OMG! Nordstrom Rack’s Spring Sale Includes up to 70% off Kate Spade, Free People, Madewell, & More

If there's one place where you can find all of your favorite brands for less, it's at Nordstrom Rack, from Free People to Madewell, Steve Madden and Kate Spade. On top of the fact that their items are already discounted, they also have tons of amazing sales throughout the year where you can save even more. Right now, for example, Nordstrom Rack is celebrating spring with an Easter sale, where you can score over 80% off everything from beauty to fashion and home and the savings are too good to pass up.
Find deals on luxury designer pieces, like these $148 Oscar de la Renta sunglasses, which are now under $40 or this $299 leather crossbody bag from Kate Spade, which is now under $100 (that's $200 in savings). You can also shop high-end jewelry for a fraction of cost, including 76% off these 18K gold plated teardrop studs which look just like the famous Bottega Veneta pair. In terms of shoes, you can score these $250 Vince sneakers for $65. Whatever brand, you can bet that Nordstrom Rack has it, and for way less at that. Keep reading for a list of the best deals from Nordstrom Rack's Easter sale.
Marc Jacobs Groove Leather Mini Bag
You can score 48% off this mini crossbody bag from Marc Jacobs. Available in three colors, this textured leather bag has just enough room for all of your essentials, making it the perfect going out bag.
Steve Madden Holmes Slide Sandal
These leather slides from Steve Madden are now 43% off and they're the perfect summer sandal to pair with denim cutoffs and sundresses alike. They come in three neutral hues, like tan, white, and black.
SAVVY CIE JEWELS 18K Gold Plate Teardrop Earrings
At 76% off, these 18K gold plated teardrop studs are an absolute steal. They look just like the viral Bottega Veneta pair, only these are under $30.
Good American Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
This one-piece swimsuit from Khloe Kardashian's Good American is so chic, not to mention, over half off. It has a strapless design, with a cheeky midriff cutout with a cute tie detail, and moderate coverage.
Oscar de la Renta 52mm Square Sunglasses
These designer sunglasses are now 72% off! With their subtle cat-eye frames, these timeless sunnies come in three gorgeous colorways.
Stila Matte 'n Metal Eyeshadow Palette
Boasting a mix of matte and metallic eyeshadows, this palette from Stila is a must-have to create neutral eye looks. With 12 high-pigmented shades to play with, you can snag this palette for nearly 50% off.
Kate Spade Cove Street Crossbody Bag
No one does bags better than Kate Spade. Now, you can grab one of their designer bags for under $100. At 66% off, you'll wear this envelope style leather crossbody bag every day. Choose from five colors.
Vince Warren Court Sneaker
With their chunky platforms and suede details, you can get these stylish $250 sneakers for just $65. Available with amber or pale blue accents, these shoes are a great alternative to your go-to white sneakers.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Stripe Throw Blanket
Barefoot Dreams is beloved for their cute and cozy pieces, like this microfiber blanket that's perfect for snuggling up on the couch. Plus, it's over 50% off!
Free People We the Free Ruby Fleece Shirt Jacket
This cotton blend Free People shacket is great for throwing over any outfit when you need a little extra warmth. It has an oversized fit, elbow patch details, and plenty of pockets.
Madewell The Perfect Vintage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
These high-waisted, 90s-inspired straight leg jeans are definitely a closet staple. Their black hue is perfect for styling with a cute top and heels for a night out on the town.
Adornia Water Resistant 14K Gold Plated Dome Ring
Available in yellow or white gold, this domed 14K gold plated ring will make a great addition to your collection. Originally $125, you can now get it for under $20.
Too Faced Cosmic Crush Lip Injection Maximum Plump Extra-Strength Long-Term Lip Plumper Gloss
Get Too Faced's fan-favorite lip injection gloss for 50% off. On top of its lip plumping properties, this gloss includes specks of glitter for a sparkling pout.