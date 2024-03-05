Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards’ Guide To Cozy Luxury Without Spending a Fortune

We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Fans love watching the opulence on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In reality, Kyle Richards is all about the comfort when she's not filming. The Bravo star shared, "One of my favorite things is being cozy. My kids always tease me about that. Right now, I'm really feeling the cozy vibes," which is a sentiment we can all relate to.
If you want to snuggle up in style, Kyle shared her favorite cozy finds during a recent Amazon Live session. Her plush picks will make you feel like you're wrapped up in a cloud. Think super-luxurious loungewear that's practically begging for a Bravo binge session, super-soft blankets perfect for those chilly nights, and some wellness essentials to keep your vibes high.
Kyle shared that her daughters went all out to make her bedroom comforting after she moved out of the room she shared with her husband Mauricio Umansky. The girls got Kyle this galaxy light, which she adores. Kyle also said that her daughters Alexia, Sophia, and Portia Umansky all have these comfy platform boots.
Bring tranquility, warmth, and good vibes to your life with these Kyle-approved finds.
Kyle Richards' Amazon Fashion Finds
- Kyle's Most Popular Find: Parlovable Women's Cross Band Slippers ($14)
- Kyle's Pick From Her Daughter Portia Umansky: Cushionaire Genuine Suede Pull on Platform Boot +Memory Foam ($56)
Cushionaire Womens Hippy Genuine Suede Pull on Platform Boot +Memory Foam
"When Portia says, 'Oh, I need to get this,' I know I'm gonna start seeing it everywhere. Portia had to have these and everyone is wearing them now. Alexia has them. Sophia has them. I walk down the street and everybody's wearing these. This is the latest trend. So comfortable inside with the fleece lining inside. The platform [is great] for people like me who are small."
Portia's pick comes in 11 colors and has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Parlovable Women's Cross Band Slippers
"I wear these at home."
These slippers come in 15 colors and they have 25,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They are a celebrity favorite and have been recommended by The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher, Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs, The Bachelor alum Rachael Kirkconnell, and Danica McKellar.
Aamikast Women's Pajama Set
"I got these sets for my girls and me. I guess they are considered pajamas, but I love to wear them around. I wore them recently with my white sneakers. So so so soft, you'll be obsessed."
These pajamas come in 22 colors and they have 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Drop Women's Claudia Cuddle Hoodie Midi Dress
"This is so cute. We love a hoodie. It's a cozy, sweater dress. It's thick enough, but not too thick, and it's very very soft. Instead of wearing pants, it's something to shake it up a little."
This dress comes in 6 colorways with sizes ranging from XXS to 5X.
Anrabess Rewneck Long Sleeve Oversized Cable Knit Sweater Dress
"I love this cream color. It's either an oversized sweater or a sweater dress, depending on how tall you are and what vibe you want. It's so cute. It's so soft."
Kyle loves the cream, but there are 23 colorways to choose from. This dress has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zoosixx Soft Pajama Pants
"This feels like pajamas, but also something you could wear running around because that's where we're at in life. These black pants are super-soft and cozy. They feel exactly like pajamas. You can wear these with sneakers or Birkenstocks. They're comfy. The wide leg is where it's at."
These pants come in 4 styles and 19 colors. Shoppers gave these pants 7,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Merokeety Fuzzy Fleece Pajama Set
"There are no words to describe the softness of this outfit. This is a whole set, top and pants."
These sets come in 9 colors.
Merokeety Long Sleeve Top Wide Leg Pants Loungewear
"This is loungewear, but you can totally wear this out. I would. So cozy. So comfortable. This really feels like a blanket."
There are 11 colorways to choose from.
The Drop Women's Addison Soft Volume Top-Handle Bag
"This is so adorable. Look how cute this is. I love this for a cold day, a rainy day in the snow. I have stuff like this in Aspen. It's so cute and so soft. I love this. There's a little zipper pocket inside and a magnet closure."
Kyle's bag comes in 19 colors.
Faleave Women's Knit 2 Piece Outfit
"Here's another great, super-cute outfit to wear out and about. It's more elevated. Look how cute this is. This is a great traveling outfit. I love the white piping. It looks expensive and feels really soft. It lays nice on your body. You can wear this anywhere. It comes in lots of different colors."
Kyle's set comes in 8 colorways.
Qinsen Women 2 Piece Outfit
"Here's another cozy set. This has a brushed cotton feel. It almost has a suede look to it. It's really really soft and cropped. The pants have a wide leg. That's super cute. So soft and so cozy."
You can choose from 6 colors.
Viottiset Women's 2 Piece Outfit
"This is a super-cute set. I love this color. This color always looks very chic to me. This is a sweater and matching pants. This is something you can wear out and about, but also at home."
There are 22 colorways. Kyle's pick has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Slouchy Pullover for Women
"This is just incredible. So soft. This feels just like the Barefoot Dreams blankets. Amazing, amazing material."
Amazon has 8 colorways to choose from.
Lillusory 2 Piece Trendy Outfit Oversized Slouchy Matching Set
"This is a waffle knit outfit. I just love earth tones. There's just something about earth tones that I think is nice and cozy."
You can choose from 18 colorways. Shoppers gave this set 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dearfoams Women's Fireside Sydney Shearling Fur Indoor/Outdoor Scuff Slipper with Wide Widths
"Who doesn't love these? Everybody does. These are a staple in our lives. Super cute. I wear them in public. When I walk my dogs in the morning, I wear this kind of sole."
These shoes come in 22 colors. You can choose from standard and wide sizes. Kyle's pick has 13,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Orolay Women's Fuzzy Fleece Cropped Jacket
"This is so cozy. This is so great. I love this. This is so cute. I'm loving this color. It is so soft."
