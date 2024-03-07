How to Watch the 2024 Oscars and E!'s Live From E! Red Carpet

And the Oscar goes to...
The 2024 Academy Awards are just a few days away, meaning your favorite film stars are putting the finishing touches on their glamorous looks in anticipation of walking the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 10. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the ceremony will honor last year's most groundbreaking achievements in filmmaking and acting.
The most nominated movie of the night is Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which is up for a whopping 13 awards, including nods for its stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. Meanwhile, Barbie, the highest-grossing film of 2023, earned eight, with Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera each being recognized for their stellar performances.
And, yes, there will be plenty more A-listers in the audience with acting icons like Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong'o, Michelle Yeoh, Dwayne Johnson, Zendaya and Nicolas Cage all among the star-studded list of presenters.
The 2024 Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
When are the 2024 Oscars?
The 2024 Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
How can I watch the 2024 Oscars?
The Oscars ceremony will air live on ABC, but fans can also stream live on ABC's website and on the ABC app for cable subscribers.
What time are the 2024 Oscars?
The three-and-a-half hour 2024 Academy Awards ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT.
Who is hosting the 2024 Oscars?
Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Academy Awards for his fourth time.
Who is nominated at the 2024 Oscars?
Oppenheimer nabbed the most nominations of any film with 13 overall nods, including top prize of Best Picture. Poor Things came in second with 11 noms while the highest-grossing film of the year Barbie is up for eight awards. (See the full list of nominees here.)
When it comes to the individual acting categories, Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. are all nominated as are Barbie's Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera. And Killers of the Flower Moon's Lily Gladstone made history this year as the first Native American woman to be nominated in the Best Actress category. Other notable nominees include Emma Stone, Sterling K. Brown, Danielle Brooks and Annette Bening.
When does E!'s 2024 Oscars red carpet begin?
E!'s Brunch at the Oscars kicks off at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on E! with co-hosts Justin Sylvester, Zanna Roberts Rassi and Nikki Garcia will get the party started with exclusive fashion forecasts and celebrity guests. Plus, movie expert Tiffany Smith will swing by to break down the tightest Oscars races of the night and E! News' Keltie Knight will report on all behind-the-scenes action from the red carpet.
Then, at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, E!'s Live From E!: The Oscars show hosted by Laverne Cox will be hosting the most glamorous red carpet show of the 2024 award season. Cox will be joined by panelists Roberts Rassi, Zuri Hall, comedian Heather McMahan and designer Christian Siriano to offer commentary as the stars arrive while Knight and Smith will give fans a one-of-a-kind look at the red carpet from the rooftop at Ripley's on Hollywood Boulevard.
This past year's blockbuster films and their featured stars will be front and center during Live From E!: Oscars red carpet with special moments for fans everywhere, from behind-the-scenes social content to can't miss live updates and more thanks to brand partners SKIMS and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Credit Card.
Live From E! is produced by Den of Thieves with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.
When is E!'s post-Oscars After Party airing?
Following the Academy Awards telecast, the celebration continues with E!'s Oscars After Party starting at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT where we'll be capturing stars on their way to the official Governor's Ball red carpet and celebs arriving at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after party. E!'s Sylvester and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards will recap the night's biggest moments with their unfiltered takes on all wins, snubs and most talked-about performances. Plus, Knight will recap the biggest fashion moments with celebrity stylist Marni Senofonte and Smith.
And don't miss E! News Monday, March 11, at 11 p.m. for exclusive interviews and more Oscars scoop.
