Jason Kelce Credits Wife Kylie Kelce for "Best Years" of His Career Amid Retirement

Watch : Travis Kelce Cries as His Brother Jason Kelce Announces NFL Retirement

In the game of life, Jason Kelce is always a winner thanks to Kylie Kelce.

While announcing his retirement from the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles center looked back on how winning over his wife has been his greatest play.

"I won't forget the Eagles Christmas party in 2014 and heading out afterwards with a bunch of my teammates to Buffalo Billiards where my life would change forever," the 36-year-old tearfully shared during a March 4 press conference. "That night, I'd meet my future wife."

And just like yesterday, he remembers the moment she walked through the door on their first date.

"The first instance is burned in my retina," Jason, who matched with Kylie on Tinder and wed in 2018, said. "It was like she glided through the opening. An aura around her. Then she started talking. And I thought, ‘Man, is this what love feels like?'"

Ever since, she has not only been an asset to him personally, but also professionally.