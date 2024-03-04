Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Watch : Lala Kent & Scheana Shay Cheer on Ariana Madix: "She's Crushing It!"

Surprise! Lala Kent is going to be a mom of two.

The Vanderpump Rules star has revealed that she is pregnant with her second baby. The 33-year-old shared a photo of herself baring her baby bump while standing with her daughter Ocean Kent Emmett, who will turn 3 next week and who she shares with ex Randall Emmett.

"I'm expanding my pod," Lala captioned her March 3 Instagram post, adding, alongside a photo of herself and her little girl appearing with vitamin bottles on a counter, "A @maryruthorganics cheers to a new addition to my little family."

The Bravo star also said in an Instagram Stories video, "Do you guys know how happy I am that I finally have shared the news that I am expecting my second child? Me! The open book, really, really had to fight hard to keep this a secret from you guys."

Lala also wrote that she planned to talk more about her pregnancy on her Give Me Lala podcast, starting with a special bonus episode to be released March 4.