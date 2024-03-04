Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent shared March 3 that she is expecting a second child, posting a photo of herself with a baby bump.

Surprise! Lala Kent is going to be a mom of two.

The Vanderpump Rules star has revealed that she is pregnant with her second baby. The 33-year-old shared a photo of herself baring her baby bump while standing with her daughter Ocean Kent Emmett, who will turn 3 next week and who she shares with ex Randall Emmett.

"I'm expanding my pod," Lala captioned her March 3 Instagram post, adding, alongside a photo of herself and her little girl appearing with vitamin bottles on a counter, "A @maryruthorganics cheers to a new addition to my little family."

The Bravo star also said in an Instagram Stories video, "Do you guys know how happy I am that I finally have shared the news that I am expecting my second child? Me! The open book, really, really had to fight hard to keep this a secret from you guys."

Lala also wrote that she planned to talk more about her pregnancy on her Give Me Lala podcast, starting with a special bonus episode to be released March 4.

The reality star had said in December on her podcast that explaining that she hoped to conceive a second child using a sperm donor. A month later, she revealed she had begun the process of doing so via intrauterine insemination (IUI), as a single woman, and by using donor sperm from a cyrobank.

"When I had my life go in a very different direction, I knew I wanted more kids," she told Cosmopolitan in an interview published Jan. 30. "It was such a strange thing that was happening because everyone would tell me, 'You're going to find somebody.' And I got to thinking, why does my wanting more children need to involve another person? I think if there's a will, there's a way."

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

She added, "It's a road that I never thought I would be going down. I really saw myself in the cookie-cutter relationship and creating a family, but now that the universe has other plans for me, I'm so grateful this was an option."

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Following her pregnancy announcement, Lala received a slew of congratulatory messages from fans and friends, including colleagues, past and present.

"I'm so happy for you!!!!!!!" commented Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright. "Love you guys so much can't wait to meet this little angel!"

Brittany is also a mom: The Valley star shares son Cruz, 2, with costar Jax Taylor, from whom she recently separated.

Current Vanderpump Rules cast member Scheana Shay, who shares daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies, 2, with husband Brock Davies, also commented on Lala's pregnancy announcement. "ITS ALL HAPPENING!!!!" she wrote. "Couldn't be any happier for you. I love you and your family sooooo much!!!"

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Vanderpump Rules season 11 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. It premiered Jan. 30. Two weeks earlier, Lala and her costars attended the show's premiere party at the Hollywood Palladium. See pics of the Vanderpump Pulps cast at the event below:

Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval

Katie Maloney

Lala Kent

Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval

Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay & Ariana Madix

James Kennedy & Ally Lewber

Brock Davies & Scheana Shay

Lisa Vanderpump

Tom Schwartz

Ariana Madix

Lala Kent

Ally Lewber & James Kennedy

Lisa Vanderpump & Tom Schwartz

