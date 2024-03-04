Rare Deal Alert- Get 2 Benefit Fan Fest Mascaras for the Price of 1 and Double Your Lash Game

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Having a good mascara is essential whether you prefer a glamorous or minimal makeup aesthetic. A good mascara has the power to open up the eyes, making them appear brighter and more alluring. Depending on your preferred formula, mascara can amp up the volume, length, and definition of your lashes. Investing in a good mascara can be such a game-changer. Finding your go-to mascara can be an expensive and time-consuming journey, which is why you need to be on the lookout for deals.
Say goodbye to clumpy, stuck-together lashes and hello to a perfectly fanned-out, eye-opening effect when you use the Benefit Cosmetics Fan Fest Mascara. TikTok users have been raving about this mascara since it launched in July 2023. Its formula separates each lash, amplifies volume, and gives a multiplied lash look that lasts all day. Whether you're facing a humid day or tearful moment, this mascara is smudge-proof, water-resistant, and sweat-proof, ensuring your lashes stay flawless in any situation.
If you bought one of these mascaras, it would cost $29, but you can get two tubes of mascara for only $30 for a limited time from QVC. Unleash the full potential of your eyes with this very rare deal on Benefit's Fan Fest Mascara... before this duo sells out.
Benefit Cosmetics Fan Fest Fanning & Volumizing Mascara Duo
Get the lashes of your dreams with this mascara formula that delivers a 24-hour full-fan effect, which is smudge-proof, water-resistant, humidity-proof, sweat-proof, and ophthalmologist-tested.
If you bought two of this mascara individually, it would cost $58, which means this is basically a 2-for-1 deal.
If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out some rave reviews.
Benefit Cosmetics Fan Fest Mascara Reviews
A shopper gushed, "I absolutely love it! I had a mascara that I've been set on for a little over five years now and I think that I've found my new match. My favorite part about this mascara is how it doesn't look clumpy and it is buildable. Def my new go-to!"
Another declared, "Literally my favorite mascara, so insanely lifting and long lasting! almost looks like I have false lashes on!"
"I have been using Fan Fest Mascara from last 6 months and I am absolutely thrilled with the results! This mascara has truly become a staple in my beauty routine. The formula seems to effortlessly lift and separate each lash, creating a beautifully enhanced and eye-catching look," a reviewer wrote.
Someone reviewed, "Best Ever. Applies SO Fast and stays looking good until it's time to take it off. My favorite hands down."
"It's actually so good I'm being soooo fr right now the price is insane but it's so good makes my lashes reach my brows and separates them so nicely. It's giving lash extensions fr," someone shared.
What makes Benefit Cosmetics Fan Fest Mascara unique?
The Benefit Cosmetics Fan Fest Fanning & Volumizing Mascara delivers a 24-hour full-fan effect, which amplifies volume and multiplies the look of lashes, per the brand. It has a full-flex fiber brush with a a 40° curve that lifts root-to-tip and reaches corner-to-corner. The fanning formula doesn't clump or flake.
What are the ingredients in Benefit Cosmetics Fan Fest Mascara?
The Benefit Cosmetics Fan Fest Fanning & Volumizing Mascara has lash-loving ingredients like Provitamin B5, which helps lashes feel conditioned, per the brand. The formula has cranberry extract, which "contains beneficial fatty acids, helps lashes feel nourished." There's also rice wax, "helps define and separate lashes, and gives lift that lasts." For a complete list of ingredients, click here.
How do you apply Benefit Cosmetics Fan Fest Mascara for the best results?
Gently wiggle the Benefit Cosmetics Fan Fest Mascara wand from the base of the lashes to the tip of lashes. One coat looks great, but if you want a more voluminous look, you can layer as desired. If you want an added lift, Benefit Cosmetics recommends holding the brush vertically against the upper lashes and stroking upward.
How do you remove Benefit Cosmetics Fan Fest Mascara?
Benefit Cosmetics recommends using an oil-based cleanser to remove the Benefit Fan Fest Mascara.
