One Direction’s Liam Payne Shares Rare Photo of 6-Year-Old Son Bear

Watch : One Direction's Liam Payne Completes 100-Day Rehab Stay

Bear Payne might just have the X-Factor.

After all, Liam Payne revealed his 6-year-old son may be interested in following in his footsteps after the duo visited a billboard for his latest single, "Teardrops."

The One Direction alum shared a rare glimpse at life with his son, who he shares with ex Cheryl Cole, posting a snap from behind of Bear looking at the advertisement. He captioned the March 1 Instagram post by appearing to share Bear's reaction to the billboard, writing, "I want to be on a billboard one day daddy."

Fans were immediately taken by how much Bear has grown over the years, as Liam and Cheryl have made an effort to keep him out of the spotlight. One social media user exclaimed, "HOW IS HE SO BIG?" Another wrote, "He's so big, it seems like he was born yesterday!"

In fact, Liam—who dated the Girls Aloud alum from 2016 to 2018, has previously shared why it's important for him and Cheryl to keep their son off social media.