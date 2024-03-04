“Who TF Did I Marry?” TikToker Reesa Teesa Details the Most Painful Part of Her Marriage

Watch : Toddler Goes Viral For ‘Golden Girls’ Hair On TikTok

TikToker Reesa Teesa is recalling one of the most difficult memories of her life.

The social media star, who inadvertently took over the internet with her 50-part series detailing how her marriage fell apart, is sharing insight into what she confirms to be the most painful part of her relationship with a man she says is a "pathological liar."

In her series, Reesa—whose real name has been withheld for privacy reasons—said she found out her ex lied about everything, including his job as the vice president of production at a condiment company. And as she explained, those revelations came after she became pregnant and subsequently had a miscarriage.

Now, she's looking back at the experience, sharing that her ex—a man she's referred to as Legion—was not present for her at the hospital after a procedure, citing a conflict with his work schedule.

"The part that still makes me, that I struggle with," she told Good Morning America host Robin Roberts on March 4, "is you pretended to be your own executive assistant when I was texting you to say I'm in pre-op."