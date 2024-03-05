How to Care for Bleached & Color-Treated Hair, According to a Professional Hair Colorist

We interviewed Richy Kandasamy because we think you'll like his picks. Richy is a paid spokesperson for R+Co. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As winter (finally) makes its grand exit and the smell of blooming flowers & tropical beaches fills the room, it feels like life is slowly returning back to our bodies — kind of like coming out of hibernation. We're dusting off our sundresses and swimsuits, finalizing our spring break plans, and most of all, looking forward to a fresh start full of clear skies and bright energy. The beginning of spring symbolizes positive transformation, and what better way to kick off the season than to change up your hair?

Whether you've already made a visit to the salon or have been stuck in limbo hovering your finger over the "Book Appointment" button for your local salon, there are few key things that you should know if you're going blonde or dying your hair. We're all for you living your best life, and that's why we've brought in Richy Kandasamy to answer all your burning questions about what it takes to care & grow out your color-treated strands. Richy is a professional hair colorist, VP of R+COLOR Development, and an R+Co Collective member, meaning he's got you covered from A-Z on the salon encyclopedia. Read on to learn about the best ways to nourish & protect your hair, as well as Richy's go-to products and key advice.