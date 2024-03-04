Barry Keoghan Cheers on Sabrina Carpenter at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore

Watch : Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Confirm Romance With Date Night Pics

Barry Keoghan is Sabrina Carpenter's biggest fan.

Weeks after he Saltburn actor and "Feather" singer went public with their romance, he was seen watching her perform March 3 at Singapore's National Stadium as the opening act on Taylor Swift Eras tour. A fan video posted on social media showed Barry watching Sabrina on stage while covering his mouth with his VIP lanyard and clapping as she sang her latest improvised outro to "Nonsense," her last song on her setlist, which contained some suggestive lyrics.

During his time at the concert, the actor—wearing a red sweater and matching baseball cap—also took a selfie with a fan, who posted it on X, adding that she gave him a friendship bracelet spelling "Enchanted," the name of Taylor's 2010 song.

This marks the first time the 31-year-old has been photographed at one of Sabrina's shows. He previously expressed public support and admiration for the 24-year-old in February by leaving a queen emoji on an Instagram video she had shared of herself performing a duet with Taylor onstage in Sydney, Australia during the main show after her opening set was canceled due to bad weather.