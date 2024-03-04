Inside Zoey Deutch's Bleach Blonde Pixie Cut, According to Her Hair Colorist Tracey Cunningham

Do blondes have more fun? It seems Zoey Deutch is ready to find out.
After all, the Set It Up actress ditched her signature brunette tresses for a bleach blonde pixie cut. That's right, the 29-year-old—who had chest-length hair—chopped it off for her upcoming role as legendary actress Jean Seberg in Richard Linklater's forthcoming film.
"Surprise," Zoey captioned her March 4 Instagram, showing off her new look, "surpriseee."
So, how exactly did the daughter of Lea Thompson and Howard Deutch make the dramatic hair transformation? With the help of hair colorist Tracey Cunningham and stylist Bridget Brager, of course.
"Zoey was so excited when we finally completed the transformation," Tracey exclusively told E! News, "which did take two days overall. We were both in awe, truly gobsmacked, to how much we both loved it."
And once the Outfit star went blonde, her resemblance to the French New Wave icon was uncanny. As the hair colorist put it, "Zoey looked so much like her character, we were wide-eyed looking at the photographs of Jean and then looking in the mirror at Zoey's color and style."
As for how Tracey achieved Zoey's soft golden strands? She applied Redken's Flash Lift 30 Volume at the root and Redken's Flash Lift 40 Volume on the ends. She also used its Shades EQ line.
In-between appointments, the beauty pro has been using the brand's Acidic Color Gloss Activated Glass Gloss Treatment to keep Zoey's hair fresh and vibrant.
"In all honesty," Tracey revealed, "even having decades of color transformations under my belt, it's scary going into these intense change-ups. But you just keep your eye on the prize."
