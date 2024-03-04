The Flash’s Grant Gustin and Wife LA Thoma Expecting Baby No. 2

Watch : Grant Gustin Hilariously Recalls First Time Meeting Victor Cruz

Central City is going to have a new resident.

The Flash star Grant Gustin and his wife of five years Andrea "LA" Thoma are expecting their second baby together, the couple have announced.

Alongside an adorable black and white photo of their family of three shared to Instagram March 3, Grant and LA wrote, "shaping up to be an exciting year."

The couple's newest arrival will join their 2-year-old daughter Juniper, who they welcomed in August 2021. In fact, she also took part in their sweet announcement, as she was also seen sporting a T-shirt that read "in my big sister era."

Shortly after the pair shared their big news, CW alums couldn't help but gush over the couple. Grant's costar John Wesley Shipp wrote, "Beautiful. Congratulations, you three beautiful people - 4th one on the way - much love." While Lili Reinhart kept it simple, adding, "congratulations!!"

LA also shared insight into her pregnancy journey on her Instagram Story with a nauseous emoji, writing, "Now you know why i retreated to my cave for the last couple months."