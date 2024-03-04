Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o Confirm Romance With PDA-Filled Tropical Getaway

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o don't want to wait any longer to make their romance official.
Nearly five months after sparking romance rumors, the Dawson's Creek alum and the Black Panther star looked all loved up during Lupita's birthday weekend in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Clad in a patterned bikini, Lupita was spotted holding hands with Joshua—who donned on a pair of dark swimming trunks—during a romantic walk on the beach on March 3.
At one point in the day, the Oscar winner and the Dr. Death actor took each other by the hand as they ran into the waves together. During their time out in the sun, the couple also sent temperatures soaring as they shared a passionate kiss.
But their romantic getaway didn't stop there. A source exclusively told E! News that Joshua, 45, rang in the Us actress' 41st birthday on March 1 with a large balloon display and a stunning bouquet of flowers set up in their hotel suite.
The pair were also spotted around the resort, including hitting the spa for some R&R time.
"They looked madly in love," an eyewitness shared, "like they just couldn't get enough of one another."
Dating speculation surrounding Joshua and Lupita started swirling in late October, when they were seen at Janelle Monae's Los Angeles concert following their respective breakups from Jodie Turner-Smith and Selema Masekela.
Jodie—who shares a 3-year-old daughter with Joshua—filed for divorce on Oct. 2, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason to end their marriage of four years. In court documents previously obtained by E! News, the model listed Sept. 13 as their official date of separation.
"Sometimes things we really want to work just don't end up working, and that's OK," she said of her split with Joshua in a Sunday Times interview published Feb. 25. "The most important thing is that you choose what's healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children."
Jodie continued, "There are so many different moments in our life where we look at ourselves and say, 'Who am I and am I being true to that?' If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us. And they don't just affect us, they affect everybody around us."
As for Lupita? In the wake of her split from Selema, the Queen of Katwe star said she was "choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass."
"I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception," Lupita wrote on Instagram Story Oct. 19, after ending her one-year relationship with the sports commentator. "I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, 'Whatever, my life is better this way.'"
