Julianne Hough Shares How She Supported Derek Hough and His Wife Hayley Erbert Amid Health Scare

Watch : Julianne Hough Speaks Out After Derek's Wife's Surgery

They say you can't help others if you don't help yourself.

And it's a phrase that encapsulates how Julianne Hough supported her brother Derek Hough when his wife Hayley Erbert underwent emergency skull surgery in December.

"The more you can trust yourself and know you're in a secure place, then you can have the capacity for others," Julianne exclusively told E! News at the grand opening of her Kinrgy studio with Xponential Fitness in West Hollywood. "With their situation, being able to be a very stable force was needed—and I think appreciated because I could get the things done that they weren't thinking about."

The Dancing With the Stars host explained that she couldn't have been an anchor for her family without laying the groundwork first.

"We only have ourselves at the end of the day," the 35-year-old expressed, "and the more you can connect to yourself, the more you can relate and have compassion and empathy for the people around you."