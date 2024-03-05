OMG! Nordstrom Rack’s Spring Sale Includes up to 70% off Kate Spade, Free People, Madewell, & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If there's one place where you can find all of your favorite brands for less, it's at Nordstrom Rack, from Free People to Madewell, Steve Madden and Kate Spade. On top of the fact that their items are already discounted, they also have tons of amazing sales throughout the year where you can save even more. Right now, for example, Nordstrom Rack is celebrating spring with an Easter sale, where you can score over 80% off everything from beauty to fashion and home and the savings are too good to pass up.

Find deals on luxury designer pieces, like these $148 Oscar de la Renta sunglasses, which are now under $40 or this $299 leather crossbody bag from Kate Spade, which is now under $100 (that's $200 in savings). You can also shop high-end jewelry for a fraction of cost, including 76% off these 18K gold plated teardrop studs which look just like the famous Bottega Veneta pair. In terms of shoes, you can score these $250 Vince sneakers for $65. Whatever brand, you can bet that Nordstrom Rack has it, and for way less at that. Keep reading for a list of the best deals from Nordstrom Rack's Easter sale.