Justin Timberlake Shares Rare Family Photos in Sweet 42nd Birthday Tribute to Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake posted a montage of heartwarming family moments on wife Jessica Biel's 42nd birthday. The two are parents to sons Silas, 8, and Phinneas, 3.

You can't stop the feeling when it comes to Justin Timberlake's birthday tribute to wife Jessica Biel.

To celebrate the Sinner actress turned 42, the "SexyBack" singer shared a sweet montage of family photos, including rare images of their sons Silas, 8, and Phinneas, 3, set to the late Tina Turner's 1989 hit "The Best."

One of the pics the Grammy winner posted was a 2018 photo of Jessica kissing their eldest son during a family vacation to Paris. Justin also posted a more recent video of his wife hugging Phinneas.

The actress is also shown in the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer's montage working out, going boating, dancing with her husband onstage and appearing with him on a few date nights.

"There ain't no other way to say it. You're the best," Justin captioned the March 3 Instagram post. "I love you. Happy birthday, ya [goat emoji]!

Jessica, who has been married to Justin since 2012, had also shared a sweet tribute to her husband for his 43rd birthday back in January.

"I ALWAYS got you. Happy birthday, babe," she captioned an Instagram video featuring videos and photos of the couple, paired with Boom Forest's cover of Sonny & Cher's 1965 hit "I Got You."

The two have occasionally offered their Instagram followers glimpses of their family life with their children.

"My kids make my life totally insane and so fun," Jessica told E! News' Francesca Amiker last June, "and so full of love."

See Justin's latest photos of Jessica, Silas and Phinneas as well as more of their sweet family moments over the years:

Mother & Son

Jessica hugs the couple's youngest son Phinneas, as seen in this video Justin shared on the actress' 42nd birthday in March 2024.

Selfia at Sunset

Justin shared this pic on Jessica's 42nd birthday in March 2024.

Couple's Selfie

Justin also shared this snap on Jessica's 42nd birthday in March 2024.

Group Hug

Jessica posted a sweet family snapshot as part of her Instagram tribute to Justin on Father's Day 2022. 

Family Band

Justin celebrated Father's Day 2022 by sharing a photo of his "two favorite melodies," sons Silas and Phineas, playing piano together. 

Happy 40th Birthday, Jessica

Jessica shared this sweet pic of herself with sons on her 40th birthday.

Sweet Tribute

This was Silas and Phin's birthday banner for Jessica.

Lovebirds

Justin and Jessica enjoy cake on her 40th birthday.

A Walk to Remember

"Thankful for my guys," she captioned heartwarming holiday snap. "Merry Christmas everybody!!"

Jessica Biel and Her "Little Man"

Jessica celebrated her "little man" on his big day back in April 2020. Happy birthday, Silas! 

Birthday Wishes

The Sinner actress marked her birthday on March 3, 2020 with a special cake and her one and only. On Instagram she wrote, "Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can't hear it, but I'm still laughing. Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love." 

Sweet Moments

On Valentine's Day 2020, Jessica shared a sweet picture of Justin and their son Silas on Instagram. She captioned it, "My valentines. Love you guys to the moon."

Couple Goals

Jessica and Justin looked madly in love at her birthday party in March 2019.

Happy Independence Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas celebrated Fourth of July 2019.

Mother's Day 2019

The trio enjoyed some time at the beach to mark the holiday.

Disney Magic

When it comes to Halloween night, Justin and Jessica always go all out. Anyone remember their Toy Story looks from 2017? 

Halloween Envy

"Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin'..." Jessica wrote on Instagram after Halloween 2016. 

A Mother's Love

"If that pic doesn't say ‘City Of Love' then I'm out..." Justin shared with his social media followers in July 2018. We can't help but agree. 

Costume Winners

"They got candy? LEGO!" Justin shared with his Instagram followers on Halloween 2018. 

Look of Love

"To my husband who I watch with awe everyday as he guides and teaches, encourages and supports, and above all, LOVES the sh$t, out of his own young man," Jessica wrote on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. We can't do this parenting thing without you."

Boo

The famous trio dressed up as Batman, Robin and Harley Quinn for Halloween 2018. "This Halloween was one hell of a block party!" she shared on Instagram. "Happy Halloween from our LEGO family to yours."

