TLC’s Chilli Is a Grandma After Son Tron Welcomes Baby With His Wife Jeong

There's a new baby-baby-baby in Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas' family.

The TLC member's son Tron Austin and his wife Jeong Ah Wang announced they welcomed their first baby together.

"On this day March 2nd, 2024 at 1:59pm 6.173 LBS/2.8kg an angel from heaven was born our beautiful daughter LUA 婁娥," Tron and Jeong shared in a joint March 2 Instagram post. "we are officially parents !!"

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2022, shared a sweet selfie of the new family of three, along with a pic of their little one's feet. They also gave insight into their daughter's birth, explaining Jeong had undergone an emergency C-section and Lua arrived four days before her due date.

"Our anxiety was through the roof but despite all of that she powered through and gave birth to a healthy beautiful baby girl," their post continued. "I am so beyond proud of her bravery and courage to do this so off guard we literally expected 3 more days but God always has his plan first !"