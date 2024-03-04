Travis Kelce Breaks Down in Tears Watching Brother Jason Kelce's Retirement Announcement

Watch : Travis Kelce Cries as His Brother Jason Kelce Announces NFL Retirement

No. 62 and No. 87 will always be each other's No. 1 fans.

As an emotional Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons, his younger brother Travis Kelce was sure to show his support.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end sat front row alongside parents Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce as well as Jason's wife Kylie Kelce at the Novacare Complex in Philadelphia on March 4 as the Eagles center revealed his time playing professional football had come to an end.

Travis wiped away his own tears as a teary Jason reflected on his journey. This included sharing exactly how much his little brother means to him.

"We have a small family," Jason said. "No cousins, one aunt, one uncle. It was really my brother and I our whole lives. We did almost everything together—competed, fought, laughed, cried and learned from each other."