Emma Stone’s $4.3 Million Los Angeles Home Is Like Stepping into La La Land

Emma Stone recently sold her Spanish-style Los Angeles home for $4.3 Million. See inside the stunning 1920s-style house.

Emma Stone may be the favorite when it comes to stars and their luxurious homes. 

After all, the Poor Things star sold her Los Angeles mansion in February for $4.3 million—a whopping $305,000 over the original asking price, E! News can confirm.

And it's no surprise why the buyer wanted this 3,200 square-foot space super bad. Situated in a quiet, private neighborhood in L.A.'s Westwood area, Emma's gated 1920s Spanish-style home features two stories, four bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as a separate guest house that's complete with its own living room, kitchen, bedroom suite and laundry setup. Additionally, the house includes a front and back yard, with a brick walkway that leads into a peaceful tiled courtyard. 

And the mini-compound's ample space isn't the only feature that deserves an easy A. After all, each room is filled with its own distinct character, including a kitchen with unique double-height vaulted ceilings, a teal stove and scalloped moldings, as well as a master bathroom that's equipped with a luxurious clawfoot tub near a large window with a view. 

But this isn't the first time Emma—who shares a daughter with husband Dave McCary—has changed residence in the Los Angeles area. The Oscar winner sold her gorgeous midcentury ranch-style house that looked out over Malibu's Las Tunas Beach for $4.4 Million back in 2022—$1.2 million over its initial asking price. The 35-year-old, however, still owns a stylish Texas mansion and a chic New York apartment. 

Keep reading to take a peek inside the La La Land actress' former L.A. home. 

Taste of Teal

Emma Stone's Spanish-style home, which comes equipped with a kitchen complete with double-height vaulted ceilings and a teal stove, sold for $4.3 million in February 2024. 

Color Me Cozy

Located in Los Angeles' Westwood area, the home features bright green tiled ceilings in the spacious living room. 

101 Reasons to Love Decor

Complete with a teal couch, the eclectic sitting room includes an adorable gallery of dog-themed paintings. 

Sunny Side Only

Emma and husband Dave McCary could step outside of the 3,200-square-foot home's comfy sitting room and into a gorgeous tiled courtyard. 

Bathroom With a View

Near a large, paneled window, a clawfoot tub adds a vintage feel to the master bathroom. 

