Emma Stone’s $4.3 Million Los Angeles Home Is Like Stepping into La La Land

Watch : Emma Stone and Husband Dave McCary Step Out for Rare Red Carpet Date

Emma Stone may be the favorite when it comes to stars and their luxurious homes.

After all, the Poor Things star sold her Los Angeles mansion in February for $4.3 million—a whopping $305,000 over the original asking price, E! News can confirm.

And it's no surprise why the buyer wanted this 3,200 square-foot space super bad. Situated in a quiet, private neighborhood in L.A.'s Westwood area, Emma's gated 1920s Spanish-style home features two stories, four bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as a separate guest house that's complete with its own living room, kitchen, bedroom suite and laundry setup. Additionally, the house includes a front and back yard, with a brick walkway that leads into a peaceful tiled courtyard.

And the mini-compound's ample space isn't the only feature that deserves an easy A. After all, each room is filled with its own distinct character, including a kitchen with unique double-height vaulted ceilings, a teal stove and scalloped moldings, as well as a master bathroom that's equipped with a luxurious clawfoot tub near a large window with a view.