Taylor Swift Shares Relatable Message About Her Humidity Hair During Eras Tour

When it comes to frizzy hair, Taylor Swift is shaking it off.

The "Karma" singer didn't skip a beat when she noticed her natural curls starting to defy gravity during her March 3 Eras Tour show in Kallang, Singapore.

"As you can see, my hair has returned to its factory settings," she told concertgoers, while swiping her bangs to the side, per a fan account video posted on X, "thanks to the humidity here."

The Grammy winner clarified she wasn't making a fuss over her tresses, but rather, in awe of her fans.

"I'm not complaining, I like it," she continued. "I do want to commend you. It's very humid and you guys turned it up 100 percent all night. You've been dancing, you've been standing and taking pictures all night, and you look so cute."

She then joked, "Why am I sweating so much? Then I'm looking at you—you all look perfect."