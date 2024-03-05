Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards’ Guide To Cozy Luxury Without Spending a Fortune

We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Fans love watching the opulence on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In reality, Kyle Richards is all about the comfort when she's not filming. The Bravo star shared, "One of my favorite things is being cozy. My kids always tease me about that. Right now, I'm really feeling the cozy vibes," which is a sentiment we can all relate to.

If you want to snuggle up in style, Kyle shared her favorite cozy finds during a recent Amazon Live session. Her plush picks will make you feel like you're wrapped up in a cloud. Think super-luxurious loungewear that's practically begging for a Bravo binge session, super-soft blankets perfect for those chilly nights, and some wellness essentials to keep your vibes high.

Kyle shared that her daughters went all out to make her bedroom comforting after she moved out of the room she shared with her husband Mauricio Umansky. The girls got Kyle this galaxy light, which she adores. Kyle also said that her daughters Alexia, Sophia, and Portia Umansky all have these comfy platform boots.

Bring tranquility, warmth, and good vibes to your life with these Kyle-approved finds.