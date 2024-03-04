Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Make Red Carpet Debut in First Appearance After His Assault Trial

Watch : Colman Domingo Addresses Rumors That He’s Jonathan Majors’ Marvel Replacement

Meagan Good is continuing to stand by Jonathan Majors.

Two and a half months after the Lovecraft Country actor was found guilty of assault and harassment, he and the actress made their red carpet debut as a couple at the African American Film Critics Association's Special Achievement Honorees luncheon in Los Angeles on March 3.

During the event, Good and Majors gave an update on how they're doing as a pair. "In love...," he told Extra at the Los Angeles Athletic Club. "We're doing good, thanks for asking."

Good then added, "We're doing great. God's good."