

At Vetements show.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Paul Forman & Ashley Park

At Giambattista Valli show.

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for Roger Vivier

Paris Jackson

At Roger Vivier show.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Jameela Jamil

At Nina Ricci show.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

Sienna Miller

At Chloé show.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

Kiernan Shipka

At Chloé show.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

At Off-White show.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Ashley Graham

At Off-White show.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

At Off-White show.

Peter White/Getty Images

Alexander Edwards and Cher

At Balmain show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Serena Williams

At Balmain show.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Ashley Park

At Balmain show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Alix Earle

At Balmain show.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Willow Smith

At Acne Studios show.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

At Acne Studios show.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Zoë Kravitz

At Saint Laurent show.

Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Elsa Hosk

At Saint Laurent show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Rosé

At Saint Laurent show.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Georgia May Jagger

At Saint Laurent show.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Lily Collins

At Saint Laurent show.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Diane Kruger

At Saint Laurent show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kate Moss

At Saint Laurent show.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Olivia Wilde

At Saint Laurent show.

photos
View More Photos From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2024/Winter 2025: Star Sightings
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Joshua Jackson & Lupita Nyong'o Confirm Romance With PDA-Filled Vacay

2

Kate Middleton Spotted Out for First Time Since Abdominal Surgery

3

Travis Kelce Tears Up as Brother Jason Kelce Announces Retirement

4

Pregnant Lala Kent Reveals How She Picked Sperm Donor For Baby No. 2

5

Noah Cyrus Frees the Nipple During Outing With Fiancé Pinkus