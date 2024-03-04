Brian Austin Green Details “Freaking Out” With Jealousy During Tiffani Thiessen Romance

Brian Austin Green is sharing insight into his own on-set drama.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 star reflected on his offscreen romance with costar Tiffani Thiessen—who joined the cast in season five—and shared why he now regrets some of his past actions.
"I'd never been in a real serious relationship before," Brian told Shannen Doherty on the Let's Be Clear podcast March 4. "I was incredibly jealous every time she would f--king have to work with anybody else because we'd already been doing the show for four years. Like this is my family."
"I used to bring Tiffani to events so she knew everybody from then and then all of a sudden she's doing sex scenes and s--t with people that were like my family and my brothers," he continued. "It was strange. I remember I was really just f--king jealous and boisterous."
Brian, who dated the Saved by the Bell alum from 1992 to 1995, admitted he now has a much clearer perspective on the whole situation.
"Looking back on it, I can't imagine what that was like for her," the 50-year-old reflected. "I can't imagine what it was like for her being with me for three years at that point and then having to do these scenes and having her f--king boyfriend—who she lives with by the way—freaking out the way that I was."
But there's no bad blood between the former couple. In fact, Brian, who is now dating Sharna Burgess, featured Tiffani in his 2021 International Women's Day wishes alongside other important ladies in his life. And the White Collar actress, who has been married to Brady Smith for nearly two decades, also shared love for her ex on The Meredith Vieira Show in 2015, noting, "We are still very close and good friends."
And when it comes to those regrets, Shannen emphasized the importance of giving grace to their former selves.
"It's also just growing pains," she recalled. "We were so young and we were growing up and stretching our wings and learning how to use our voice."
The Charmed star added, "I think I give us more allowance now to forgive ourselves and forgive others for being friggin' kids working on that show and having that amount of publicity and attention and fame."
