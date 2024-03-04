Rare Deal Alert- Get 2 Benefit Fan Fest Mascaras for the Price of 1 and Double Your Lash Game

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Having a good mascara is essential whether you prefer a glamorous or minimal makeup aesthetic. A good mascara has the power to open up the eyes, making them appear brighter and more alluring. Depending on your preferred formula, mascara can amp up the volume, length, and definition of your lashes. Investing in a good mascara can be such a game-changer. Finding your go-to mascara can be an expensive and time-consuming journey, which is why you need to be on the lookout for deals.

Say goodbye to clumpy, stuck-together lashes and hello to a perfectly fanned-out, eye-opening effect when you use the Benefit Cosmetics Fan Fest Mascara. TikTok users have been raving about this mascara since it launched in July 2023. Its formula separates each lash, amplifies volume, and gives a multiplied lash look that lasts all day. Whether you're facing a humid day or tearful moment, this mascara is smudge-proof, water-resistant, and sweat-proof, ensuring your lashes stay flawless in any situation.

If you bought one of these mascaras, it would cost $29, but you can get two tubes of mascara for only $30 for a limited time from QVC. Unleash the full potential of your eyes with this very rare deal on Benefit's Fan Fest Mascara... before this duo sells out.