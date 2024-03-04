Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Sets the Record Straight About Actor and His Dementia Battle

Emma Heming Willis is speaking out about how Bruce Willis' battle with frontotemporal dementia really affects him and their family.

Make no mistake: Bruce Willis' life is full of joy, his wife says.

Emma Heming Willis is setting the record straight about the Die Hard actor after reading what she called a "clickbait" article about the 68-year-old, who has been battling frontotemporal dementia for over a year.

"The headline basically says there is no more joy in my husband," Emma said in a video posted on her Instagram March 3. "Now, I can just tell you, that is far from the truth."

The 45-year-old continued, "Stop scaring people to think that once they get a diagnosis of some kind of neurocognitive disease that, 'That's it. It's over. Let's pack it up. Nothing else to see here. We're done.' No, it's the complete opposite of that."

Bruce's family—Emma and their daughters Mabel Willis, 11, and Evelyn Willis, 9, and his ex-wife Demi Moore and their kids Rumer Willis, 35, Scout Willis, 32, and Tallulah Willis, 30—announced in February 2023 that the actor had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Almost a year prior, they had revealed that he was battling aphasia, which also affects cognitive abilities, and was stepping away from acting.

In her Instagram post, Emma reflected on how the actor's health battle has affected him and his loved ones.

"One hundred percent, there is grief and sadness. There is all of that. But you start a new chapter and that chapter is filled," she said. "It's filled with love. It's filled with connection. It's filled with joy. It's filled with happiness. That's where we are."

In another video, Emma added, "I'm not saying that dementia is rainbows and unicorns. It is not. But there is also another side of it that is so beautiful."

Bruce's loved ones have rallied behind him and have occasionally shared photos of him at joyful family gatherings, past and present, most recently Tallulah's birthday in February.

And the family grew two months after his dementia diagnosis was revealed. The actor became a grandfather when his eldest daughter Rumer gave birth to her first baby, Louetta Isley Thomas, whose name was inspired by Bruce and the House Bunny star's mutual favorite singers.

Look back at Bruce's family moments over the years:

Instagram / Emma Heming Willis

Valentine's Day 2024

Love is a beautiful thing," the actor's wife Emma Heming Willis wrote on Instagram, almost exactly one year after his family announced his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. "Wishing you all a Happy Valentine’s Day."

Instagram / Demi Moore

Tallulah Willis' 30th Birthday Celebration

In February 2024, Demi Moore shared this pic of her ex-husband with the youngest of the three daughters they share together, writing, "Showering our @buuski with love today on her 30th birthday."

Instagram / Emma Willis

"Grateful and Thankful"

In November 2023, the actor celebrated his first Thanksgiving since being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier that year. His wife Emma Heming Willis shared this photo from Bruce's 68th birthday party from March.

"I’m grateful and thankful to know this kind of love," she wrote. "Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Blended Family

Bruce Willis stepped out with his wife Emma Heming Willis to celebrate the release of ex Demi Moore's 2019 memoir Inside Out. He is joined by his three daughters with the G.I. Jane actress, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Adventure Is Out There

Bruce and Emma appear on a hike with their daughters Evelyn Willis and Mabel Willis.

Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty Images For Comedy Central

All Smiles

The actor posed with his ex-wife and their daughters Rumer and Tallulah backstage at his Comedy Central roast in 2018.

Instagram

Three Generations

Bruce became a grandpa in April 2023 when Rumer welcomed a baby girl named Louetta.

Instagram

Newest Addition

The entire family got together to celebrate the birth of Rumer's baby.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Backstage Buddies

Bruce had two special vistors when he starred in Broadway's Misery in 2016.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Broadway Bunch

The family showed up in full force to support Rumer's 2015 Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Feeling Festive

"I put my camera on a ladder, set the timer, and crossed my fingers," Emma captioned this family Christmas photo. "Now that’s 2020 for you."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Movie Date

Bruce took his three oldest daughters to the Over the Hedge premiere in 2006.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Sweet Kisses

The dad of five shared a sweet moment with daughter Mabel.

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Daddy's Girls

Tallulah, Scout and Rumer joined their dad at a Bruce Willis Charity Foundation in 2005.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Dancing With the Fam

The family celebrated Rumer's Dancing With the Stars win with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Instagram/Rumer Willis

Polaroid Memories

"What a privilege it is every day to be your daughter," Rumer captioned this throwback photo. "I love you so much. You are the coolest cat in town."

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

A Birthday to Remember

Emma rang in her 43rd birthday in 2021 with Bruce and their daughters, as well as Rumer and Demi.

Instagram

'Tis the Season

The family spent Christmas 2022 together.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Star Status

Bruce was joined by mom Marlene and his three oldest daughters when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Happy Haunts

The action star dressed up with Mabel and Evelyn on Halloween 2021.

Instagram/Tallulah Willis

Getting Silly

Tallulah jokingly captioned this photo of herself and dad Bruce making silly faces, "high drama club."

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Snow Squad

Evelyn and Mabel hit the slopes during a family ski trip.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Gang's All Here

The family, including Demi's then-husband Ashton Kutcher, stepped out to watch Rumer in 2008's The House Bunny.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Disney Magic

Bruce and Emma took their kids to Walt Disney World in 2017.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Proud Parents

"First time performing in a play for these two!" Emma wrote on Instagram 2018. "Mabel played Molly and Evelyn as Sandy in an Off-off-off-off-off-off Broadway [winking emoji] production of Annie. The whole cast and production was stellar—Mom and Dad couldn’t be prouder."

