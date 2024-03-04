Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Sets the Record Straight About Actor and His Dementia Battle

Watch : Emma Heming Speaks Out On Bruce Willis' Dementia Battle

Make no mistake: Bruce Willis' life is full of joy, his wife says.

Emma Heming Willis is setting the record straight about the Die Hard actor after reading what she called a "clickbait" article about the 68-year-old, who has been battling frontotemporal dementia for over a year.

"The headline basically says there is no more joy in my husband," Emma said in a video posted on her Instagram March 3. "Now, I can just tell you, that is far from the truth."

The 45-year-old continued, "Stop scaring people to think that once they get a diagnosis of some kind of neurocognitive disease that, 'That's it. It's over. Let's pack it up. Nothing else to see here. We're done.' No, it's the complete opposite of that."

Bruce's family—Emma and their daughters Mabel Willis, 11, and Evelyn Willis, 9, and his ex-wife Demi Moore and their kids Rumer Willis, 35, Scout Willis, 32, and Tallulah Willis, 30—announced in February 2023 that the actor had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Almost a year prior, they had revealed that he was battling aphasia, which also affects cognitive abilities, and was stepping away from acting.