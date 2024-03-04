Quick! Swimsuits for All Is Having a Sale for Today Only, Score Up to 50% off Newly Stocked Bestsellers

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're heading to the beach or the pool and want to look cute, you need the right swimsuit for the right price. You also want it to fit you just right and make you feel confident at the same time. That's a tall order, but I'm here to tell you that it can be done. However, we don't have a lot of time, so I'll cut to the chase. Swimsuits for All, known for their inclusive sizing, chic swimwear, and huge variety of styles, is having a major sale right now, but it's all about the timing. Until 3pm EST today, use code TICKTOCK50 to get 50% off in-stock merchandise. After that, use code TICKTOCK45 to save 45% off items until 9pm EST. Finally, if you're still clicking, use code TICKTOCK40 to score 40% off the cutest pieces, and that lasts until midnight. For the finds below, I calculated the full 50% to give you an idea of the potential savings.
And if you're not familiar with Swimsuits for All, I'll give you the lowdown. Featuring sizes from 4 to 44, and options like one pieces, tankinis, swim tees, bottoms, swimdresses, cover-ups, and more, you're sure to find what you're looking for. Not only that, you can shop by swim solutions, so you can find something with tummy control, an underwire, a longer length, adjustability, a hip minimizer, or something that's maternity friendly. You can even shop by shape, like hourglass, pear, apple, heart, or athletic. And have I mentioned how cute everything is? There are solid colors, prints, statement pieces, mix and match sets, plus chlorine-resistant swimwear to keep your items protected.
But, like I said, time is of the essence. So, head over to Swimsuits for All to save 50%, 45%, or 40% and stock up on all your swimwear needs. You're sure to make a splash.
SARONG FRONT ONE PIECE SWIMSUIT
Available in 12 colors, and sizing from 8 to 34, it's easy to see why this one-piece swimsuit is a bestseller. It features a draped front and built-in tummy control, so you'll feel great wearing it, and there are wide straps for bust support. Save 50% when you buy before 3pm EST.
CHLORINE RESISTANT FULL COVERAGE BRIEF
These full coverage briefs are essential for any swimwear wardrobe. They're available in 8 colors, from sizing 8 to 34, and they're a steal at $20 (before 3pm EST with code TICKTOCK50). It's chlorine-resistant, so it's also long-lasting, and one reviewer reported, "Best fit. Full coverage so your cheeks aren't peeking out."
BRA SIZED TIE FRONT LONGLINE UNDERWIRE BIKINI TOP
If you're looking for a bikini top with tons of bust support, then look no further. This top is measured according to bra size (from 36DD to 46G) and includes an underwire. Snag it in three bright prints for just $44 (use code TICKTOCK50 before 3pm EST).
HIGH NECK WRAP ONE PIECE SWIMSUIT
Reviewers rave about the style and fit of this one-piece swimsuit, and this fan added, "Very happy with the fit and construction of this Swimsuit. The colors are bright and pretty and the tummy control is perfect for me. I like that is covers well and stays in place." It comes in a few prints, with sizing from 8 to 26, and is immediately beach-ready.
LOOP STRAP BLOUSON TANKINI TOP
Don't forget to use code TICKTOCK50 before 3pm EST if you want to grab this bestselling tankini top for $40. It even includes a shelf bra with soft molded cups for support.
ONE SHOULDER ONE PIECE SWIMSUIT
Warning: this one-piece swimsuit may come with a lot of compliments. It features a chic, one-shoulder design, a shelf bra for support, and a tummy control front lining for just the right fit. One reviewer noted, "Gorgeous suit that rivals a very expensive look alike."
AVENGER HALTER BIKINI TOP
With self-tie halter straps and a built-in wire-free bra cup, this bikini top is sure to feel good and turn heads. It comes in 5 prints and sizing from 4 to 24, just remember to use code TICKTOCK50 at checkout.
PRINCESS SEAM SWIMDRESS
Looking for just the right amount of coverage? Then this fan-favorite swimdress is just what you need. Featuring a relaxed silhouette, it's comfortable, flattering, and is designed with a full one-piece suit underneath and a tummy control lining. Get it before it sells out again.
LATTICE PLUNGE ONE PIECE SWIMSUIT
Designed with a deep V-neckline, wire-free removable bra cups, and a tummy smoothing lining, you'll be wondering where this flattering one-piece has been all your life. It's available in 8 solid colors, and sizing from 4 to 26, and can be 50% off if you click fast enough.
