Justin Timberlake Shares Rare Family Photos in Sweet 42nd Birthday Tribute to Jessica Biel

Watch : Jessica Biel Celebrates Justin Timberlake's Birthday With Sweet Video

You can't stop the feeling when it comes to Justin Timberlake's birthday tribute to wife Jessica Biel.

To celebrate the Sinner actress turned 42, the "SexyBack" singer shared a sweet montage of family photos, including rare images of their sons Silas, 8, and Phinneas, 3, set to the late Tina Turner's 1989 hit "The Best."

One of the pics the Grammy winner posted was a 2018 photo of Jessica kissing their eldest son during a family vacation to Paris. Justin also posted a more recent video of his wife hugging Phinneas.

The actress is also shown in the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer's montage working out, going boating, dancing with her husband onstage and appearing with him on a few date nights.

"There ain't no other way to say it. You're the best," Justin captioned the March 3 Instagram post. "I love you. Happy birthday, ya [goat emoji]!

Jessica, who has been married to Justin since 2012, had also shared a sweet tribute to her husband for his 43rd birthday back in January.