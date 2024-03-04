Get 62% off Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, 58% off Barefoot Dreams Blankets, 82% off Michael Kors Bags & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Rise and shine—it's Monday, and you know what that means: time to treat ourselves to some fantastic deals. As I shake off the Monday morning blues and sip my coffee, I've stumbled upon some incredible sales and discounts that are too good to keep to myself. From trendy fashion and handbags to luxurious makeup and skincare and some cozy home finds, I've found some gems to save you time and money.
I snagged this $49 deal on $130 worth of bestsellers from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. If you're looking for more beauty deals, I found this bundle with $490 worth of makeup for only $99, including Pat McGrath Labs, Bobbi Brown, RMS Beauty, Jane Iredale, Indie Lee, and RevitaLash. Accessorize with major discounts on Michael Kors, including this $400 bag, which you can get for only $69 when you use the promo code EXTRASALE at checkout. Reach new levels of relaxation and comfort with a 58% discount on Barefoot Dreams blankets, which are made from the softest fabric I have ever experienced.
Get an extra 70% off J.Crew clearance styles with the promo code EXTRA70. Buy five panties, get five panties free from Bare Necessities. Today is the last day to get 25% off Laneige skincare products, which have been recommended by Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Alix Earle, Justine Skye, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Brown, and more celebs. Don't miss the last day to save 20% on Abercrombie spring styles.
There is no better way to start the week than with a little online shopping spree. Grab your coffee and a credit card because it's time to shop some major deals from Clarins, Fresh, Coach Outlet, Sur La Table, and more.
Today's Best Beauty Deals- Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Laneige, MAC Cosmetics & More
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Exclusive Drop Box Rosy Edition
Snag this limited-edition kit with 62% off Fenty Beauty top-sellers. Here's what you will find in the set:
- Fenty Beauty Mini Hydra Vizor Mineral SPF 30 Moisturizer which smooths the appearance of pores, hydrates, and provides sun protection.
- Fenty Beauty Cream Blush in Crush on Cupid, which delivers a natural-looking, rosy flush
- Fenty Beauty Pro Kiss'r Lip Balm in the shade Hint Hint, which is a univeral, clear shade that will look in moisture and prep your lips for lipstick.
- Fenty Beauty Fenty Icon Refillable Lipstick Case in Metallic Nude
- Fenty Beauty Fenty Icon Semi Matte Refillable Lipstick in Motha Luva, a light pink nude.
- Fenty Beauty Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in The MVP, which is a long-lasting red hue.
Bluemercury: Get $490 worth of makeup for only $99: Pat McGrath Labs, Bobbi Brown, RMS Beauty, Jane Iredale, Indie Lee, RevitaLash, and more from Bluemercury.
Laneige: Today is the last day to get 25% off Laneige products, which have been recommended by Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Alix Earle, Justine Skye, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Brown, and more celebs.
Clarins: Get 15% off Clarins products, which have been recommended by Kourtney Kardashian, The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, and WAGS alum Nicole Williams. My go-to is this instant de-puffing face mask, which I'm obsessed with. Plus, there is free shipping.
Dermstore: Use the code REFRESH to get 20% off Sunday Riley, Skinmedica, Paula's Choice, Dr. Dennis Gross, and more from Dermstore.
MAC: Don't miss your last chance to save on MAC makeup and skincare. My pick: get 12 lipsticks for $66.
Fresh: Save 25% on Fresh skincare, no promo code needed. I love the Fresh Soy pH-Balanced Hydrating Face Wash.
Peter Thomas Roth: Score incredible savings on Peter Thomas Roth skincare bundles.
Mario Badescu: Buy one, get on free on Mario Badescu skincare. Use the promo code RENEW at checkout.
Smashbox: Save 25% on Smashbox makeup and skincare products.
Skinstore: Use the code SS15 to get 15% off brightening skincare products from Sunday Riley, Elemis, StriVectin, COSRX, and more from Skinstore.
Skin Gym: Don't miss 60% off last chance deals on skincare products and devices from Skin Gym.
Soko Glam: Save 20% on cleansers from Hanskin, Banila Co, Klairs, and more when you shop at Soko Glam (discount applied at checkout).
NYX: Get 25% off NYX products and you will receive a free eyeliner when you spend $45 (discounts applied at checkout).
Ogee: Use the promo code BIRTHDAY20 to save 20% on Ogee makeup and skincare. I recommend their makeup brush cleanser. It's the best I've ever used.
IT Cosmetics: Refresh your beauty routine and save 25% on select products from IT Cosmetics.
