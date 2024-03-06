Love Is Blind Season 6 Finale: Find Out Who Got Married and Who Broke Up

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for the Love Is Blind season six finale.
Grab your wine goblets: We've officially reached wedding day.
After an explosive sixth season of Love Is Blind, the dating show's highly-anticipated finale followed the days leading up to three couples preparing to exchange vows at the altar: Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell, Clay Gravesande and AD Smith and last but not least, Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre.
Although viewers initially saw five couples leave the pods and prepare to embark on forever starting with their dream vacation, by the time everyone returned home to Charlotte, N.C., two pairs decided not only is love blind—but it can be downright complicated.
In fact, when it came to Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham, most viewers noted that they emerged out of the pods with a strong start and promising connection—which made their head-turning breakup all the more shocking. Brittany attributed it to a lack of physical attraction, and fans joked Kenneth seemed more interested in his screen time.
Viewers, however, were more likely to see another split coming. Laura Dadisman and Jeramey Lutinski, whose relationship hit a huge snag once Jeramey reconnected with Sarah Ann Bick—another contestant from the pods he ultimately turned down—amid his relationship with fiancée Laura.
Alas, the three remaining couples moved ahead toward a future that they could see, but not every moment since then has been smooth sailing.
After all, viewers saw Chelsea and Jimmy continue to clash over their life together, while Clay and AD were focused on navigating past his uncertainty about marriage. As for Amy and Johnny, the couple shared their candid outlook on their future, which included differing plans on preparing for parenthood.
And let's be clear: Not everyone made it down the aisle.
Keep reading to find out who said yes to each other at the altar and who went their separate ways, as well as the status of other Love Is Blind couples. (And remember, the drama surrounding season six doesn't end here: The show's reunion special is set to premiere March 13.)