Kyle's coat is available in 4 colorways.
UGG Women's Adah Cozy Chenille Sparkle
"I like these cozy socks. They are really soft. Love them."
Kyle's soft socks come are available in 7 colorways on Amazon.
Pavilia Premium Womens Plush Soft Robe
Kyle included this robe in her picks, which she also shared in her Galentine's Day gift guide. Kyle's robe comes in 14 colors and has 6,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kyle Richards' Amazon Home Finds
- Kyle's Most Affordable Find: Miulee Pack of 2 Corduroy Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (
$17$11)
- Kyle's Most Popular Find: NordECO Home Luxury Soft Faux Fur Fleece Cushion Cover (
$19$14)
- Kyle's Pick From Her Daughters: Voion Smart Star Projector Galaxy Light ($40)
Mokoya Ultra Soft Leopard Print Blanket
"Look how cute this is. This blanket is so soft. It's reversible. This is a very cozy blanket. This blanket makes me want to just curl up and drink my tea."
Kyle's blanket comes in 15 colors and patterns.
Bavcieu Sunset Lamp Projection Led Lights with Remote
"Alexia is very much like me. Lighting is really important to her and setting the mood for good vibes. We call her the vibe queen. She got me into these lights. I have them around my house. You can change the colors. It's just so fun. It makes the house feel festive, warm, and cozy."
Kyle's pick has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Voion Smart Star Projector Galaxy Light
Kyle shared that her daughters put this in her room. She explained, "I just love it. The truth is, it's no secret I live in a different room. When I started staying in that room, my girls were making it cozy for me. They brought this in and they shined it on the ceiling. I just really like it."
Amazon Kindle
"You cannot have a cozy time by the fireplace with your tea and a blanket without reading. Here's my Kindle again. I struggled moving over from regular books to the Kindle and I still do both. I rely on this so much when I travel and can't bring all those heavy books. Now, I have all my books on here. I put my Kindle in my carry-on bag and it's just amazing."
Kyle previously recommended this in her Mexico packing guide. Kyle's pick has 13,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bearhug Electric Heated Throw Blanket
"When I get a massage, the girl who likes them always brings a heated blanket. I was like 'why don't we have these at home?' Not only is this so cute and so soft, but a heated blanket, oh my god. I know so many people who would need this because they're cold all the time. Look how cute this is. I really like this one because it's pretty."
Kyle's blanket comes in 4 sizes and 3 colors.
Miulee Pack of 2 Corduroy Decorative Throw Pillow Covers
"This is a cozy, fleece pillow cover. You can switch them out."
These come in 8 sizes and 30 colors. Kyle's pick has 5-star Amazon reviews.
NordECO Home Luxury Soft Faux Fur Fleece Cushion Cover
This is another pillowcase that Kyle recommends.
There are 23 colors and 6 sizes to choose from. Kyle's pick has 16,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Elfin Glass Teapot with Infuser and Teapot Warmer
"I love a tea moment. The thing I love about tea is that it's not just a drink. It's a moment. It's an experience. Look at this. Super cute. I love this."
Heavenly Tea Leaves 9 Flavor Variety Pack, Loose Leaf Tea Sampler (Approx. 90 Cups of Tea)
"Here are some loose tea leaves, which I love. I'm a coffees person in the morning. And then in the afternoon and morning, I'm a tea drinker. I love trying new teas. This is a good box with lots of flavors that I love."
Kyle's pick has 2,400+ 5-star amazon reviews.
Mora Ceramic Large Latte Mug Set of 4
Kyle also included this set of mugs in her list of cozy picks. There are 4 color combinations to choose from. These have 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kyle Richards' Amazon Wellness Finds
- Kyle's Most Affordable Find: Benatu Essential Oil Roll On Set ($15)
- Kyle's Most Popular Find: Hatch Restore 1 ($130)
Benatu Essential Oil Roll On Set
"Going with the cozy, relaxing vibe, we've got these essential oils with chamomile and lavender. These roll-ons are great. I should have brought this to the reunion. They're so relaxing. There's a reason they use these scents in spas. They're so relaxing."
Kyle's pick has 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are lots of scents to choose from.
Hatch Restore 1
"Here's a little sleep aid. It has sleep sounds, a reading light, and a sunrise alarm. It helps you fall asleep and wake up gently. Where were these sleep aids when I was growing up?"
Kyle's pick has 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kyle Richards' Amazon Beauty Products
Saie Glossybounce High-Shine Hydrating Lip Oil Gloss
"I have an obsession and I love lip gloss way more than the average human being. These are my new favorites. I fell in love with them. I got all the different colors. I love the way they're packaged too. All of the colors are beautiful and they stay on. I'm always reapplying my gloss all the time. It feels really good and it's the best texture. I think you guys are going to love these lip glosses."
When is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion?
Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion aired on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 8 PM ET on Bravo. Part 2 will air on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 9 PM ET on Bravo. Part 3 will air on March 13, 2024, at 8 PM ET on Bravo. You can stream any episodes you missed on Peacock.
Where can I watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion?
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion episodes air on Bravo. If you are not able to tune in you, can you stream each episode, the next day on Peacock or you can use your cable login information on the Bravo website.
Is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion streaming?
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion are available to stream on Peacock after they air on Bravo.
Is there an uncensored version of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion?
Peacock has the option to watch an uncensored version of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion episodes.
Where can I watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show?
You can get additional commentary from the Beverly Hills Housewives during the After Show interviews, which you can watch on Peacock, YouTube, and the Bravo website.
Where can I watch old episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?
If you want to catch up or revisit some of your favorite Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episodes, they're all on Peacock.
If you want more cozy, Kyle-approved finds, you'll love her affordable Aspen essentials.