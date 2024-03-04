Ashley Tisdale Reveals How Her 2-Year-Old Daughter Was Mistakenly Taught the F-Word

Watch : Ashley Tisdale Channels Sharpay Evans in New TikTok

Ashley Tisdale didn't exactly consider this a fabulous addition to her 2-year-old's vocabulary.

As the High School Musical star recently revealed, Go the F--K to Sleep—a satirical story meant for parents versus children—accidentally made its way into daughter Jupiter's bedtime story one night.

"My nanny read it to her [without knowing]," Ashley told People in an interview published March 3. "And then I grabbed it one night until I realized what it was, so I just kept on reading, 'Go to sleep.'"

However, it didn't take long for the toddler—who Ashley shares with husband Christopher French—to realize her mom wasn't reading all the words. "She goes, 'No, mama, no. It's go the f--k to sleep," The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum continued. "I was like, 'What the heck?'"

And if you're wondering how this start of something new came about, Ashley told the outlet the nanny said she thought the book had been given the stamp of approval because Jupiter claimed her dad had already read it to her.

In any case, the four-letter word hasn't bopped to the top of the tot's list of common phrases. "She has not said it since," Ashley added, "but we were dying laughing."