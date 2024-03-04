Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Make Red Carpet Debut in First Appearance After His Assault Trial

Meagan Good is continuing to stand by Jonathan Majors.
Two and a half months after the Lovecraft Country actor was found guilty of assault and harassment, he and the actress made their red carpet debut as a couple at the African American Film Critics Association's Special Achievement Honorees luncheon in Los Angeles on March 3.
During the event, Good and Majors gave an update on how they're doing as a pair. "In love...," he told Extra at the Los Angeles Athletic Club. "We're doing good, thanks for asking."
Good then added, "We're doing great. God's good."
The couple's appearance at the luncheon comes about a month before Majors is set to be sentenced in his assault case.
In December, he was found guilty of one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment following an incident with his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, according to Good Morning America. He was also acquitted of another count of assault and another count of aggravated harassment, per the outlet. Majors had pleaded not guilty to all counts.
During the trial, Majors could be seen walking into the courthouse with Good by his side. And in his first interview following the verdict, the Devotion alum shared how the Harlem star has been there for him.
"I'm really blessed," he told GMA in January. "I'm surrounded by people who love me, who care about me. But this has been very, very, very hard, and very difficult, and confusing in many ways. "But I'm standing."
He later added, "Everything has kinda gone away. And it's just me now, you know, and my lovely, you know, partner, Meagan, and my dogs."