Barry Keoghan Cheers on Sabrina Carpenter at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore

Weeks after Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter went public with their romance, the Saltburn star supported the singer at her opening show on Taylor Swift's Eras tour show in Singapore.

By Corinne Heller Mar 04, 2024 1:40 AMTags
Taylor SwiftCouplesSabrina Carpenter
Watch: Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Confirm Romance With Date Night Pics

Barry Keoghan is Sabrina Carpenter's biggest fan.

Weeks after he Saltburn actor and "Feather" singer went public with their romance, he was seen watching her perform March 3 at Singapore's National Stadium as the opening act on Taylor Swift Eras tour. A fan video posted on social media showed Barry watching Sabrina on stage while covering his mouth with his VIP lanyard and clapping as she sang her latest improvised outro to "Nonsense," her last song on her setlist, which contained some suggestive lyrics.

During his time at the concert, the actor—wearing a red sweater and matching baseball cap—also took a selfie with a fan, who posted it on X, adding that she gave him a friendship bracelet spelling "Enchanted," the name of Taylor's 2010 song.

This marks the first time the 31-year-old has been photographed at one of Sabrina's shows. He previously expressed public support and admiration for the 24-year-old in February by leaving a queen emoji on an Instagram video she had shared of herself performing a duet with Taylor onstage in Sydney, Australia during the main show after her opening set was canceled due to bad weather.

photos
Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter Confirm Romance With Weekend Date

The actor and Sabrina's romance was made public in early February when they photographed packing on the PDA during a night out in Los Angeles.

(Photo by River Callaway/Billboard via Getty Images, Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox’s Ex Brian Austin Green Reacts to Love Is Blind

2

Kristin Cavallari Claps Back at Criticism Over Her Dating 24-Year-Old

3

Travis Barker Shares Rare Pic of His & Kourtney Kardashian's Son Rocky

The singer opening for Taylor in August and is set to continue performing on the Eras tour, in Singapore, through March 9, after which the "Blank Space" singer will go on a break for two months and then fly to France to begin a European leg with Paramore as her opener.

Barry is one of many celebs who have attended Taylor's Eras tour concerts. See photos of stars at the shows below:

Instagram

Travis Kelce & Rita Ora

"It’s fair to say Sydney always delivers," Rita Ora captioned Instagram photos from Taylor Swift's Feb. 23 show, including a snap with Travis Kelce. "Or shall we say our TayTay @taylorswift always delivers!”

Instagram

Taika Waititi, Taylor Swift & Rita Ora

Taylor's dad Scott Swift delivered an epic photobomb.

Instagram

Katy Perry

"Got to see an old friend shine tonight," Katy Perry captioned footage on Instagram from the Feb. 23 concert.

Instagram
Jessica Chastain

Jessica captioned the moment with friends in Mexico City, "Spamming u w really good @taylorswift Eras Tour content."

Instagram
Lucy Hale

The Pretty Little Liars star attended with friends Morgan Pesante, Katie Greenthal and Claire Leahy. "Omg??? @taylorswift putting on a show that was so good I can't even process," she wrote. "Nostalgic, empowering, and sparkly."

Instagram
Halsey

The "Bad at Love" singer got in the spirit by making friendship bracelets to trade with fans during the last Los Angeles show.

Instagram
Mariska Hargitay and Savannah Guthrie

"Still in the afterglow of the most magical night," the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star wrote on Instagram Aug. 9 after a bejeweled night out in L.A. "Deepest gratitude to @taylorswift for your poetry and wisdom. You inspire us and connect us to our #delicate tenderness, joy, hope and strength—and most of all, our wish to live and love courageously."

Instagram
Chris Olsen

Sharing pics from an L.A. show, Chris Olsen quoted the T.Swift lyrics in his caption, "I DON'T KNOW HOW IT GETS BETTER THAN THIS."

Instagram
Dylan Mulvaney

"Eras tour (Dylan's version)," the influencer captioned fits of her rocking a Stella McCartney outfit. "@taylorswift you are a goddess best night ever."

