One Direction’s Liam Payne Shares Rare Photo of 6-Year-Old Son Bear

Bear Payne might just have the X-Factor.
After all, Liam Payne revealed his 6-year-old son may be interested in following in his footsteps after the duo visited a billboard for his latest single, "Teardrops."
The One Direction alum shared a rare glimpse at life with his son, who he shares with ex Cheryl Cole, posting a snap from behind of Bear looking at the advertisement. He captioned the March 1 Instagram post by appearing to share Bear's reaction to the billboard, writing, "I want to be on a billboard one day daddy."
Fans were immediately taken by how much Bear has grown over the years, as Liam and Cheryl have made an effort to keep him out of the spotlight. One social media user exclaimed, "HOW IS HE SO BIG?" Another wrote, "He's so big, it seems like he was born yesterday!"
In fact, Liam—who dated the Girls Aloud alum from 2016 to 2018, has previously shared why it's important for him and Cheryl to keep their son off social media.
"Obviously, we protected his identity to start off with, and that's not being pretentious or anything other than the fact that I want to give him a chance to be Bear first," the 30-year-old explained on The Diary of a CEO with Stephen Barlett podcast in June 2021. "I made my choice to be where I was at 14/15, so I figure he can make his own choice then, too."
But the "Strip That Down" singer hasn't shied away from discussing parenthood.
"I see him two times a week, three times a week sometimes," he told People in March 2022. "And I make sure when I see him, he has 100 percent of my time. I make sure that I'm not on my phone or dicking around somewhere else."
