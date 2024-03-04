Brian Austin Green Details “Freaking Out” With Jealousy During Tiffani Thiessen Romance

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer

The one where fans had no idea their favorite Friends couple actually had feelings for each other.

During the iconic NBC series' HBO Max reunion special, Aniston and Schwimmer admitted they nursed crushes on each other during the first season.

As Schwimmer explained, "Yeah, the first season we—I had a major crush on Jen." Aniston countered, "It was reciprocated."

So why didn't Ross and Rachel's real-life counterparts ever officially get together?

"At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other," Schwimmer explained, "but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that. But we both—"

Matt LeBlanc then interrupted, saying, "Bulls--t. I'm kidding," going on to suggest that the co-stars maybe did show a little PDA on set.

"Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television,'" Aniston confessed. "And sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop."

But the co-stars did take advantage of their time on-set together, with Schwimmer saying, "I thought back on the very first year or two, you know, when we had breaks from rehearsal, like, there were moments where we would cuddle on the couch." Aniston added, "Or we would spoon and fall asleep on the couch."

Finally, Schwimmer admitted, "I'm thinking, how did not everyone know we were crushing on each other?"