Jason Kelce Credits Wife Kylie Kelce for "Best Years" of His Career Amid Retirement

In the game of life, Jason Kelce is always a winner thanks to Kylie Kelce.
While announcing his retirement from the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles center looked back on how winning over his wife has been his greatest play.
"I won't forget the Eagles Christmas party in 2014 and heading out afterwards with a bunch of my teammates to Buffalo Billiards where my life would change forever," the 36-year-old tearfully shared during a March 4 press conference. "That night, I'd meet my future wife."
And just like yesterday, he remembers the moment she walked through the door on their first date.
"The first instance is burned in my retina," Jason, who matched with Kylie on Tinder and wed in 2018, said. "It was like she glided through the opening. An aura around her. Then she started talking. And I thought, ‘Man, is this what love feels like?'"
Ever since, she has not only been an asset to him personally, but also professionally.
"I think it's no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side," the 2018 Super Bowl champion continued. "Every accolade I have ever received has come with her in my life. She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and, of course, a swift kick in the ass from time to time."
And alongside their three daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 12 months, he said she has created "a life that increasingly that brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on."
He added, "We've had a great run, Ky."
She's not the only one who earned praise from Jason, who also gave a special shoutout to former coach Andy Reid. (He now coaches Travis Kelce on the Kansas City Chiefs.)
"I look back on a career filled with ups and downs," he said. "I won't forget the call I got from Andy Reid and my father rushing into the room, as tears rushing down his eyes that his son had been achieving his dream."
Now keep dreaming and relive Jason and Kylie's sweetest moments together…