Today's Best Fashion Deals- Michael Kors, J.Crew Factory, Old Navy & More
Michael Kors Sonia Small Leather Shoulder Bag
This bag exudes elegance and versatility. Its compact, yet spacious design, is perfectly sized to hold all your essentials without weighing you down. Available in timeless black, chic brown, and classic ivory, the Michael Kors Sonia Small Leather Shoulder Bag effortlessly complements any outfit, making it a must-have addition to your wardrobe.
Use the promo code EXTRASALE to get this bag for 82% off.
J.Crew Factory: Get an extra 70% off J.Crew clearance styles with the promo code EXTRA70.
lululemon: Technically speaking, there isn't a lululemon sale, but you can find the best prices on your lululemon favorites in their We Made Too Much section.
Bare Necessities: Buy 5 panties, get 5 panties free. Score 40% off spring bras, panties, swimwear, activewear and more from Bare Necessities.
Barefoot Dreams: Shop major discounts on cozy styles from Barefoot Dreams.
Michael Kors: Use the promo code EXTRASALE to get an EXTRA 30% off Michael Kors last chance styles.
VICI: Use the promo code 25OFFNEW to save 25% on VICI new arrivals.
ASOS: Get 20% off thousands of styles from ASOS with the promo code SPRING.
adidas: Get 50% off spring styles from adidas.
Abercrombie: Last day to save 20% on Abercrombie spring styles.
Soma: Save 40% on comfy sleep and loungewear from Soma.
Draper James: Score $60 and under deals from Reese Witherspoon's brand Draper James.
Coach Outlet: Accessorize and save 70% on Coach bags, shoes, and more.
Kate Spade Outlet: Get 75% off Kate Spade bags, shoes, jewelry and more style essentials.
Nordstrom Rack: Save 70% on Free People, Sorel, UGG, Madewell, Crocs, and more top brands from Nordstrom Rack. Plus, 60% off Easter deals.
J.Crew: Get 50% off swimwear from J.Crew.
Sam Edelman: Step up into style and get 60% off Sam Edelman boots, mules, loafers, and more.
Old Navy: Shop spring break fashion under $15 from Old Navy.
Saks Off 5th: Be a trendsetter and save 60% on workwear from Saks Off 5th.
Victoria's Secret: Buy 1, get 1 free on everything from Victoria's Secret.
CUUP: Get CUUP bras for only $45. I love these bras because they give amazing support and look invisible under clothes.
Windsor: Score 60% off trending fashions from Windsor.
Vince Camuto: Use the promo code EXCLUSIVE to get 25% off select Vince Camuto styles.
Today's Best Tech and Home Deals- Sur La Table, Yankee Candle, West Elm & More
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket
Indulge in the ultimate comfort experience with the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Stripe Throw Blanket. Let me tell you, Barefoot Dreams deals are like hidden treasures, and snagging one of these coveted blankets is a rare treat. Trust me when I say, this blanket is unlike any other. It is made from the softest fabric I've ever felt, it's a dreamy cocoon of luxury. But beware, these blankets are so popular they're rarely in stock, so seize the opportunity while you can!
West Elm: Today is the last day to get 60% off home essentials from West Elm.
Sur La Table: Final day to save up to 60% on cookware and home products from KitchenAid, Le Creuset, and more at Sur La Table.
Chamberlain Coffee: Use the code NEWSITE to get 15% off Emma Chamberlain's Chamberlain Coffee. I love the vanilla matcha powder.
Walmart: Get $200 off an Apple Watch Series 8 from Walmart.
Yankee Candle: You only have one day left to get 40% almost everything from Yankee Candle.
iRobot: Save up to $645 on iRobot Roomba vacuums that do all of the cleaning for you.
Our Place: Score $170 off 4-piece Our Place cookware sets, which come in several cute colors that I adore.
Dyson: Get $150 off select Dyson devices, including vacuums.
Wayfair: Spring into savings with 70% off deals from Wayfair.
Revolution Cooking: Get $70 off the viral Revolution Cooking InstaGLO R180 Toaster.
HexClad: Save 30% on HexClad cookware, which has been recommended by Hailey Bieber.
Cuisinart: Get $30 off select Cuisinart small appliances.
What are the best deals happening today?
On March 4, 2024, there are lots of amazing deals that are worth checking out. Get $130 worth of Fenty Beauty by Rihanna makeup for only $49. Score a $400 Michael Kors Bag for only $69. Save 58% on ultra-soft Barefoot Dreams blankets. Get an extra 70% off J.Crew clearance styles with the promo code EXTRA70. Buy five panties, get five panties free from Bare Necessities. Today is the last day to get 25% off Laneige skincare products. Don't miss the last day to save 20% on Abercrombie spring styles.
How can you find the best deals for today?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, Saks Off 5th, Quince, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
