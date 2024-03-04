Travis Kelce Breaks Down in Tears Watching Brother Jason Kelce's Retirement Announcement

As the Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons, his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, wiped away tears.

Watch: Travis Kelce Cries as His Brother Jason Kelce Announces NFL Retirement

No. 62 and No. 87 will always be each other's No. 1 fans. 

As an emotional Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons, his younger brother Travis Kelce was sure to show his support.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end sat front row alongside parents Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce as well as Jason's wife Kylie Kelce at the Novacare Complex in Philadelphia on March 4 as the Eagles center revealed his time playing professional football had come to an end.

Travis wiped away his own tears as a teary Jason reflected on his journey. This included sharing exactly how much his little brother means to him.

"We have a small family," Jason said. "No cousins, one aunt, one uncle. It was really my brother and I our whole lives. We did almost everything together—competed, fought, laughed, cried and learned from each other."

Recalling how they would invent games as kids and imagine themselves "as star players of that time," the 36-year-old said he and Travis "won countless Super Bowls in our minds before ever leaving the house."

"And when we weren't playing, we were at the other one's games," he continued, "butt seated in a lawn chair or a bench, a Capri Sun in our hand that mom had packed, cheering during the game and waiting outside afterward to celebrate a victory together or offer encouragement after a defeat." 

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

As they went from playing high school, to college to professional football, they continued to root for one another. 

"There is no chance I'd be here without the bond Travis and I share," Jason—who shared a sweet hug with Travis after his announcement—added. "It made me stronger, tougher, smarter and taught me the values of cooperation, loyalty, patience and understanding. It's only too poetic I found my career being fulfilled in the City of Brotherly Love. I knew that relationship all too well."

Fans have witnessed this level of support firsthand. In fact, Travis previously noted he chose his jersey number as a tribute to Jason's birth year.

"If there is a Kelce legacy—two brothers making it to the NFL—it all started in 1987," the 34-year-old told NFL Films in 2018, "because this big guy was born in 1987."

Michael Owens/Getty Images, Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

That same year, Travis cheered on Jason when the Eagles won the Super Bowl. And when the brothers faced off during football's biggest game five years later—with the Chiefs ultimately beating the Eagles—he admitted it was a "weird feeling."

Of course, Jason returned the favor and even made headlines for his enthusiastic show of support during the Chiefs' 2024 playoff run and, ultimately, their Super Bowl victory. To see photos of the brothers celebrating at the after-party, keep reading.

