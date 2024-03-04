TLC’s Chilli Is a Grandma After Son Tron Welcomes Baby With His Wife Jeong

There's a new baby-baby-baby in Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas' family.
The TLC member's son Tron Austin and his wife Jeong Ah Wang announced they welcomed their first baby together.
"On this day March 2nd, 2024 at 1:59pm 6.173 LBS/2.8kg an angel from heaven was born our beautiful daughter LUA 婁娥," Tron and Jeong shared in a joint March 2 Instagram post. "we are officially parents !!"
The couple, who tied the knot in December 2022, shared a sweet selfie of the new family of three, along with a pic of their little one's feet. They also gave insight into their daughter's birth, explaining Jeong had undergone an emergency C-section and Lua arrived four days before her due date.
"Our anxiety was through the roof but despite all of that she powered through and gave birth to a healthy beautiful baby girl," their post continued. "I am so beyond proud of her bravery and courage to do this so off guard we literally expected 3 more days but God always has his plan first !"
Tron and Jeong announced they were expecting their first baby in a September post where they reflected on their IVF journey amid a lengthy infertility battle.
"To my wife I am so proud of you witnessing you going through so much just to get our beautiful baby here I am in awe of your efforts," the 26-year-old—who Chilli shares with ex Dallas Austin—wrote. "I am blessed and honored by Jesus himself to begin this journey with you I love you so much you are going to be the best mother EVER !"
The drummer noted that their road to parenthood included Jeong going through two HSG procedures, a hysteroscopy, removal of both fallopian tubes and scar tissue, egg retrieval and had suffered a miscarriage before becoming pregnant with their daughter.
"And still stayed strong through the whole thing," Tron continued. "#IVF has tested us and blessed us through a year and a half journey. We will be the best parents for our little one and we just cannot wait for her to be here."