Instagram
Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

The Hills stars filled a blank space in their calendar with a date night in Los Angeles at the Eras Tour. Heidi Montag captioned their pics, "This was the concert of a lifetime! Legendary! Thank you for the tickets @taylorswift."

Instagram
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

"@taylorswift with the fam," Jessica Alba wrote, "what a show!" She and husband Cash Warren celebrated their love story by taking their kids Honor, 15, and Haven, 11, and Hayes, 5.

Instagram
Charlize Theron

The Mad Max star danced to "Shake It off" with her kids August and Jackson. "Thank you for the best birthday ever @taylorswift!!!" she wrote. "We had such a great f--king time."

Instagram
Paula Abdul and Vince Vaughn

"What a SHOW," Paula Abdul wrote while posting for a photo with Vince Vaughn and Taylor's parents Scott and Andrea Swift in Los Angeles.

Instagram
James Kennedy, Paula Abdul, Scheana Shay and Ally Lewber

The Vanderpump Rules stars made their wildest dreams come true on the floor with Paula.

Instagram
Alicia Keys

The "No One singer" attended the Aug. 5 show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with her 8-year-old son Genesis.

Instagram / Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara

The actress attended one of Swift's shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics founder Anastasia Soare and her daughter, Claudia.

Instagram / Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant

The late Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant and their daughters Natalia Bryant, 20, Bianka Bryant, 6, and Capri Bryant, 4 attended Swift's show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Aug. 3. While performing her song "22," the singer approached Bianka at the end of the stage, hugged her and gifted her a black hat she typically gives a fan during the number. The family later got to hang out with the pop star backstage.

Instagram
Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum was ready to be enchanted at the Aug. 4 show.

TikTok
Max Greenfield

The New Girl star shared a family photo on TikTok ahead of the Aug. 4 show.

Instagram
Elizabeth Banks and Amy Adams

The duo snapped a selfie at SoFi Stadium on the first night of the Eras Tour in Los Angeles, with Elizabeth Banks writing of Taylor's performance, "She was an Angel and a Unicorn and Pure Magic."

Instagram
Sarah Paulson

Elizabeth took a pic of Sarah Paulson showing off her Eras Tour merch from the Casamigos suite.

Instagram
Mindy Kaling

"The first night of the LA Eras tour was everything!" Mindy Kaling wrote after the Aug. 3 show. "@haimtheband set the tone by destroying in their home town and then @taylorswift, well, did her bejeweled thing and 70,000 of us were like 'how can we know every single lyric to 5 hours of songs?'. There were no highlights. It was all highlight."

 

TikTok
Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley

The couple headed to Night One of the tour in Los Angeles, with Becca captioning their look with the "Fearless" lyrics, "I know I wanna ask you to dance right there, in the middle of the parking lot."

Instagram
Brie Larson

Brie Larson shared a pic from her view of the show in Los Angeles.

Instagram
Lupita Nyong'o

Brie captured a video with fellow Marvel star Lupita Nyong'o.

Instagram
Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum was ready for it on Aug. 4 in L.A.

Instagram
Natalia Bryant

Kobe and Vanessa's 20-year-old daughter shared a hug with Taylor after the show.

Instagram
Vanessa Bryant

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to the late basketball player with her outfit for the Aug. 3 concert.

Instagram
Ashley Tisdale

Rocking a custom "Taylor" shirt, the High School Musical star was ready for the Aug. 3 show in Los Angeles.

Instagram
Gigi Hadid and Patrick Ta

Gigi Hadid partied with her makeup artist Patrick Ta at the show in Santa Clara, Calif. He captioned their pic, "I Want To Bottle This Moment Up Forever."

photos
View More Photos From Celebrities Attending Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox’s Ex Brian Austin Green Reacts to Love Is Blind

2

Kristin Cavallari Claps Back at Criticism Over Her Dating 24-Year-Old

3

Travis Barker Shares Rare Pic of His & Kourtney Kardashian's Son Rocky

4

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Sets the Record Straight About Dementia Battle

5

Sydney Sweeney Revisits Glen Powell Affair Rumors on SNL