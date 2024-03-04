One Direction’s Liam Payne Shares Rare Photo of 6-Year-Old Son Bear

Liam Payne shared insight into his quality time with 6-year-old son Bear, who he shares with Cheryl Cole, and it includes a visit to the One Direction alum’s new billboard.

By Brahmjot Kaur Mar 04, 2024 3:58 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesParenthoodCeleb KidsKidsCheryl ColeOne DirectionCelebritiesLiam Payne
Watch: One Direction's Liam Payne Completes 100-Day Rehab Stay

Bear Payne might just have the X-Factor.

After all, Liam Payne revealed his 6-year-old son may be interested in following in his footsteps after the duo visited a billboard for his latest single, "Teardrops."

The One Direction alum shared a rare glimpse at life with his son, who he shares with ex Cheryl Cole, posting a snap from behind of Bear looking at the advertisement. He captioned the March 1 Instagram post by appearing to share Bear's reaction to the billboard, writing, "I want to be on a billboard one day daddy."

Fans were immediately taken by how much Bear has grown over the years, as Liam and Cheryl have made an effort to keep him out of the spotlight. One social media user exclaimed, "HOW IS HE SO BIG?" Another wrote, "He's so big, it seems like he was born yesterday!"

In fact, Liam—who dated the Girls Aloud alum from 2016 to 2018, has previously shared why it's important for him and Cheryl to keep their son off social media.

photos
Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne's Relationship Timeline

"Obviously, we protected his identity to start off with, and that's not being pretentious or anything other than the fact that I want to give him a chance to be Bear first," the 30-year-old explained on The Diary of a CEO with Stephen Barlett podcast in June 2021. "I made my choice to be where I was at 14/15, so I figure he can make his own choice then, too."

But the "Strip That Down" singer hasn't shied away from discussing parenthood. 

"I see him two times a week, three times a week sometimes," he told People in March 2022. "And I make sure when I see him, he has 100 percent of my time. I make sure that I'm not on my phone or dicking around somewhere else."

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox’s Ex Brian Austin Green Reacts to Love Is Blind

2

Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

3

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Sets the Record Straight About Dementia Battle

Want to see more celebs and their kids? Keep reading to see some bear-y cute parent-child duos.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Yolanda Hadid & Gigi Hadid

Like mother like daughter. After becoming a household name on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the former supermodel Yolanda Hadid's daughter Gigi Hadid broke into the fashion industry as a teen and has been rocking runways ever since.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Clint Eastwood & Scott Eastwood

Clint Eastwood's fifth child, son Scott Eastwood, has followed in his movie star footsteps by starring in films like Suicide Squad, Snowden, The Fate of the Furious and Pacific Rim.

Larry French/Getty Images for The Jefferson Awards Foundation
Jon Bon Jovi & Jake Bongiovi

The Bon Jovi singer and his third child is his mini-me. Pictured: The two appear on either sides of with the musician's wife, Dorothea Bongiovi, and their youngest son Romeo Bongiovi at the Jefferson Awards Foundation' 2017 DC National Ceremony at the Capital Hilton in Washington, DC. in 2017.

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise

The look-alike duo is all smiles while attending a 2016 performance of Finding Neverland in the Big Apple. 

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
James Marsden & Jack Marsden

Woah, the Marsden men's resemblance was uncanny at the 2017 SAG Awards.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Kim Zolciak & Brielle Bierman

Double take! The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's  daughter looks like her younger sister!

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo & Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

The soccer star has the cutest plus-one ever at the London premiere of Ronaldo.

Bob Levey/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Christie Brinkley & Sailor Brinkley-Cook

The teen is following in her mom's footsteps as a budding model and a bombshell!

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Kate Moss & Lila Moss

Mini-me indeed! Kate's daughter clearly inherited her momma's gorgeous looks.

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe

Here posing for an Instagram snap before the Hot Pursuit premiere in Los Angeles, mom and her daughter have never looked more alike!

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Lisa Bonet & Zoe Kravitz

The two looked nearly identical at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2015.

Instagram
Rumer Willis & Demi Moore

With their matching jumpsuits, sleek hair and glasses, the two look more like twins than mother and daughter! "That moment when you realize you actually are becoming your mother #twinning #imnotmad," Willis joked on Instagram.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Madonna & Lourdes Leon

Pictured here in 2010, the pop icon's daughter is a fashionista just like her mama!

Karwai Tang/WireImage

David Beckham & Brooklyn Beckham

We'll make another exception for this fierce father-son duo: The soccer stud-turned-model and his son are sure dreamy.

Instagram
Kelly Ripa & Lola Consuelos

The spunky morning show host celebrated her daughter's 14th birthday with this adorable pic. Look at that resemblance!

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Uma Thurman & Maya Hawke

Once upon a time in Hollywood...the Kill Bill actress twinned with her daughter on the red carpet.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
Jay Z & Blue Ivy Carter

Little Blue stole the show at the 2017 Grammys, and she's totally #twinning with her pops!

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment
Alison Sweeney & Megan Sanov

The Days of Our Lives star and her daughter get in the holiday spirit at Disney On Ice Presents Frozen at the Staples Center. 

Getty Images
Lily-Rose Depp & Vanessa Paradis

The mother-daughter pair looked like virtual twinsies (especially with those matching bobs) at the Chanel fall-winter Haute Couture show in Paris.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Julianne Moore & Liv Freundlich

Like mother, like daughter! The Oscar-winner and her daughter are both redheaded beauties.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Robin Wright & Dylan Penn

The nearly identical stunning stars even dress the same!

Barry King/Getty Images
Lori Loughlin & Olivia Giannulli

The Fuller House star and her daughter are practically twins at the Summer TCA Press Tour. 

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff, Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images
Daniel Day-Lewis & Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis

The Last of the Mohicans and Lincoln star's young adult son, whose mother is French actress Isabelle Adjani, made his big runway debut at 2015 Paris Fashion Week, walking into the Chanel show with Julianne Moore.

Fred Duval/FilmMagic
Gillian Anderson & Piper Maru Klotz

The two stunned on the red carpet at the Olivier Awards in London.

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic
Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford

If you didn't know better, you might've guessed they were sisters!

Fred Hayes/WireImage
Tom Hanks & Colin Hanks

This apple certainly doesn't fall far from the tree!

Getty Images
Mamie, Grace and Louisa Gummer & Meryl Streep

Yup, we see Meryl's graceful looks in each of her daughters!

Instagram
John Legend & Luna Legend

John Legend posted this baby photo of himself, looking exactly like baby Luna on Oct. 6, 2017

Getty Images
Kate Hudson & Goldie Hawn

This bombshell mother-daughter duo never fail to turn heads.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox’s Ex Brian Austin Green Reacts to Love Is Blind

2

Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

3

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Sets the Record Straight About Dementia Battle

4

Kristin Cavallari Claps Back at Criticism Over Her Dating 24-Year-Old

5

Travis Barker Shares Rare Pic of His & Kourtney Kardashian's Son Rocky