How to Watch the 2024 Oscars and E!'s Live From E! Red Carpet

“My heart is so full from the Academy’s recognition for my work as Sofia. It’s one thing to dream of this occasion but to have it actually happen is mind blowing. This role demanded a lot from me mentally and physically because of the emotional complexity Sofia carries, but I would do it over and over again in a heartbeat because the importance of this character is so crucial to humanity, to who we all are, to learning to stand up for ourselves and get back up when the world pushes us down. What I love about playing Sofia is how she taught me that I am worthy, and I hope others can relate to that as well because we all deserve to feel like we have a place in this world. It’s been a journey to get to this moment: from being at Juilliard scraping pennies together to take the subway to any local theatre audition I could get, to playing this role on Broadway and being Tony nominated, to auditioning for this film then having Ms. Oprah pass the baton to me, and to now being Oscar nominated. I am overcome with happiness and gratitude. I stand on the shoulders of every incredible person that worked on this film and am extremely grateful to the Academy for this honor.”